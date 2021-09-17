Quick Corporate Logo 2
00:06 · 2K (2560x1440) · 60 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
6.9Kexports
Showcase your brand with a clean, minimal logo animation. This fast, elegant ident assembles your mark from crisp fragments over a subtle perspective grid. Use it as an intro or outro to add a professional finish to any video. Customize the palette, grid and accent colors, upload your logo, choose your font, and add a short tagline. Smooth motion, bold readability, and a refined center layout ensure your brand stands out on any screen.
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