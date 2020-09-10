Quick Corporate Logo

Give your brand a crisp entrance with a minimal, fast logo reveal. This clean corporate ident uses flat geometric panels and smooth, energetic motion to focus attention on your mark and a short tagline. Colors are easy to adapt, making it perfect for consistent branding across videos. Use it as an intro to open content with impact or as an outro to leave a polished final impression. Designed for clarity, speed, and versatility, it’s an elegant logo animation that fits startups, agencies, and professional creators alike.