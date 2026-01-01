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Create standout slideshow videos in minutes

Bring photos and clips to life with dazzling, ready-made slideshow templates. No software, no hassle. Just add your story and watch it shine.
Make a slideshow
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why your next slideshow needs Videobolt

Slideshow videos are the secret weapon for sharing big moments, pitching ideas or making any story more memorable. Need a birthday photo montage, a vibrant event recap or a social media stunner? With people's attention spans now in goldfish territory, slideshow formats help you share more in less time. They're also a natural fit alongside intros, motion graphics and eye-catching promo videos for any campaign or content strategy.

Videobolt gives you instant access to a stacked slideshow library — think everything from 3D, glitch and minimalistic to cyberpunk, glow and retro vibes. Every slideshow template is crafted by film-grade designers, so your travel recap, wedding montage or YouTube story looks polished with zero effort. Swap images, add music, drop your logo and call it yours.

Discover slideshow templates for every story

Epic, elegant, retro or truly out-there. Find every style in our slideshow library.
PLUG & PLAY
Minimal
Photo print
Title sequence
Camera drift
Cozy
Sliding panel
Paper
Presentation
Light leak
Rounded rectangle
Stomp style
3D motion graphics
Photo Gallery
By any_motion
Edit
01:35
Photo Gallery Original theme video
Triple Card Slideshow
By iamkoltunov
Edit
60fps
00:21
Triple Card Slideshow Original theme video
Modern Corporate - Slideshow
By Mr_Free
Edit
00:54
Modern Corporate - Slideshow Original theme video
Visual Journey
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:24
Visual Journey Original theme video
Browse all templates

How to make a slideshow on Videobolt

From idea to export in three fast steps
LIKE CLOCKWORK
Slideshow template library preview

Pick a template

Kick things off by browsing Videobolt's ever-growing slideshow library. Whether you're feeling cinematic, minimal, or on a nostalgia kick, there's a template with your name on it. Each style is designed for plug-and-play perfection, meaning you never start from scratch.
01

Customize everything

Drop in your photos, tweak colors, swap in your logo, and add text just by typing. Videobolt's editor is as simple as it gets, but pro enough for pixel-perfect results. Every element of your slideshow can flex to fit your brand or story-no editing headaches.
02
Customizing slideshow with online editor
Exporting and sharing slideshow video

Download or share

Hit render and your HD or 4K slideshow is ready to go. Download instantly or publish straight to your favorite social platforms, YouTube included. With royalty-free music and crisp animation baked in, you own all the wow, every single time.
03
Get started

Features that make your slideshow shine

More than just slides. More than just fast.
power moves
A slideshow template for every mood
Sweating over style? Don't. Videobolt's template library is overflowing with over 20,500+ cinematic templates: sparkly 3D, moody glitch, upbeat kinetic, retro VHS, dark cyberpunk. If you can picture it, you'll probably find it (or discover something cooler).
Asset Library keeps everything tidy
No more lost files or endless folder hunts. Videobolt's Asset Library neatly stores your photos, music, video clips, and even brand assets. Search, drag, preview and manage your slideshows (and all your other videos) from a single hub.
Built-in audio and effects
All slideshow templates come bundled with copyright-cleared music and cinematic effects. Want your video to sound (and look) like a blockbuster? Just toggle and preview. No hidden fees, no nasty surprises.
Not just slideshows (think bigger)
Slideshows are just the start. You'll find video mockups, music visualizers, intros, YouTube elements and social ads in the same platform. One account, unlimited video types-flex your creativity beyond the humble slideshow.

Who loves a good slideshow?

For every storyteller — at work, at play, online and off
for you
Social media managers
Whip up attention-grabbing slideshow promos and campaigns that get eyes — and clicks — on your brand, fast. Perfect for Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
YouTube creators
Make slick intro and outro slideshows for your channel, round up highlights or recap events with style. It's plug-and-play for YouTube success.
Small businesses
Showcase products, team wins or testimonials in a slideshow video that feels anything but DIY. Easy for busy owners and side hustlers.
Event photographers
Turn dozens of client photos into a gallery-worthy recap. Weddings, conferences, sports-your shots deserve a cinematic wrap-up, not a dusty old slideshow.
Educators & trainers
Make lessons or course wrap-ups memorable with a vivid learning slideshow. Keep your audience engaged and maybe-just maybe-awake.
Marketers & agencies
Run campaigns with speed. Produce branded slideshow ads, promos or pitches. Consistent visuals guaranteed, deadline stress eliminated. Impress clients every time.

Discover more ways to create

Explore Videobolt's other video tools and resources
level up
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Promo Videos
Create premium promo videos that get attention
Lyric Video Maker
Get your lyrics moving with an AI-powered lyric video
Photo Video Maker
Turn your photos into show-stopping videos in minutes.
Logo Animation
Create unforgettable logo animations in seconds
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes

Slideshow maker FAQ

The quick answers to all your slideshow curveballs
ask away
How do I make a slideshow video online?
It's as easy as picking a template from Videobolt's library, adding your media, customizing the look, then exporting your finished slideshow. No software to install.
Can I add music to my slideshow?
Absolutely. Every template on Videobolt comes with music, or you can easily add your own track for that perfect mood.
What formats can I export my slideshow in?
Videobolt lets you export slideshows in Full HD, 4K, and Apple ProRes. You get high-quality files ready for YouTube, socials or broadcast.
Is Videobolt better than free slideshow apps?
Unlike most free apps, Videobolt offers cinematic, pro-designed templates, full HD and 4K exports, zero watermarks and powerful customization — while keeping things simple.
Can I use slideshow videos for commercial projects?
Yes. All Videobolt slideshow templates and included music are cleared for commercial use, so subscribers are safe to use them in marketing and client work.
Will my slideshow have a watermark?
Videobolt subscription plans provide watermark-free exports. Free previews may show a watermark, but your exported slideshow videos are clean and ready to use.
Is Videobolt's slideshow maker beginner-friendly?
Extremely friendly! The platform is designed so anyone can make a slideshow in minutes-drag, drop, edit and go. No tech skills needed.
Can I edit my slideshow after exporting?
You can save your project in Videobolt and return to make changes or new versions any time-perfect for recurring content or client revisions.

What users say about Videobolt

Real reviews, real slideshow success stories
stars say
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Want to dig even deeper?

Master video storytelling, even if you're not a pro
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Find inspiration and learn how to turn your photos into TikTok slideshows that stand out — smooth, custom and ready to share in just a few clicks.
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Transform your summer moments into captivating video stories with slideshow templates, perfect for sharing beach adventures, ready to wow on social media.
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Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Make your best slideshow-fast, easy, unforgettable

No credit card needed
showtime
Start my slideshow
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us