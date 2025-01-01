Try for free
Video effects maker for creators who want that Hollywood finish

Transform your ideas into high-impact videos with cinematic-quality video effects. Choose from thousands of templates and customize with a few clicks. No editing skills needed.
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why choose Videobolt for video effects?

Crafting standout video effects shouldn't require a Hollywood budget or a PhD in animation. You want bold intros, jaw-dropping transitions or lower thirds that look like you spent days in After Effects — without actually doing that. Videobolt puts over 15,000 templates at your fingertips — ready to go in just minutes. Whether you're making YouTube videos, social ads or business promos, Videobolt's video effects maker helps your message break through the noise.

The real superpower? Customization meets simplicity. You pick a video effects template, tweak your text, drop in a logo, swap out colors — and suddenly your brand looks like a million bucks. Videobolt's video effects library covers every vibe: from digital techno-glow to gritty grunge overlays to clean minimalism. Everything is cloud-based and exports in brilliant Full HD or even 4K. No confusing settings, no long renders. It's as easy as editing a slide.

Preview our boldest video effects templates

From 3D glows to grunge glitches, there's a style for everyone.
library
Subscribe Animation
Minimalist
Cinematic
Glitch
Title
Distortion
Digital
Glow
3D Motion Graphics
Simple
Social
Sub Alert Animation 1 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
12
Boost your channel's charm with an eye-catching Sub Alert Animation template beckoning viewers to subscribe. Our design ensures your call to action is impossible to miss. Whether for ads or presentations, this multipurpose addition lets you customize logos, images, and text in your brand colors, enriching any video narrative.
Youtube Subscribe Panel 1 Original theme video
Youtube Subscribe Panel 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
11
Enhance your videos with our fully customizable call-to-action graphics with Youtube Subscribe Panel template , designed to compel viewers to interact with your content. Apt for YouTube, Vimeo, and more, your audience will be nudged to like, share, and subscribe, directly impacting your channel's growth. Adapt it with your media and colors, leveraging the impressive landscape format for maximum engagement.
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 1 Original theme video
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 1
Edit
By themediastock
10s
1
3
12
Turn your audience from a viewer to a subscriber with this clean and eye-catching subscriber animation pop-up.
Youtube Crisp Call Outs Original theme video
Youtube Crisp Call Outs
Edit
By babayaga
4s
1
5
6
Invite all viewers to like, share and subscribe to your channel without taking time away from your main content. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
How to create video effects in three steps

No experience required (seriously).
STEP BY STEP
Browsing the Videobolt video effects template library, featuring 3D and glitch styles

Pick a template

Start by exploring Videobolt's massive video effects library. Browse by style — like cyberpunk, cinematic or glitch — and preview animations in a single click. Find a template that fits your mood, your brand or your totally offbeat creative brief.
01

Customize your look

Swap in your logo, images and brand colors. Edit text, change background music and adjust video effects in real-time, all right in your browser. Whether you want neon pop or retro VHS, you're in charge. Zero editing software required.
02
Customizing video effects template with branded colors and logos
Exporting video effects animation in the Videobolt online maker

Download & share

Click Export and get a polished, high-resolution video with your effects, ready to post anywhere — YouTube, social media, presentations, you name it. Share immediately or keep it in your Videobolt Asset Library for later use.
03
Features that make video effects easy

Designed for speed, quality and creative control
Feature fest
Huge video effects library
Choose from thousands of expertly designed video effects in every imaginable style — cinematic, glitch, energy, neon, 3D and more. Fresh looks drop in the library every week, so your projects never go stale.
Fast and easy browser-based editing
Skip the installs and downloads. Tweak template video effects, transitions and overlays from any device, directly in your browser. Preview changes in real-time and watch your video come to life before you hit Export.
Asset Library and Brand Kit for consistency
Store, organize and reuse your favorite video effects, logos, music and color palettes in your Videobolt Asset Library. Lock in brand consistency across every video — just upload once, then drag and drop into any template.
Export in Full HD, 4K or ProRes
Deliver dazzling video effects on any screen, without watermarks or quality loss. All templates are royalty-free, so you keep every pixel.

Who needs video effects? Honestly, everyone

Perfect for creators, brands and anyone with a camera roll.
See yourself
YouTube creators
Make intros, outros and transitions that pop off the page. Grab your viewer's attention with video effects that rival top channels and keep your brand consistent across every upload.
Social media marketers
Stop scrolling with dynamic effects for brief ads and stories. Videobolt lets you design branded promos, holiday campaigns, and sales videos — without design team bottlenecks.
Agencies & freelancers
Serve clients fast — no need to hire a VFX crew. Use Videobolt effects for on-brand videos in client projects, pitches and dynamic ad campaigns. Bill for more, stress less.
Small businesses & brands
Promote your product, run a promotion, or celebrate company milestones with stylish videos that use premium effects. No technical skills needed. Look pro, save hours and grow your reach.
Video editors
Speed up your workflow without sacrificing quality. Add premium effects in minutes, not hours. Perfect for projects when “done fast” still needs to look fantastic.
Educators & presenters
Level-up lessons, webinars and event recaps with animated overlays and text effects that hold attention. Pick a template, customize and teach like a pro.

Discover more effects and tools

Our blog will show you more ways to stand out
Next stop
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Animated Backgrounds
Transform any video with cinematic backgrounds.
Animated Text Generator
Add instant impact with Videobolt animated text.
Lower Third
Add custom lower thirds to any video in moments.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Like And Subscribe Animation
Supercharge videos with custom like and subscribe animation.
Kinetic Typography
Make your words move with kinetic typography!
Video Transitions
Transform your edits with stunning video transitions.

Video effects FAQs

Everything you want to know, minus the jargon
answers
How do I add video effects to my videos?
Just pick a video effects template on Videobolt, customize with your media and export your final video, ready to be added to your editing timeline. All in your browser. Zero software or technical skills required.
What types of video effects styles are available?
You'll find cinematic, retro, glitch, neon, 3D, digital, grunge and many more video effects designs in the Videobolt template library.
Are Videobolt video effects templates customizable?
Yes! Change all elements including colors, shapes and even timing of effects. Make any video effects template match your brand or project requirements perfectly.
Can I use these video effects for YouTube?
Absolutely. All video effects templates on Videobolt include a full commercial use license. Upload directly to YouTube from Videobolt.
Is there a watermark on exported video effects?
Subscribers get watermark-free, high-res exports on Videobolt. You keep full rights to use every video effects project commercially.
Do I need to download any software?
Nope. Videobolt is entirely online, so you create and export video effects right from your browser. All rendering is cloud-based and fast.
Can I save and reuse my customized video effects?
Yes. Save all your personalized video effects, assets, and brand elements in your Videobolt Asset Library and Brand Kit for future projects.
Are all video effects templates royalty free?
Yes. Every effect, track and element included in Videobolt's video effects templates is covered for commercial and personal projects. No extra costs, no watermarks.

See why creators love Videobolt templates

Real stories, real results
Fan mail
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Learn the art of video effects

Tips, guides, and video effects inspiration await
Pro tips
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover the most popular animation styles and learn how to use them in your videos to captivate audiences and enhance your storytelling.
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Learn how to animate with Videobolt’s customizable templates and easily create eye-catching slideshows, logo and text animations.
Image
How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Start your video effects journey today

No credit card needed. Seriously.
magic
