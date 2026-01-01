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Create promo video masterpieces in minutes

Turn your ideas into high-impact video promos — with cinematic templates, bold animations and instant pro results. No editing skills required.
Start now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why your next promo video deserves Videobolt

A great video promo grabs attention in seconds. With business moving at warp speed and audiences scrolling faster than ever, you need video promos that stand out. That's where Videobolt's online promo video maker steps in. Forget wasting time designing from scratch or struggling with complex software. Instead, you get instant access to more than 20,500+ TV-grade templates, including intros, slideshows and product mockups. Your next scroll-stopper? Just a click away.

Templates aren't all the same. On Videobolt, you'll find a promo video library loaded with styles: 3D, glitch, minimal, retro, cinematic, typography, neon, energy. Pick your aesthetic, drop in your message — and go. Every template is crafted by designers with movie and TV experience, so your promo doesn't just look good, it looks expensive. The export is always pixel-perfect and ready for YouTube, Instagram, or anywhere you need bright visuals.

Pick a video promo template and let creativity loose

From cinematic intros to digital glitch, find your perfect look in seconds.
showtime
Minimal
Title sequence
Device mockup
Click interaction
Stomp style
Rounded rectangle
Story video
Glitch artifacts
Sale
3D motion graphics
Sliding panel
Paper
Sparkflow SaaS
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:25
Sparkflow SaaS Original theme video
CardFlow 6
By Mirs
Edit
60fps
00:08
CardFlow 6 Original theme video
Visual Journey
By Balalaika
Edit
4K
00:24
Visual Journey Original theme video
Subscribe Promo Opener
By Promak
Edit
00:23
Subscribe Promo Opener Original theme video
Browse all templates

How to make a promo video with Videobolt

Three steps from idea to viral promo video
EASY MODE
Promo video template library showcasing diverse design options

Choose your template

Dive into Videobolt's epic promo video template library, from neon glitch to slick corporate to 3D cinematic. No blank canvases or creative block. Just scroll, filter and tap your style.
01

Customize in seconds

Add your copy, images, logo and brand colors — swap, drag, drop. Change music, fine-tune animations or keep it simple. Videobolt's online editor does the heavy lifting for a true one-of-a-kind promo video.
02
Customizing a video promo template online
Export and share finished video promo

Download or share

Hit Export for a crisp, watermark-free promo video in Full HD or 4K. Share to YouTube, Instagram or wherever your fans are. If you want, go straight from browser to publish. No extra steps needed.
03
Get started

What makes Videobolt promo video maker unbeatable?

Features and perks for creators who want more than ordinary
toolkit
One giant library, endless promo video styles
Choose from thousands of promo video templates — cinematic, digital, retro, neon, energy, minimal. New designs are added daily, all made by pro animators. You always find the right look (or three) for your message.
Brand kit and instant asset sync
Upload your logo, color palette and fonts once-apply them to any video promo you make. Organize assets in one place. Keep your visuals consistent, so your next campaign feels on-brand even in a hurry.
Lightning-fast online editor
Create stunning video promos right from your browser. No installation, no crashes, no hardware headaches. Just fast, intuitive controls with drag-and-drop simplicity. Perfect for both beginners and time-strapped pros.
Smarter templates for every campaign
Want a promo video for YouTube? A sales announcement for Instagram? A digital billboard for your website? Videobolt's smart template tags mean you always find the right fit-modern, glitch, glow, 3D, whatever you're feeling.

Who should use a promo video from Videobolt?

Spoiler: pretty much anyone with a story to tell
heroes
Small businesses
Make your products shine with studio-quality video promos for social media, web or digital ads. Skip hiring a videographer — keep everything in-house and on budget.
Marketing agencies
Launch new product video promos, seasonal campaigns or ad teasers in hours, not weeks. Keep every video on-brand and ready for every channel.
YouTube creators
Make channel intros, event promos and sponsor shoutouts that pop. Stand out with pro-level visuals, keep fans engaged and save time for actual content.
Freelancers
Add professional video promo creation to your menu. Deliver more value to every client — from musicians needing lyric promos to realtors showing off new listings.
Event organizers
Create buzz with video promos for launches, conferences or parties. Customize and preview with real footage for every event milestone, then share instantly.
Musicians & artists
Showcase releases with dynamic video promos, lyric animations or visualizer teasers. Music moves, so should your visuals.

Discover more ways to create

Explore Videobolt's full toolkit and grow your content game
next up
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Slideshow Maker
Turn your highlights into epic slideshow videos in minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Lyric Video Maker
Get your lyrics moving with an AI-powered lyric video
Stream Overlays
Upgrade your stream with custom overlays
Logo Animation
Create unforgettable logo animations in seconds
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes

Promo video FAQ

What you need to know before hitting 'create'
need to know
How do I create a promo video quickly?
Select a promo video template on Videobolt, customize text and visuals, then export in HD or 4K. The online editor is intuitive and requires zero editing experience.
What makes a good promo video?
Effective promo videos are short, attention-grabbing and clearly branded. Use bold graphics, on-message text and high-quality music to leave a strong impression.
Can I use my own branding in a video promo?
Absolutely! Add your logo, colors, and fonts easily. Videobolt's Brand Kit saves your branding, so every video promo looks uniquely yours, every time.
Can I use promo videos for YouTube ads?
Absolutely! Videobolt promo video exports are optimized for YouTube and social. Just download or publish directly-your content is ready for ads, intros or channel trailers.
Are the music and effects in video promos royalty-free?
Yes. All templates include royalty-free music and professionally designed effects. Use your video promos anywhere without worrying about music licensing or surprise copyright claims.
Do I need to download any software to use the video promo tool?
No need to download anything. Videobolt's tool runs entirely online. Use it on any modern device, with no slow installations or updates required.
What styles of video promo templates are available?
Explore a huge range — cinematic, 3D, glitch, minimal, neon, retro and more. The template library is constantly updated by pro designers for any trend or mood.
How fast can I finish a video promo?
With Videobolt, most users finish a pro-quality video promo in under 10 minutes— from picking a template to export. Fast creative action, no waiting around.

Users say it best

What creators and marketers say about Videobolt
fan mail
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Level up your promo video game

Guides, hacks, and inspiration - straight from the Videobolt team
pro tips
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Make your Black Friday promos unmissable with Videobolt’s motion graphics, helping you capture attention and boost sales with ease.
Image
Updates
byVuk Radovanović
Discover our new category of templates, designed to bring your creative ideas to life with customizable visuals, from laptops and bottles to a t-shirt mockup.
Image
How to
byŽare Petkov
Learn how modern promo templates make polished video ads possible without complex production or high costs.

Make your first video promo today

No credit card needed
ready. set. go.
Try for free
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us