Create animated lower third graphics in minutes

Add broadcast-worthy lower thirds to your videos with zero learning curve. Personalize text, colors, animations, and logos right in your browser—no software needed.
Create now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why lower third matters for your video

Lower thirds aren't just decorative—they're essential for clarity, style, and brand impact. A sleek lower third introduces speakers, highlights key messages, or drives calls-to-action. Whether you're running a YouTube channel, a livestream, or a company presentation, lower thirds give your video a polished, professional look. These animated overlays guide your viewers' eyes and help your content stand out instantly, even in a crowded feed.

Videobolt's lower third maker gets you pro results without the fuss. Forget wrestling with heavy software or paying for custom animations. Browse an ever-expanding library of premium lower third templates covering every style: 3D, glitch, digital, retro, neon, minimalistic, and more. Customizing is as breezy as typing your name—upload your logo, match your brand colors, adjust animation speed, and you're good to go.

Pick your lower third style

From clean minimal to neon cyberpunk, find every lower third vibe in Videobolt's library.
Dynamic Text Animation 3
How to create a lower third in three steps

Say goodbye to complicated design tools—your perfect lower third is three clicks away.
NO SWEAT
Screenshot of Videobolt lower third template library

Pick your style

Dive into Videobolt's lower third library packed with cinematic, glitch, neon, and clean modern styles. Preview each animation, then pick what fits your brand or channel. No risk—switch templates any time.
01

Customize instantly

Swap out text, logos, and colors right in your browser. No downloads or design skills needed. With live previews, you see exactly how your lower third will look as you tweak everything to fit your brand.
02
User customizing a lower third animation in browser editor
Export options for finished animated lower third graphic

Download and go live

Export your lower third in Full HD or 4K and drop it into your timeline. Videobolt delivers pro transparent output with no watermarks and everything is ready for broadcast.
03
Features that make every lower third a standout

Small details. Big wins for your next video.
supercharged
Massive template library for every look
Access thousands of lower third templates across every style imaginable: cinematic, neon, digital, glitch, and more. You always find something fresh—and always on brand.
Cloud editing, zero downloads
Jump into Videobolt from any browser. No need for heavy installs or a beastly computer. Edit, preview, and export lower third graphics online—right when inspiration strikes.
Full brand kit support
Keep your logo, fonts, and colors on tap. Apply your exact brand look to every new lower third in seconds for perfectly consistent videos, no matter how many projects you run.
Asset management and integrations
Organize your videos, logos, and audio in the cloud asset library. Push lower third exports directly to your favorite editing tools (like After Effects and Premiere Pro) using the Videobolt Companion extension.

Who needs a killer lower third?

Lower thirds for every creator, team, and brand
all access
YouTube creators
Add slick lower third animations to boost viewer engagement, promote your handle, or introduce guests. Never settle for boring overlays again.
Live streamers
Keep streams organized and viewers tuned in. Use lower third graphics for callouts, news tickers, or shoutouts right in your Twitch or Facebook live feed.
Marketers & agencies
Speed up production for branded promos, webinars, and social ads. Videobolt's lower third library keeps every client's style unique—and pitch-perfect.
Small business owners
Give your company videos a polished TV feel. Add team names, offers, or product info in one click—no design budget required.
Educators and trainers
Highlight key info, speaker names, or lesson topics on video lectures and courses. Make every session look pro, even on a classroom budget.
Event & wedding videographers
Mark the big moments with beautiful lower third overlays: introduce speakers, title wedding films, or add timelines. Fast editing for high-stakes events.

Discover more tools & resources

Explore more ways to boost your video with Videobolt
stay curious
Animated Backgrounds
Transform any video with cinematic backgrounds.
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Logo Animation
Create unforgettable logo animations in seconds
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Motion Graphics
Transform ideas into stunning motion graphics
Animation Maker
Bring your ideas to life with professional animation in minutes.
Kinetic Typography
Make your words move with kinetic typography!

Lower Thirds FAQ

Tips, tricks, and need-to-knows—answered fast
no confusion
What is a lower third in video production?
A lower third is a graphic overlay located in the lower section of the video frame. It's used to display names, titles, social handles, or extra info without distracting from the main content. Videobolt's templates make them look pro.
How do I create a lower third animation?
Choose a lower third template in Videobolt's library, customize your text and colors in the browser, and export your finished animation. No need for After Effects or motion design skills!
How fast can I make a lower third with Videobolt?
Most users create and export custom lower third graphics in less than 5 minutes. Just edit, preview, and export—your pro overlay is ready to drop into your video project.
Can I add my brand's logo and colors?
Yes! Upload your logo, select your brand colors, and the lower third maker does the rest—matching your visual identity every time for consistent videos.
Are there different lower third styles available?
Absolutely. Videobolt's library covers 3D, glitch, neon, minimal, retro, grunge, cyberpunk, and dozens of other lower third styles. There's a look for every brand and mood.
Is a lower third graphic suitable for YouTube?
Yes! Lower third graphics boost engagement, improve professionalism, and keep your messaging sharp on YouTube, Twitch, or any platform. With Videobolt, they're quick to create and easy to update.
Do I need special software for lower third animations?
Nope—Videobolt runs entirely in your web browser. All templates are cloud-based and render online, so you skip slow installs and complicated software.
Can I use lower third graphics in commercial projects?
Yes, videos made with Videobolt lower third templates can be used in commercial, branded, or client projects. All library templates are royalty-free for these uses.

Lower third makers who love Videobolt

Real results, zero awkward overlays
hot takes
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Want to get even sharper?

Best reads for aspiring creators
pro tips
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover how kinetic typography and text animation bring energy, motion, and impact to your videos, making every word dance with the flow of your story.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Learn how to elevate your videos with lower thirds and on-screen animations for a professional look and dynamic flair that boost viewer engagement.
Image
Get inspired
byPetar Drndarević
Using the power of ChatGPT you can quickly generate punchy stomp ads for your product or service.

Try the easiest lower third maker now

No credit card needed
all set
