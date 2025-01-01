Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Phone mockup videos that turn your UI into a star

Showcase your website, app or any design with jaw-dropping phone mockup video templates. No downloads, no design headaches. Just choose, customize and wow your audience.
Start now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why use a phone mockup video instead of a static image?

A static screenshot captures a moment. A phone mockup video tells the whole story. When you're launching an app, showcasing a new feature or grabbing attention on social media, motion adds clarity and energy that a flat image just can't. Show real interactions, transitions and context — because people don't just want to see your app, they want to feel it in action. With dynamic phone mockups, your design becomes a product experience, not just a pretty picture.

That's where Videobolt's phone mockup generator leaves static tools behind. Our video templates are built by motion pros, fully customizable and run entirely in your browser. Forget timeline scrubbing and software downloads — just drag in your screen, tweak the style and hit Export. Need a clean app promo, a hoodie or T shirt mockup in motion, a laptop UI showcase, or a glitchy scroll-stopping intro? We've got you. Faster, better-looking and way more engaging than screenshots. That's the Videobolt difference.

Try a phone mockup template, ready to customize

From 3D glow to cinematic or grunge — pick a phone mockup vibe that fits your brand
all styles
  • More details
    Dynamic Trendy Mobile App Promo - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    3D Phone Mockup 1 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    3D Phone Mockup 2 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    3D Phone Mockup 3 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    3D Phone Mockup 4 - Original - Poster image
3D Phone Mockup 2
Browse all templates

How to make a phone mockup in three steps

Create scroll-stopping phone mockup videos (even if you hate editing)
SIMPLE
Grid of phone mockup video templates

Pick your template

Browse Videobolt's phone mockup library and choose your favorite look. Every template is crafted by pros, so your video will look sharp no matter what you pick. Preview as many as you want, because, well, you deserve options.
01

Customize with ease

Swap in your app screens, logo or brand colors in seconds. No complex software, just dead-simple online editing. Adjust text or music, hit preview and tweak until it's perfect. The live preview shows exactly how your phone mockup will look (before anyone else sees it).
02
Customizing a phone mockup with brand graphics
Downloading a finished phone mockup video

Download & share

Export your finished phone mockup in Full HD or 4K—ready for YouTube, Instagram, or client presentations. Share online with one click or download a high-resolution file. Become the creative genius in your team (with zero technical fuss).
03
Get started

Features phone mockup makers just love

Discover what makes Videobolt the obvious phone mockup choice
all access
Phone mockup styles for every project
From photorealistic 3D animation to glitchy retro flicks, Videobolt's phone mockup library fits any mood or brand identity. You'll never run out of ways to showcase your designs, whether for pitches or client launches.
Effortless online editing (no downloads)
Ditch the heavy software. Videobolt's browser-based editor lets you customize phone mockup videos instantly, even on that ancient office PC. Add screens, swap assets, change text and color-match—all in a few clicks. Your edits stay in the cloud, always ready for a tweak.
Seamless brand control and consistency
Lock in your logo, drag your fonts and save color palettes with Videobolt's Brand Kit. No time wasted re-uploading assets or matching colors. Phone mockups always align with your identity, so your campaigns look clean and pro every single time.
Asset Library and Adobe integration
Upload your media, soundtracks and favorite graphics into Videobolt's Asset Library. Switch between templates and drop images into any phone mockup in seconds. With Videobolt Companion, import finished scenes directly to After Effects or Premiere Pro. No file hunt, no chaos.

Who needs a phone mockup video?

Honestly, anyone with an app, site or story to tell.
for you
App developers
Show off live app features in stunning phone mockup videos for product demos, launches or app store previews. Your product looks real, professional and instantly more credible.
Web designers
Transform website designs into interactive phone mockups — ready for client pitches or social buzz. No more dry flat screenshots. Hand clients video mockups they'll rave about.
YouTube creators
Make review videos pop with animated phone mockups. Perfect for tech walkthroughs, app reviews or UI showcases right on your channel.
Marketing teams
Launch your latest campaign, feature or ad with attention-grabbing phone mockup assets. From paid social to website embeds, give your marketing a creative edge — without the agency bill.
Freelancers & agencies
Upgrade every client pitch or project delivery. Drop client brands or work into world-class phone mockups (with their colors and logo), delivered in minutes and sure to impress.
Ecommerce & startups
Promote your digital products with lively phone mockup videos for landing pages, ads and social reels. Stand out from the scroll and get buyers excited to click.

Discover more Videobolt tools

Explore related tools and resources to upgrade your workflow
keep going
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Animated Text Generator
Add instant impact with Videobolt animated text.
Slideshow Maker
Turn your highlights into epic slideshow videos in minutes
Hoodie Mockup
Make hoodie mockup videos in minutes—no software needed.
Iphone Mockup
Show your product in style with an iPhone mockup video.
T Shirt Mockup
Make animated t shirt mockup videos in minutes.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes

Phone mockup video FAQs

All your phone mockup questions, answered quick
just ask
How do I create a phone mockup video?
Visit Videobolt, pick a phone mockup template you like, upload your screens or logos, customize colors and text, then export your video. It's simple — no professional skills required.
Can I use phone mockup videos for YouTube?
Absolutely. Videobolt makes exporting YouTube-ready phone mockup videos easy. Download them in HD or 4K and add them directly to your YouTube intros, reviews or tutorials.
Can I change colors and branding in my phone mockup?
Absolutely. Every Videobolt phone mockup can be customized with your brand's colors, logo, fonts and even custom text or music. No graphic design skills needed.
Do I need software to edit phone mockups?
No software needed. Videobolt works entirely online — just log in, select a template and adjust your phone mockup in your browser. Hassle-free, even on basic hardware.
Are phone mockup videos customizable?
Yes, fully! Swap screens, colors, music or motion graphics. Drag and drop your own images to create a unique phone mockup tailored to your brand.
Do I need design or video editing experience?
Nope. Videobolt's online editor is built for beginners and pros alike. You simply swap in your content and tweak settings. It's as easy as filling out a form.
How quickly can I get my finished phone mockup?
You can create, preview and download a high-quality phone mockup video in minutes — not hours or days. Fast cloud rendering means no long waits for results.
Can I show my web designs in a phone mockup video?
Definitely. Upload screenshots of your website or UI and drag them into any phone mockup scene on Videobolt. Perfect for portfolios and presentations.

Real creators, real results

Feedback from users who made videos that wowed their audience
it works
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Learn how to up your mockup game

Tips, tricks and guides for mastering mockup videos
get smart
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Showcase your app, website, or platform with professional phone, tablet, and laptop video mockups and make your design stand out on any screen.
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover the most popular animation styles and learn how to use them in your videos to captivate audiences and enhance your storytelling.
Image
How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Make your first phone mockup video today

No credit card needed
let's roll
Try it free
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us