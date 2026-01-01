Become an author

Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Join our vibrant community of creators and earn by making your Adobe After Effects templates available for online editing.
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Fill in the application with video examples and personal information required for payouts.

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You spent a lot of time creating amazing motion graphics templates, let us worry about marketing, customer support and piracy.
Videobolt.net is unique compared to other marketplaces because users don't buy your After Effects templates, they buy finished a video. This means your templates will never end up on piracy websites again.

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General
How can I become a Videobolt Author?
To become a Videobolt Author, start by registering on our platform. Next, connect your Discord to enable easy access to our community if your application is approved. Finally, complete the application form by providing your personal and payout information, which helps us ensure compliance with payment regulations. Once submitted, our team will review your application and notify you of the results.
How long does it take to review my template(s)?
It can take from one hour to a week but usually, it takes about seven days for a reviewer to approve or reject your submissions.
How much can I earn on Videobolt?
Videobolt is a growing marketplace with a very high demand for video content. If you regularly submit high quality templates, four figure monthly earnings are not unusual.
My application was rejected, what did I do wrong?
Our templates don't have to be cutting edge but they have to meet a certain standard of quality. There's no hard and fast rules that defines when a template meets our standards, rather it's up to our reviewers (motion designers themselves) to discern quality templates. Templates can seem simple but if they have intricate animations, or great compositing they will be accepted. If you are just starting with After Effects it's likely you'll get some templates rejected. That's okay though, you can find many helpful videos on our Discord and also chat directly with senior designers to improve your skills and try again.
How and when do I get paid?
Ideally you'd get paid via PayPal or Payoneer, but if that's not an option for any reason, please let us know and we'll look to find another way.
The funds are withdrawn on the first day of every month and wired on the 15th of the same month, provided your sales exceed $200.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us