Become an author

How can I become a Videobolt Author? To become a Videobolt Author, start by registering on our platform. Next, connect your Discord to enable easy access to our community if your application is approved. Finally, complete the application form by providing your personal and payout information, which helps us ensure compliance with payment regulations. Once submitted, our team will review your application and notify you of the results.

How long does it take to review my template(s)? It can take from one hour to a week but usually, it takes about seven days for a reviewer to approve or reject your submissions.

How much can I earn on Videobolt? Videobolt is a growing marketplace with a very high demand for video content. If you regularly submit high quality templates, four figure monthly earnings are not unusual.

My application was rejected, what did I do wrong? Our templates don't have to be cutting edge but they have to meet a certain standard of quality. There's no hard and fast rules that defines when a template meets our standards, rather it's up to our reviewers (motion designers themselves) to discern quality templates. Templates can seem simple but if they have intricate animations, or great compositing they will be accepted. If you are just starting with After Effects it's likely you'll get some templates rejected. That's okay though, you can find many helpful videos on our Discord and also chat directly with senior designers to improve your skills and try again.