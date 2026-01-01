Videobolt's privacy policy

Your privacy is critically important to us. At Videobolt we have a few fundamental principles: We don’t ask you for personal information unless we truly need it. We don’t share your personal information with anyone except to comply with the law, develop our products, or protect our rights. We don’t store personal information on our servers unless required for the on-going operation of one of our services. We value transparency above all and aim to be as clear as possible about our policies. If you have questions about deleting or correcting your personal data please contact our support team.

Contact Videobolt d.o.o. is located at Bulevar Mihajla Pupina 10A, Belgrade, Serbia. We can be contacted by email at support@videobolt.net



Website Visitors Like most website operators, Videobolt collects non-personally-identifying information of the sort that web browsers and servers typically make available, such as the browser type, language preference, referring site, and the date and time of each visitor request. Videobolt’s purpose in collecting non-personally identifying information is to better understand how Videobolt’s visitors use its website. From time to time, Videobolt may release non-personally-identifying information in the aggregate, e.g., by publishing a report on trends in the usage of its website.

Videobolt also collects potentially personally-identifying information like Internet Protocol (IP) addresses for logged in users and for users leaving comments on any of our Sites. Videobolt only discloses logged in user and commenter IP addresses under the same circumstances that it uses and discloses personally-identifying information as described below, except that commenter IP addresses and email addresses are visible and disclosed internally when necessary for administration.



Gathering of personally-identifying information Certain visitors to Videobolt’s websites choose to interact with Videobolt in ways that require Videobolt to gather personally-identifying information. The amount and type of information that Videobolt gathers depend on the nature of the interaction. For example, we ask visitors who sign up for an account at Videobolt.net to provide a username and email address. Those who engage in transactions with Videobolt – by purchasing the final rendering of the video template they have been using, or video artists who should be delivered their earnings, for example – are asked to provide additional information, including as necessary the personal and financial information required to process those transactions. Videobolt does not process its own payments in either case. Videobolt uses Bluesnap to process purchase transactions. Videobolt collects such information only insofar as is necessary or appropriate to fulfill the purpose of the visitor’s interaction with Videobolt. Videobolt does not disclose personally-identifying information other than as described below. Visitors can always refuse to supply personally-identifying information, with the caveat that it may prevent them from engaging in certain website-related activities.



Account Deletion and Data Removal

If you wish to delete your data, you can do so by visiting your profile page on Videobolt and selecting the "Delete Account" option. Once you confirm this action, all your data, including any videos and uploaded media, will be permanently deleted from our servers within one month, as required by law. Please note that this action is irreversible, and once your data is deleted, it cannot be recovered.

Hosted user content User content is used in the creation of Videobolt.net videos. This content is stored privately on our servers and is only accessible to its owners. We will not view or disclose the contents to anyone, except internally in order to provide assistance or abide by law.



Reviews & Public projects We encourage you to leave a review after creating a video. This helps us understand what our users like and what kind of templates are being used the most.

In case you do leave a review, your project will be shown publicly, next to your comment, in the Reviews section on the template page.



Aggregated Statistics Videobolt may collect statistics about the behavior of visitors to its website. For instance, Videobolt may monitor the most popular templates or blog posts on our Sites. Videobolt may display this information publicly or provide it to others. However, Videobolt does not disclose personally-identifying information other than as described below.



Protection of certain personally-identifying information Videobolt discloses potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information only to those of its employees, contractors, and affiliated organizations that (I) need to know that information in order to process it on Videobolt’s behalf or to provide services available at Videobolt’s websites, and (II) that have agreed not to disclose it to others. Some of those employees, contractors and affiliated organizations may be located outside of your home country; by using Videobolt’s websites, you consent to the transfer of such information to them. Videobolt will not rent or sell potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information to anyone. Other than to its employees, contractors and affiliated organizations, as described above, Videobolt discloses potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information only in response to a subpoena, court order or other governmental request, or when Videobolt believes in good faith that disclosure is reasonably necessary to protect the property or rights of Videobolt, third parties or the public at large. If you are a registered user of Videobolt and have supplied your email address, Videobolt may occasionally send you an email to tell you about new features, solicit your feedback, or just keep you up to date with what’s going on with Videobolt and our products. We primarily use our blog and social pages to communicate this type of information, so we expect to keep this type of email to a minimum, except if a user is also subscribed to Videobolt’s email newsletter. If you send us a request (for example via a support email or via one of our feedback mechanisms), we reserve the right to publish the contents of your correspondence with us (free of any personally-identifiable information such as your name, or any revealing information disclosed as part of our correspondence) in order to help us clarify or respond to your request or to help us support other users. Videobolt takes all measures reasonably necessary to protect against unauthorized access, use, alteration or destruction of potentially personally-identifying and personally-identifying information.

Videobolt d.o.o. will retain your personal information only for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your information to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our policies.

If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. If you wish to be informed what Personal Information we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us. In certain circumstances, you have the following data protection rights:

The right to access, update or to delete the information we have on you

The right of rectification

The right to object

The right of restriction

The right to data portability

The right to withdraw consent



Children's Information Another part of our priority is adding protection for children while using the internet. We encourage parents and guardians to observe, participate in, and/or monitor and guide their online activity.

Videobolt does not knowingly collect any Personal Identifiable Information from children under the age of 13. If you think that your child provided this kind of information on our website, we strongly encourage you to contact us immediately and we will do our best efforts to promptly remove such information from our records.

Cookies A cookie is a string of information that a website stores on a visitor’s computer, and that the visitor’s browser provides to the website each time the visitor returns. Videobolt uses cookies to help Videobolt identify and track visitors, their usage of Videobolt website, and their website access preferences.

Videobolt visitors who do not wish to have cookies placed on their computers should set their browsers to refuse cookies before using Videobolt’s websites, with the drawback that certain features of Videobolt’s websites may not function properly without the aid of cookies, such as “Remember Me”.



Business transfers If Videobolt, or substantially all of its assets, were acquired, or in the unlikely event that Videobolt goes out of business or enters bankruptcy, user information would be one of the assets that are transferred or acquired by a third party. You acknowledge that such transfers may occur and that any acquirer of Videobolt may continue to use your personal information as set forth in this policy.



Ads Videobolt doesn’t show ads. Popular content from our Sites may be promoted, but there is no and there will never be any ads.

