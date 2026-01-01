Get unlimited HD exports without watermarks
Grow your brand and business with 20,500+ supreme video templates in a single subscription
PLANS
Save up to 33% by paying yearly. That's 4 months free!
Lite
Unlimited
€9.99
per monthbilled annually
Resolution
Framerate
Duration (per video)
License
Render Speed
Fast
Cloud storage
20GB
Export formats
Adobe extension
—
Branding
—
Unlimited video exports from 20,500+ templates
1M+ stock photos, videos and sounds
1,000+ Google Fonts and custom fonts upload
Ideal for:
Content creators focused on social media publishing
Music artists looking to promote their songs
Aspiring streamers looking to improve their visuals
Pro
Unlimited
€24.99
per monthbilled annually
Top Seller
Resolution
Framerate
Duration (per video)
License
Render Speed
Ultra Fast
Cloud storage
60GB
Export formats
Adobe extension
Branding
One brand kit
Unlimited video exports from 20,500+ templates
1M+ stock photos, videos and sounds
1,000+ Google Fonts and custom fonts upload
Ideal for:
Content creation teams focused on social media
Music artists looking to promote their mixes and sets
Music promoters, record labels, podcast producers
Business
Unlimited
€39.99
per monthbilled annually
Resolution
Framerate
Duration (per video)
License
Render Speed
Lightning Fast
Cloud storage
100GB
Export formats
Adobe extension
Branding
Unlimited brand kits
Unlimited video exports from 20,500+ templates
1M+ stock photos, videos and sounds
1,000+ Google Fonts and custom fonts upload
Ideal for:
Productions that demand the highest fidelity video
Creative agencies and other content resellers
Corporations and enterprises
Don’t just take our word for it
Hear it from our customers.
REVIEWS
“I highly recommend Videobolt to all my clients. The platform allows both small, busy teams in start-ups as well as high performing marketing teams in established businesses to increase the effectiveness and ROI on their video marketing.“
“I am constantly asked how I made my videos and I tell everyone I used Videobolt.net because they have the best intuitive interface that makes customizing and branding bumper/intro/outro video easy. I promote my podcast exclusively with Videobolt.net.“
“Hiring a video-making agency for us was simply too expensive. Videobolt platform is an ideal solution for fast and quality production for e-commerce videos that we need.“
Frequently asked questions
Learn everything you need to know about purchasing a Videobolt subscription plan.
HELP
Pricing
Why should I subscribe?
What is included with a subscription?
Subscribers can export projects at high resolutions without watermarks (720p HD up to 4K UHD), as well as music visualizers and lyric videos of up to 2 hours. The main distinction between plans is the maximum resolution, framerate, cloud storage and music visualization length per video.
All subscription plans unlock full access to Simple Video Tools and provide a commercial license for exported projects that covers the original audio, and any stock assets used from partner websites.
The Pro Unlimited plan unlocks an Adobe Extension that allows you to instantly access your videos from inside the software you’re already using (available for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro) and one Brand Kit that allows you to apply brand colors to any video template with one click.
Our Business Unlimited plan goes a step further, granting you an additional resale license, nearly flawless ProRes [4444] exports, and unlimited Brand Kits.
For a better understanding of our subscription plans, we created a brief guide going into detail about each feature.
All subscription plans unlock full access to Simple Video Tools and provide a commercial license for exported projects that covers the original audio, and any stock assets used from partner websites.
The Pro Unlimited plan unlocks an Adobe Extension that allows you to instantly access your videos from inside the software you’re already using (available for Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro) and one Brand Kit that allows you to apply brand colors to any video template with one click.
Our Business Unlimited plan goes a step further, granting you an additional resale license, nearly flawless ProRes [4444] exports, and unlimited Brand Kits.
For a better understanding of our subscription plans, we created a brief guide going into detail about each feature.
Online video rendering
Experience the convenience of cloud-powered rendering with Videobolt. Our high-performance servers do all the heavy lifting, ensuring the rendering speed of your videos is not affected by your device's performance. This means faster turnaround times for your projects, regardless of your hardware, and the freedom to close your browser or device without disrupting the rendering process.
Can I purchase only one video?
High definition exports are only possible through a subscription plan. Every plan includes unlimited exports. If you really only need one video, you can subscribe for a month, produce and export the video you want and then cancel recurring payments. You are licensed to use the video in perpetuity and it will remain available for download from the Template Exports folder. Please note that if you want to make any changes to the content of the video, you'll need to duplicate the project and export it again, which requires a subscription.
Billing
Is Videobolt safe for shopping?
Which payment methods are supported?
We support all major payment cards, PayPal and more. If there is an issue of any kind with your payment, please contact our live support team via chat, or send us an email at support@videobolt.net.
Payment issues
For safety reasons, all payments are processed via our payment providers Bluesnap and Paddle, who may flag cards for various safety reasons.
If your payment fails, there's a few things you can try:
- Subscribe with a different card;
- Subscribe through PayPal.
If these don't resolve the issue, please let us know and we'll help troubleshoot further.
If your payment fails, there's a few things you can try:
- Subscribe with a different card;
- Subscribe through PayPal.
If these don't resolve the issue, please let us know and we'll help troubleshoot further.
In what cases can I expect a refund?
At Videobolt, we are committed to providing a seamless and satisfying experience for all our users. Our refund policy reflects our dedication to fairness, transparency, and efficient issue resolution. If you encounter technical issues, or if there's a discrepancy between the preview and final video, we're here to help. For a full outline of refund eligibility, please check our detailed Terms of Service.
Eligibility for refund:
- Your subscription has been charged, but you did not receive the benefits of your subscription.
- The exported project was faulty
Eligibility for refund:
- Your subscription has been charged, but you did not receive the benefits of your subscription.
- The exported project was faulty
Refills, renewals, upgrading
When does my subscription get renewed?
Your subscription is renewed every 30 days for monthly plans or 365 days for annual plans, calculated from the date you subscribed.
Can I upgrade/downgrade my current plan?
At Videobolt, we value our customers' loyalty and want to provide an equitable way for you to upgrade your subscription while considering your current plan. Our policy takes into account the type of subscription you currently have and tailors the offer you receive based on the elapsed time since your last charge.
Downgrading your subscription plan is a straightforward process, but it's important to be aware of the implications. Our policy stipulates that no partial refunds will be provided for downgrades, and any plan-specific benefits from your previous subscription will be immediately discontinued.
Downgrading your subscription plan is a straightforward process, but it's important to be aware of the implications. Our policy stipulates that no partial refunds will be provided for downgrades, and any plan-specific benefits from your previous subscription will be immediately discontinued.
Licenses
Lifetime commercial license
All projects created with Videobolt are covered by a lifetime commercial license. When downloading a project from the Template Exports folder you can also download a ZIP file that contains a license document, as well as your video and a poster image.
Videobolt is not responsible for the images, videos, or audio you upload yourself. Please keep in mind that using unlicensed assets may cause copyright issues when published.
Videobolt is not responsible for the images, videos, or audio you upload yourself. Please keep in mind that using unlicensed assets may cause copyright issues when published.
Resale license
The Business plan includes an additional resale license that permits you to directly sell your exported videos to third parties. This license is exclusively available with the Business plan, and selling the videos otherwise may cause your account and subscription to be suspended.
Audio license
Enjoy peace of mind knowing that the default audio accompanying our templates is covered under your video license. If you're adding your own soundtrack, just make sure you have the appropriate rights, and you're set to go.
Canceling the subscription
How can I cancel my subscription?
Canceling is simple and worry-free: visit your Billing page and click 'Cancel Subscription.' Even after canceling, you'll retain full access to your projects and drafts until the current subscription period ends, ensuring your creative process is never interrupted.
Template Customization Post-Cancellation
Wondering what happens post-cancellation? You'll still enjoy template customization and project management features. Feel free to explore new templates and features within the editor, ensuring you can always bring your ideas to life, subscription or not.
However, if you want to export these projects in high quality with the appropriate licenses, you’ll need to re-subscribe to a plan of your choosing.
However, if you want to export these projects in high quality with the appropriate licenses, you’ll need to re-subscribe to a plan of your choosing.
Videobolt Affiliate program
Who can be a Videobolt Affiliate partner?
Any content creator who is passionate about design possesses an authentic voice and has built up considerable credibility and influence in video creation and social media marketing topics can apply to become a Videobolt affiliate. Videobolt preserves full autonomy to make the final decision on each application.
How to become a partner in Videobolt Affiliate program?
You can fill out your application on the Videobolt Affiliate program page. We will ask for your contact information, social media accounts, and other relevant websites you use. Our team will respond within 72 hours during regular workdays.
How does registration look like?
If your application is approved, you will receive an e-mail for accessing your Videobolt Affiliate account. Our dedicated account manager will reach out to say hi, get to know you, assist with the setup and discuss the best ways Videobolt fits your content. After setting up your PayPal or Payoneer account, you'll get a unique Affiliate URL, analytics dashboard, and a Videobolt brand kit.
How long does it take to be become A Videobolt Affiliate?
You should get a response from us within 48 hours during regular workdays.
Cookie lifetime
When someone visits Videobolt through your link, they will be flagged by something known as 'cookies'. This will let us know when someone you found subscribes to Videobolt. Cookies will stay active for 30 days after the first click on your link.
How to start promoting?
You will get access to Videobolt's brand assets, as well as unlimited free access to our video-making platform. This way you can create promotional videos for any platform.
How much will I earn?
Each time a new customer subscribes through your link, you will receive 30% of the first payment for monthly plans and 25% for yearly plans.
When do I get paid?
Whenever your monthly earnings exceed $100, you will be paid out in full on the 15th of the next month.
How will I know how much I earned?
You will be able to track your earnings as well as other insights and statistics, through your own Videobolt Affiliate dashboard.