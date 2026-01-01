Videobolt's terms of service

The gist Videobolt is a moderated Library of, and renderer for, After Effects Project files (or AEP), as well as an editing suite. To an approved author, this means being able to sell your designs without selling your bare AEP files, while receiving a percentage of revenue from all sales associated with their respective submissions. Anyone can apply to become an author by submitting templates, our team will evaluate them and publish the ones that are up to our standards.

To users, this means having access to an ever-expanding library of hand-picked, customizable video designs, which can be populated with user content. We go above and beyond simple placeholder videos, and offer our users options to customize the very designs they are using.

Videobolt’s services may be used to render watermarked videos for free at 540p resolution, while the same videos can be acquired watermark-free, at full resolution (Full HD / 4K), by subscribed users.

For users on subscription plans that do not include unlimited access to the platform, we use a virtual currency for all site transactions called Video Credit. Users are allowed to generate a certain monthly quota of watermark-less, full-quality videos from projects determined by the subscription.

Going forward, Videobolt will also host a community website and blog where people may post and comment on different topics, mostly concerning video editing and design. We moderate these pages and strive to keep them free of harmful or otherwise inappropriate submissions. If you find a community submission or a member of the community that you believe violates these Terms of Service, please send an email report at reports@videobolt.net.

Terms of Service

Videobolt is offered subject to your acceptance without modification of all of the terms and conditions contained herein and all other operating rules, policies (including, without limitation, Videobolt’s Privacy Policy) and procedures that may be published from time to time by Videobolt (collectively, the “Agreement”). You agree that we may automatically upgrade our Products and/or Services, and these terms will apply to any upgrades. Irrelevant to your country of residence, your agreement is with Videobolt d.o.o. (SRB) (“Videobolt” or “we”).

Please read this Agreement carefully before accessing or using our Products and/or Services. By accessing or using any part of our Products and/or Services, you agree to become bound by the terms and conditions of this agreement. If you do not agree to all the terms and conditions of this agreement, then you may not access or use any of our Products and/or Services. If these terms and conditions are considered an offer by Videobolt, acceptance is expressly limited to these terms.

Our Products and/or Services are not directed to children younger than 13, and access and use of our Products and/or Services is only offered to users 13 years of age or older. If you are under 13 years old, please do not register to use our Products and/or Services. Any person who registers as a user or provides their personal information to our Products and/or Services represents that they are 13 years of age or older.

Use of our Products and/or Services requires a Videobolt.net account. You agree to provide us with complete and accurate information when you register for an account. You will be solely responsible and liable for any activity that occurs under your username. You are responsible for keeping your password secure. Usage rights for our Products are outlined inside our License Agreement, which can be found The following terms and conditions govern all use of the Videobolt.net website and all content, services, and products available at or through the website, including, but not limited to, the Videobolt Video Projects (“Projects”), Videobolt Video Player and Editor (“Player”), Videobolt Project Marketplace (”Marketplace”), Videobolt Virtual Currency (”Video Credit”), Videobolt blog and community pages (“taken together, Community”) (taken together, our Services), as well as the free, watermarked videos, enriched with user content ("Free video"), and the premium, final videos (“Final Render”), (taken together, our Products).Videobolt is offered subject to your acceptance without modification of all of the terms and conditions contained herein and all other operating rules, policies (including, without limitation, Videobolt’s Privacy Policy) and procedures that may be published from time to time by Videobolt (collectively, the “Agreement”). You agree that we may automatically upgrade our Products and/or Services, and these terms will apply to any upgrades. Irrelevant to your country of residence, your agreement is with Videobolt d.o.o. (SRB) (“Videobolt” or “we”).Please read this Agreement carefully before accessing or using our Products and/or Services. By accessing or using any part of our Products and/or Services, you agree to become bound by the terms and conditions of this agreement. If you do not agree to all the terms and conditions of this agreement, then you may not access or use any of our Products and/or Services. If these terms and conditions are considered an offer by Videobolt, acceptance is expressly limited to these terms.Our Products and/or Services are not directed to children younger than 13, and access and use of our Products and/or Services is only offered to users 13 years of age or older. If you are under 13 years old, please do not register to use our Products and/or Services. Any person who registers as a user or provides their personal information to our Products and/or Services represents that they are 13 years of age or older.Use of our Products and/or Services requires a Videobolt.net account. You agree to provide us with complete and accurate information when you register for an account. You will be solely responsible and liable for any activity that occurs under your username. You are responsible for keeping your password secure. Usage rights for our Products are outlined inside our License Agreement, which can be found here

YouTube API integration

You can learn more about Google’s Privacy policy Videobolt uses YouTube’s API services in order to allow you to publish your videos directly. By using this service you are agreeing to be bound by the YouTube Terms of Service. You can learn more about Google’s Privacy policy here. In order to revoke Videobolt’s access to your Google Account data, visit the Revocation link for users in Google security settings page at https://security.google.com/settings/

Videobolt.net Account A Videobolt.net Account (“Account”) allows you to access all our Products and/or Services.

If you create an account on Videobolt.net, you are responsible for maintaining the security of your account, and you are fully responsible for all activities that occur under the account. You must immediately notify Videobolt of any unauthorized uses of your blog, your account, or any other breaches of security. Videobolt will not be liable for any acts or omissions by You, including any damages of any kind incurred as a result of such acts or omissions.

Library and Projects The Library is a browsable directory of all Projects submitted by approved video designers (“Author”). The user may browse, view or edit any Projects featured in the Library.

Library Contents. Library contents are reviewed and approved by us. All approved submissions are in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Serbia. We are not responsible if some of our Projects are considered offensive to users from other countries. We do not host pornographic or other adult-oriented Projects.

Purchase of Products.

Unless the user is on one of our Unlimited subscription plans, Products may be paid for with Credit, as described below. Licenses. All Products are subject to the license Agreement provided by the subscription plan.

Definition of Content. Content is any Product that is being stored on our servers. Content is by definition a Product, while this may not always be true vice versa.

Access and Storage.

Content and User Files are accessible only to their respective Owners, as such all Content is personal as long as it is not published elsewhere by the user. Users are always allowed to download any Content which belongs to them. We do not index Content in such a way as to allow browsing, streaming, viewing or downloading of Content other than your own. We do not allow streaming Content for the purpose of sharing it with others. We are not responsible for the nature of any Content; or Products published by our users. We are not responsible for any harm or offense such a publication might cause.

It is up to the user to make sure they possess all necessary rights for the publishing of all User Files used in the Product. We do not access Content except for purposes relevant to its delivery to the user, or to abide by law. We will not share, advertise or modify stored content without the Owner’s previous request and/or consent.

Credit Definition of Video credit

. Video credit is a virtual currency that users on one of our subscription plans that do not include unlimited access to the platform use to commission the production of paid Products.

General Terms. We and our partners are the exclusive providers of legitimate Video purchases. Do not buythat users on one of our subscription plans that do not include unlimited access to the platform use Credit from anywhere other than Videobolt.net and our partners, as any such transaction is illegitimate and we will not recognize or accept Credit acquired in such a way. Any attempt to manipulate your Credit balance by means other than a legitimate purchase from Videobolt.net or our partners is considered a breach of this Agreement and might be cause for litigation. In the case of such termination, Videobolt will have no obligation to provide a refund of any amounts previously paid to Videobolt.

Purchasing Videos.

Unless the user chooses one of our Unlimited subscription plans, Video credits are acquired by subscribing to a plan or by starting a new monthly/yearly cycle. Payments are processed by our billing service. The price of plans will be visibly disclosed before and during the payment process. When making a purchase you agree to pay the exact amount needed to acquire the requested subscription plan. Payments will be charged as soon as the order is confirmed and you will receive the Videos immediately.

For the users on one of our subscription plans that do not include unlimited access to the platform, Music Visualizers count one video credit as 6 minutes of visualization, meaning for longer videos (up to 2 hours), you will need to spend more than one credit. Before using the credit(s), you will be informed of the number of tokens required to produce your full video (up to 20).

Licencing All Videobolt videos, with or without the watermark are subjected to the corresponding license.

Commercial license

Videos you download from Videobolt, including all original animations, effects, and images used in the template are fully licensed for commercial use. The license is valid for a lifetime, so you’ll be able download the video, as well as the license, even after your Videobolt subscription expires. To download the video license, please download the .zip file of the video in question, from your Billing page. Resellers license

The Unlimited / Business Unlimited plans provide a reseller’s license, on top of the commercial one. This means users on Unlimited / Business Unlimited plans are allowed to legally re-sell the videos they create with Videobolt, for profit. This license is exclusively available with our Unlimited / Business Unlimited plans, users who use videos in a way that breaches their license are subject to subscription cancelation, and a ban from the site, without refund.

Epidemic Sound Integration

Any use of Epidemic Sound’s music pieces and/or sound effects made available on Videobolt.net by you as the end-user of Videobolt.net is subject to these End-User License Terms . For the avoidance of doubt, if you have a subscription or otherwise have been granted a license directly from Epidemic Sound, such subscription or license might grant you additional rights, e.g. the right to monetize your content.

Payments and Subscriptions Our payment system is provided by Bluesnap and Paddle, who ensure your data is handled in a safe and secure manner, in accordance with the latest international laws and regulations.

Customers are able to acquire Products by purchasing a subscription.

Purchasing a subscription gives customers access to unwatermarked, high-resolution video renders using projects, in the ammount defined by the customer’s respective subscription. If you encounter any problems with your subscription please contact support@videobolt.net immediately. We are not responsible for reimbursing any loss of funds or Products which is not reported to us.

Charging Subscriptions Subscription customers are billed every 30 days (365 for yearly plans) from the first day of purchasing a subscription until the customer chooses to cancel the subscription. We do not provide refunds for any payments that have already been made. However, subscription customers can cancel at any time without penalties, preventing future charges. Canceled subscriptions will remain available, until their expiration. Likewise, we reserve the right to change our pricing in the future, with the condition that we provide you with 30 days advance notice.

Refunds If the Video is materially similar to the Preview and works the way it should, Videobolt holds no obligation to provide a refund. In cases where there are grounds for a refund, Videobolt will attempt to rectify the problem. A refund will be granted only if such attempts are unsuccessful. Videobolt will NOT refund any of these cases:

You simply change your mind;

You bought an item by mistake;

you do not have sufficient expertise to use the item;

You forgot to cancel your subscription;

You ask for goodwill; or

You can no longer access the item because it has been removed (we advise you to download items as soon as you have purchased them to avoid this situation).

You might be eligible for a refund in these cases:

Your subscription has been charged, but you did not receive the benefits of your subscription;

Your downloaded video file is faulty;



Copyright Infringement and DMCA Policy As Videobolt asks others to respect its intellectual property rights, it respects the intellectual property rights of others. If you believe that material located on or linked to by Videobolt.net violates your copyright, you are encouraged to notify Videobolt in accordance with Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) Policy.

Videobolt will respond to all such notices, including as required or appropriate by removing the infringing material or disabling all links to the infringing material. Videobolt will terminate a visitor’s access to and use of the Website if, under appropriate circumstances, the visitor is determined to be a repeat infringer of the copyrights or other intellectual property rights of Videobolt or others. In the case of such termination, Videobolt will have no obligation to provide a refund of any amounts previously paid to Videobolt.

Intellectual Property This Agreement does not transfer from Videobolt to you any Videobolt or third party intellectual property, and all right, title, and interest in and to such property will remain (as between the parties) solely with Videobolt.

Videobolt, Videobolt.net, the Videobolt.net logo, and all other trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos used in connection with Videobolt.net or our Services, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Videobolt or Videobolt’s licensors. Other trademarks, service marks, graphics and logos used in connection with our Services may be the trademarks of other third parties. Your use of our Services grants you no right or license to reproduce or otherwise use any Videobolt or third-party trademarks.

Selling templates By submitting your templates to Videobolt, you agree to keep your work on offer for at least 2 years after submitting.

Videobolt will not remove any templates from the website unless unforeseen extreme circumstances arise. If this does happen, Videobolt will inform the author of the reasons that have lead to the termination of a project by email.

Changes We are constantly updating our Services, and that means sometimes we have to change the legal terms under which our Services are offered. If we make changes that are material, we will let you know by posting on one of our blogs, or by sending you an email or other communication before the changes take effect.

The notice will designate a reasonable period of time after which the new terms will take effect. If you disagree with our changes, then you should stop using our Services within the designated notice period. Your continued use of our Services will be subject to the new terms. However, any dispute that arose before the changes shall be governed by the Terms (including the binding individual arbitration clause) that were in place when the dispute arose.

Termination Videobolt may terminate your access to all or any part of our Services at any time, with or without cause, with or without notice, effective immediately. If you wish to terminate this Agreement or your Videobolt.net account (if you have one), you may cancel your subscription, delete your account, or simply discontinue using our Services.

All provisions of this Agreement which by their nature should survive termination shall survive termination, including, without limitation, ownership provisions, warranty disclaimers, indemnity and limitations of liability.

Disclaimer of Warranties. Our Services are provided “as is.” Videobolt and its supliers and licensors hereby disclaim all warranties of any kind, express or implied, including, without limitation, the warranties of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose and non-infringement. Neither Videobolt nor its supliers and licensors makes any warranty that our Services will be error-free or that access there to will be continuous or uninterrupted. You understand that you download from, or otherwise obtain content or services through, our Services at your own discretion and risk.

Limitation of liability In no event will Videobolt, or its suppliers or licensors, be liable with respect to any subject matter of this Agreement under any contract, negligence, strict liability or other legal or equitable theory for: (I) any special, incidental or consequential damages; (II) the cost of procurement for substitute products or services; (III) for interruption of use or loss or corruption of data; or (IV) for any amounts that exceed the fees paid by you to Videbolt under this agreement during the twelve (12) month period prior to the cause of action.

Videobolt shall have no liability for any failure or delay due to matters beyond their reasonable control. The foregoing shall not apply to the extent prohibited by applicable law.

General Representation and Warranty You represent and warrant that (I) your use of our Services will be in strict accordance with the Videobolt’s Privacy Policy, with this Agreement, and with all applicable laws and regulations (including without limitation any local laws or regulations in your country, state, city, or other governmental area, regarding online conduct and acceptable content, and including all applicable laws regarding the transmission of technical data exported from the United States or the country in which you reside) and (II) your use of our Services will not infringe or misappropriate the intellectual property rights of any third party.

US Economic Sanctions You expressly represent and warrant that your use of our Services and or associated services and products is not contrary to applicable U.S. Sanctions. Such use is prohibited, and Videobolt reserve the right to terminate accounts or access of those in the event of a breach of this condition.

Indemnification You agree to indemnify and hold harmless Videbolt, its contractors, and its licensors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from and against any and all claims and expenses, including attorneys’ fees, arising out of your use of our Services, including but not limited to your violation of this Agreement.

Translation These Terms of Service were originally written in English (US). We may translate these terms into other languages. In the event of a conflict between a translated version of these Terms of Service and the English version, the English version will control.

This Agreement constitutes the entire agreement between Videobolt and you concerning the subject matter hereof, and they may only be modified by a written amendment signed by an authorized executive of Videobolt, or by the posting by Videobolt of a revised version.