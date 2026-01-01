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CHAMPION AUTHOR

CuteRabbit

I love making art and am committed to visually communicate your message to any audience with excellent motion graphics.
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PORTFOLIO
Rubiks Cube - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Rubiks Cube - Horizontal Original theme video
Dynamic Type Stomp
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:10
Dynamic Type Stomp Original theme video
YouTube Stomp - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Stomp - Horizontal Original theme video
YouTube Quick Reminder
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
YouTube Quick Reminder Original theme video
YouTube Neon
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
YouTube Neon Original theme video
Youtube Promo
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:07
Youtube Promo Original theme video
Youtube Liquid
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Youtube Liquid Original theme video
YouTube Simple
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:08
YouTube Simple Red Theme theme video
Quick Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:07
Quick Logo Original theme video
Youtube Subscribe Pack
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Youtube Subscribe Pack Original theme video
Minimal Fashion Promo
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:10
Minimal Fashion Promo Original theme video
Inspire Glass
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
Inspire Glass Original theme video
YouTube Outro
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
YouTube Outro Original theme video
YouTube Simple Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Simple Opener Original theme video
YouTube Brisk Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
YouTube Brisk Opener Original theme video
Fresh Corporate Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Fresh Corporate Reveal Original theme video
Glowing Slice Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Glowing Slice Reveal Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Opener - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
YouTube Glitch Opener - Horizontal Original theme video
Dynamic Text Glitch
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
Dynamic Text Glitch Blue theme video
Glitch Abstract Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Glitch Abstract Reveal Original theme video
Quick Corporate Logo
By CuteRabbit
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4K
00:05
Quick Corporate Logo Original theme video
Clean Corporate Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Clean Corporate Reveal Original theme video
Fast Glitch Logo
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Fast Glitch Logo Original theme video
YouTube Glitches - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Glitches - Horizontal Original theme video
Abstract Tech Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Abstract Tech Reveal Original theme video
Stylized Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Stylized Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Glitch Art Logo - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Glitch Art Logo - Horizontal Original theme video
YouTube Patterns
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Patterns Original theme video
Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Glitch Reveal Original theme video
YouTube Text
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Text Original theme video
Corporate Abstract Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Corporate Abstract Reveal Original theme video
Volt Matrix
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Volt Matrix Original theme video
Minimal Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:08
Minimal Logo Original theme video
Minimal Stomp Short
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Minimal Stomp Short Red Theme theme video
YouTube Text Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Text Opener Original theme video
Sleek Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Sleek Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Youtube Digital
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Youtube Digital Original theme video
YouTube Quick Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
YouTube Quick Opener Original theme video
Abstract Slice Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Abstract Slice Reveal Original theme video
Minimal Stomp Typography
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:10
Minimal Stomp Typography Original theme video
Valentine's Invitation
By CuteRabbit
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00:10
Valentine's Invitation Original theme video
Clean Stomp
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
Clean Stomp Original theme video
Stomp Typo
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:10
Stomp Typo Original theme video
Tech Lines Unveil
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Tech Lines Unveil Original 2 theme video
Colorful Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:07
Colorful Logo Original theme video
Abstract Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Abstract Glitch Reveal White theme video
Digital Genesis Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Digital Genesis Reveal Original theme video
YouTube Bright
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Bright Original theme video
Digital Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Digital Glitch Reveal White Theme theme video
Neon Pulse CTA
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Neon Pulse CTA Original theme video
Liquid Reveal - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Liquid Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Stomp Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Stomp Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Commercial Reveal - Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Commercial Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Corporate Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:06
Corporate Logo Original theme video
Artistic Smoke Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Artistic Smoke Reveal Original theme video
Grunge Paint Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
Grunge Paint Reveal Original theme video
Stomp Typo Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:10
Stomp Typo Opener White Theme theme video
Corporate Style Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Corporate Style Reveal Original theme video
Music Logo
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:05
Music Logo Original theme video
Company Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Company Reveal Original theme video
YouTube Action Icons
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:05
YouTube Action Icons Original theme video
Stomp Events
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:14
Stomp Events Original theme video
Stomp Text Beat
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Stomp Text Beat Original theme video
Elegant Text Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Elegant Text Opener Minimal 2 theme video
Dynamic Stomp Promo
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:10
Dynamic Stomp Promo Original theme video
YouTube Subscribe Reminder 1
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Subscribe Reminder 1 Original theme video
Scatter Paint Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Scatter Paint Reveal Original theme video
Abstract Circles Intro
By CuteRabbit
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00:08
Abstract Circles Intro Original theme video
Artistic Fluid Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
Artistic Fluid Reveal Original theme video
Job Offer Advertisement
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:21
Job Offer Advertisement Original theme video
YouTube Fashion Horizontal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:10
YouTube Fashion Horizontal Original theme video
Glitch Pulse Unveil
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
Glitch Pulse Unveil Original theme video
Cube Music Visualizer
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Cube Music Visualizer Original theme video
Simple Corporate Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:07
Simple Corporate Logo Original theme video
Tech Nexus
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Tech Nexus Original theme video
High Tech Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
High Tech Reveal Original theme video
Pixel Callouts 1
By CuteRabbit
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00:03
Pixel Callouts 1 Original theme video
Glitch Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:07
Glitch Logo Original theme video
Abstract Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:05
Abstract Logo Original theme video
YouTube Liquid Art
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
YouTube Liquid Art Original theme video
Food Slideshow Logo
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Food Slideshow Logo Black Friday theme video
Melody Of The Heart
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Melody Of The Heart Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 1
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:03
YouTube Glitch Callouts - 1 Original theme video
Lively Stomp
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:20
Lively Stomp Original theme video
Youtube Components
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:07
Youtube Components Original theme video
YouTube Style
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Style Original theme video
Fast Stomp
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:20
Fast Stomp Original theme video
Energetic Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:07
Energetic Logo Original theme video
Christmas Delight
By CuteRabbit
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00:08
Christmas Delight Original theme video
YouTube Minimal Callouts - 2
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:02
YouTube Minimal Callouts - 2 Original theme video
Graceful Logo Unveil
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Graceful Logo Unveil Original theme video
Pulse of the City
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Pulse of the City Original theme video
Sleek Glitch Revealer
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Sleek Glitch Revealer Original theme video
YouTube Techno
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
YouTube Techno Original theme video
Glitch Tech Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Glitch Tech Reveal Original theme video
Tech Vision
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Tech Vision Purple theme video
Event Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:08
Event Logo Original theme video
Stomp & Style
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
Stomp & Style Original theme video
YouTube Clean Callouts - 1
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:03
YouTube Clean Callouts - 1 Original theme video
Christmas Ball Ornament
By CuteRabbit
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00:10
Christmas Ball Ornament Original theme video
Women's Day Event
By CuteRabbit
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00:30
Women's Day Event Original theme video
Stomp Typography
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:10
Stomp Typography Original theme video
Minimal Cubes
By CuteRabbit
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00:05
Minimal Cubes Original theme video
Minimal Stomp
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:15
Minimal Stomp Original theme video
Glitch Gaming Logo
By CuteRabbit
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4K
00:06
Glitch Gaming Logo Cyan Theme theme video
YouTube Minimal
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Minimal Original theme video
YouTube Squares
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Squares Original theme video
Dancing Squares
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Dancing Squares Original theme video
Neon Gaming Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Neon Gaming Reveal Original theme video
Cube Fusion Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Cube Fusion Reveal Original theme video
YouTube Fashion Opener
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Fashion Opener Original theme video
Corporate Logo Identity
By CuteRabbit
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00:05
Corporate Logo Identity Original theme video
Beautiful Tune
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Beautiful Tune Original theme video
Glitch Dubstep Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:06
Glitch Dubstep Logo Original theme video
YouTube Material Callouts - 1
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:02
YouTube Material Callouts - 1 Original theme video
Enterprise Logo
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Enterprise Logo Original theme video
Unity Logo Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Unity Logo Reveal Original 1 theme video
Stomp Funky
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:10
Stomp Funky Original theme video
Clean Abstract Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:06
Clean Abstract Reveal Original theme video
Spiral Brand Intro
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Spiral Brand Intro Original theme video
YouTube Promotion
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Promotion Original theme video
Food Logo Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Food Logo Reveal Original theme video
Tech Display Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Tech Display Reveal Original theme video
Quick Glitch Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:05
Quick Glitch Reveal Original theme video
Circular Radiance
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Circular Radiance Original theme video
Pixel Rush
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Pixel Rush Original theme video
Cheerful Christmas
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:09
Cheerful Christmas Original theme video
Music Lover
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Music Lover Orange Theme theme video
Stripes Logo
By CuteRabbit
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4K
00:05
Stripes Logo Original theme video
Fashion Ident
By CuteRabbit
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00:05
Fashion Ident Original theme video
Stomp Text Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Stomp Text Reveal Original theme video
Cube Dynamics Intro
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Cube Dynamics Intro Royal Blue theme video
Colorful Glitch Assembly
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Colorful Glitch Assembly Original theme video
Poolside Chorus Lyrics
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Poolside Chorus Lyrics Original theme video
YouTube Abstract
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
YouTube Abstract Original theme video
Tech Fusion
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Tech Fusion Original theme video
Hi Tech Gaming Logo
By CuteRabbit
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4K
00:06
Hi Tech Gaming Logo Cyan Theme theme video
Tech Evolution Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Tech Evolution Reveal Original theme video
Spin Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:05
Spin Logo Original theme video
Youtube Intro
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:07
Youtube Intro Original theme video
Story Scope
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:36
Story Scope Original theme video
Neon Frequency
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Neon Frequency Original theme video
Valentine's Day
By CuteRabbit
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00:06
Valentine's Day Pink_Theme theme video
YouTube Speed Glitch
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
YouTube Speed Glitch Gray theme video
Cyber Minimal Intro
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:06
Cyber Minimal Intro Original theme video
YouTube Fast Opener 1
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Fast Opener 1 Original theme video
Bold Title Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:07
Bold Title Reveal Original theme video
Women's day Product Promo
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:30
Women's day Product Promo Original theme video
Minimal Corporate Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:05
Minimal Corporate Logo Original theme video
YouTube Fast Glitch
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:08
YouTube Fast Glitch Original theme video
Sweet Memories Slideshow
By CuteRabbit
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60fps
00:20
Sweet Memories Slideshow Original theme video
Glitch Stomp Pulse
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:10
Glitch Stomp Pulse Original theme video
Techno Tunnel Reveal
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:05
Techno Tunnel Reveal Blue theme video
YouTube Essential Icons
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:07
YouTube Essential Icons Blue theme video
YouTube Vibrant
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
YouTube Vibrant Original theme video
Glitch Stomp
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:14
Glitch Stomp Original theme video
Christmas Flowers
By CuteRabbit
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00:10
Christmas Flowers Original theme video
Digital Glitch Logo
By CuteRabbit
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00:06
Digital Glitch Logo Original theme video
YouTube Cartoon
By CuteRabbit
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2K · 60fps
00:07
YouTube Cartoon Original theme video
Rhythmic Lyrics Visuals
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Rhythmic Lyrics Visuals Original theme video
Youtube Subscribe
By CuteRabbit
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4K · 60fps
00:08
Youtube Subscribe Original theme video
Lumina Tune Lyrics
By CuteRabbit
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2K
Lumina Tune Lyrics Original theme video
YouTube Glitch Promo
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
YouTube Glitch Promo Original theme video
YouTube Channel Promo
By CuteRabbit
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2K
00:08
YouTube Channel Promo Image Theme 1 theme video

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Templates
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Intro
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Discover
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Intro Maker
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Logo Animation
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