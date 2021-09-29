Quick Corporate Logo 4

Give your brand a crisp, modern entrance with this fast minimal logo reveal. Sliding panels assemble your mark into a centered, polished lockup, followed by a clean tagline that types on for a professional finish. A vibrant gradient background and elegant motion keep focus on your branding. Easily customize background hues, logo color or stroke, and tagline to match your identity. Ideal for corporate branding, YouTube intros, outros, and product bumpers where clarity and impact matter.