Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Become an author
Join our vibrant community of creators and earn by making your Adobe After Effects templates available for online editing.
Register an Account
Create a free Videobolt account to get started with your application.
Connect Your Discord
Our Discord author community will be your go-to hub for onboarding, updates, and creative support if you're accepted.
Apply for Author Status
Fill in the application with video examples and personal information required for payouts.
Earn money doing what you love
You spent a lot of time creating amazing motion graphics templates, let us worry about marketing, customer support and piracy.
Videobolt.net is unique compared to other marketplaces because users don't buy your After Effects templates, they buy finished a video. This means your templates will never end up on piracy websites again.
Another amazing fact is that you as an author won't ever have to deal with customer support, no more boring emails and tiny updates for free!
Another amazing fact is that you as an author won't ever have to deal with customer support, no more boring emails and tiny updates for free!
Author Application
Fill in the form and we'll get back to you asap!
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FAQ
Questions and answers about the author program.
HELP
Become an Author
General
How can I become a Videobolt Author?
To become a Videobolt Author, start by registering on our platform. Next, connect your Discord to enable easy access to our community if your application is approved. Finally, complete the application form by providing your personal and payout information, which helps us ensure compliance with payment regulations. Once submitted, our team will review your application and notify you of the results.
How long does it take to review my template(s)?
It can take from one hour to a week but usually, it takes about seven days for a reviewer to approve or reject your submissions.
How much can I earn on Videobolt?
Videobolt is a growing marketplace with a very high demand for video content. If you regularly submit high quality templates, four figure monthly earnings are not unusual.
My application was rejected, what did I do wrong?
Our templates don't have to be cutting edge but they have to meet a certain standard of quality. There's no hard and fast rules that defines when a template meets our standards, rather it's up to our reviewers (motion designers themselves) to discern quality templates. Templates can seem simple but if they have intricate animations, or great compositing they will be accepted. If you are just starting with After Effects it's likely you'll get some templates rejected. That's okay though, you can find many helpful videos on our Discord and also chat directly with senior designers to improve your skills and try again.
How and when do I get paid?
Ideally you'd get paid via PayPal or Payoneer, but if that's not an option for any reason, please let us know and we'll look to find another way.
The funds are withdrawn on the first day of every month and wired on the 15th of the same month, provided your sales exceed $200.
The funds are withdrawn on the first day of every month and wired on the 15th of the same month, provided your sales exceed $200.
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