Get unlimited HD exports without watermarks

Who can be a Videobolt Affiliate partner? Any content creator who is passionate about design possesses an authentic voice and has built up considerable credibility and influence in video creation and social media marketing topics can apply to become a Videobolt affiliate. Videobolt preserves full autonomy to make the final decision on each application.

How to become a partner in Videobolt Affiliate program? You can fill out your application on the Videobolt Affiliate program page. We will ask for your contact information, social media accounts, and other relevant websites you use. Our team will respond within 72 hours during regular workdays.

How does registration look like? If your application is approved, you will receive an e-mail for accessing your Videobolt Affiliate account. Our dedicated account manager will reach out to say hi, get to know you, assist with the setup and discuss the best ways Videobolt fits your content. After setting up your PayPal or Payoneer account, you'll get a unique Affiliate URL, analytics dashboard, and a Videobolt brand kit.

How long does it take to be become A Videobolt Affiliate? You should get a response from us within 48 hours during regular workdays.

Cookie lifetime When someone visits Videobolt through your link, they will be flagged by something known as 'cookies'. This will let us know when someone you found subscribes to Videobolt. Cookies will stay active for 30 days after the first click on your link.

How to start promoting? You will get access to Videobolt's brand assets, as well as unlimited free access to our video-making platform. This way you can create promotional videos for any platform.

How much will I earn? Each time a new customer subscribes through your link, you will receive 30% of the first payment for monthly plans and 25% for yearly plans.

When do I get paid? Whenever your monthly earnings exceed $100, you will be paid out in full on the 15th of the next month.