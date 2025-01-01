Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Kinetic Typography Maker That Turns Static Into Cinematic

Push words beyond static text in minutes. Choose from pro kinetic typography templates, customize them your way and publish videos that move as boldly as your message. No animation skills needed, just your creativity.
Animate now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why choose kinetic typography for your videos?

If a picture says a thousand words, kinetic typography says it in surround sound… and maybe throws in a dance. Eye-catching moving text grabs viewers in that crucial first second — whether you're making a YouTube intro, outro, promo or any kind of motion graphics. It's the secret sauce for messages that stick and brands that stand out instantly. Problem is, creating kinetic typography that looks pro-level usually takes motion design know-how, expensive software, or, you know, a time machine.

Cue Videobolt's kinetic typography library. With hundreds of high-end templates, ranging from glitch and 3D, to neon, retro and minimalistic, you never start from scratch. Just pick a style, drop in your words, tweak colors and watch your message come alive. Videobolt's online editor works right in your browser (no downloads, promise). In minutes, you get dynamic, broadcast-ready videos — optimized for anything from Instagram reels to slick corporate intros — all without touching After Effects or hiring an agency. Your vision, your brand, our templates. Kinetic typography, fully sorted.

Explore bold kinetic typography templates

Pick from glitch, neon, retro, minimalistic and more. Every vibe, every mood.
style galore
  • More details
    Glass Typography Slide 2 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Glass Typography Slide 3 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Glass Typography Slide 1 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Words Fusion - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Dynamic Text Animation 1 - Original - Poster image
Glass Typography Slide 1
Browse all templates

How to kinetify your message

3 steps to animated kinetic typography greatness
GET MOVING
Preview of kinetic typography template library grid

Choose your template

Scroll through Videobolt's kinetic typography library — it's a buffet of 3D, glitch, digital and more. Preview each design, see your words in motion, then pick the style that matches your message. No boring static intros, ever. Perfect for YouTube creators, social promos, or anyone hunting for that wow-factor.
01

Customize every detail

Type your text, drop in your logo, and pick your colors — no design degree needed. Tweak the animation, font and background music until your kinetic typography looks custom, not cookie-cutter. Everything updates instantly in your browser — no heavy software or tech headaches.
02
Customizing kinetic typography video with text and color controls
Export options for kinetic typography video in HD and 4K

Export & share

Preview your animated kinetic typography, then export in crisp HD or even 4K. Download your video or post straight to your channel. Brand consistency? Nailed. Instant download with no watermarks or hidden limits.
03
Get started

Features kinetic typography fans obsess over

The clever way to level up your motion text videos
power-ups
Gigantic kinetic typography template library
Stop scouring the internet for inspiration. Videobolt's library is stacked with hundreds of kinetic typography styles — retro, digital, neon, 3D and more, each crafted by motion pros. You always find the right vibe, whether it's for a fast Instagram story or a cinematic YouTube intro.
Effortless online editing and no downloads
Make kinetic typography without opening After Effects. Videobolt runs in your browser, so you work from anywhere. The drag-and-drop editor is as simple as filling a form. Update text, logos or music in seconds, not hours.
All-in-one Asset Library and Brand Kit
Never lose track of your visuals. Videobolt lets you store logos, color palettes and fonts in a cloud asset hub. Apply brand consistency with a click across all your kinetic typography videos, instantly. Huge time saver for busy teams and solo creators.
Direct integrations for advanced workflows
Need kinetic typography in your full edit? Sync finished videos right to After Effects and Premiere Pro with Videobolt Companion app. Keep creative flow inside Adobe, or use assets seamlessly in your wider video projects. Workflow bottlenecks? Obliterated.

Who uses kinetic typography?

Kinetic typography for every creator and vision
spotlight
YouTube creators
Grab attention instantly with kinetic typography intros, lower thirds or animated outros. Stand out, wow your viewers and look like you hired a pro, without the editing grind.
Marketers & brands
Launch punchy promos or social ads that pop. Kinetic typography drives the headline and makes your CTA impossible to ignore.
Small businesses & startups
Promote your products with slick kinetic typography explainer videos or snappy promo clips. Sell without selling. Just pure brand personality in motion.
Event organizers
Announce your next digital or face-to-face event with dynamic, kinetic typography invitations. Highlight details and hype up your audience, guaranteed to be rewatched and shared.
Freelance designers
Add kinetic typography to your clsient toolkit. Offer animated text videos as an upsell, no animation background required. Deliver variety and polish in half the time.
Corporate comms & HR
Make internal comms videos with kinetic typography that doesn't bore your team to tears. Info sticks better (and your coworkers might actually say thanks).

Discover more powerful video tools

Explore more ways to make your videos unforgettable
go deeper
Animated Backgrounds
Transform any video with cinematic backgrounds.
Lower Third
Add custom lower thirds to any video in moments.
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Logo Animation
Create unforgettable logo animations in seconds
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Motion Graphics
Transform ideas into stunning motion graphics
Animation Maker
Bring your ideas to life with professional animation in minutes.

Kinetic typography FAQs

All you need to know about creating kinetic typography online
need to know
What is kinetic typography?
Kinetic typography means text that moves or animates to convey a message. It's used in videos for intros, promos, lyric videos and more. Motion grabs attention and makes your message more memorable.
How do I create kinetic typography videos easily?
With Videobolt, you pick a template from the kinetic typography library, type your text, customize the design and hit Export. No special software or skills needed, just a browser and your idea.
Can I use kinetic typography for YouTube intros?
Absolutely! Videobolt has kinetic typography templates designed for YouTube intros, outros and lower thirds. Just pick, customize with your channel branding and upload to your next video.
Are Videobolt kinetic typography templates customizable?
Yes. You can edit every detail: text, color, font, timing, background, music and even drop in your logo.
Do I need video editing experience?
Not at all. Videobolt's online kinetic typography maker is designed for everyone — you edit by filling out simple forms. No editing skills required.
Is kinetic typography video export high quality?
Every Videobolt kinetic typography video exports in Full HD or even 4K. No watermarks and all music/graphics are royalty-free for your commercial projects.
Can I brand my kinetic typography videos?
Just set up your logos, fonts and brand colors in Videobolt's Brand Kit. Your branding instantly carries across every kinetic typography template you use.
Do I need design skills for kinetic typography?
Nope. Videobolt is built for everyone. No software to learn, no animation experience necessary. If you can type, you can turn text into kinetic typography with Videobolt.

Trusted by creators who demand kinetic energy

Real users, real results (and a few fan letters)
real talk
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Hungry for more kinetic typography secrets?

Expert tips, guides and motion hacks for kinetic typography
in the know
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover how kinetic typography and text animation bring energy, motion, and impact to your videos, making every word dance with the flow of your story.
Image
Get inspired
byPetar Drndarević
Using the power of ChatGPT you can quickly generate punchy stomp ads for your product or service.
Image
Get inspired
byPetar Drndarević
Dive into the world of stomp phenomenon! We've hand-picked the best stomp typography designs for you so sit back and enjoy some rhythmic awesomeness.

Start your first kinetic typography now

No credit card. No downloads. All kinetic. Just go.
go animate
Try it free
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us