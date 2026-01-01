Online intro maker that nails first impressions
Make your YouTube videos unforgettable with premium looking intros and logo reveals. Pick a style, customize and export instantly. No editing skills required.
2,600+ reviews
Start strong with Videobolt intros
First impressions set the tone for everything that follows. Whether you're a YouTuber, streamer, brand or business, a good intro instantly signals quality and confidence. With 20,500+ customizable video templates, Videobolt's intro maker helps you create openers that feel professional from the first second. From bold cinematic builds to minimal logo animations, every style is ready to make your videos start strong.
The anatomy of intros
Videobolt lets you choose how complex your intro should be – fast and clean or rich and cinematic.
ELEMENTS
The art of your intro tells the story
Each intro has its own personality. Choose from a wide range of styles to match your brand, mood and audience.
STYLE
Cinematic
Epic intros with sweeping cameras, dramatic lighting and trailer-style reveals. Perfect for YouTube, events or any video needing a powerful cinematic opening.
Futuristic
Intros with neon lights, glitch effects and sci-fi motion. A perfect fit for gaming, tech brands and creators who want a modern, high-tech video intro.
Minimal
Clean, simple intros with subtle lines, gradients and motion. Perfect for startups, professional brands and YouTube creators seeking a sleek, modern feel.
Luxury
Polished gold, glittering particles and glossy textures create elegant intros. Ideal for fashion, beauty, lifestyle or any brand that wants a premium look.
Industrial
Raw, bold intros with stamping presses, metallic fragments and heavy textures. Great for esports, manufacturing and brands that need grit and impact.
Festive
Joyful intros for every season – from Halloween and Christmas to Easter, Ramadan, and more. Perfect for campaigns, greetings, and celebratory videos.
Sketch
Creative intros with blueprints, pencil strokes and hand-drawn motion. Great for design, education and brands that want a more personal, artistic touch.
Explosive
High-energy intros with fire, sparks, and lightning effects. Perfect for gaming, esports, and music creators who want a bold, adrenaline-filled opening.
Digital
Modern intros filled with screens, glitches and motion across devices. Perfect for tech creators, startups and brands that live in the digital world and speak its language.
Search
Web-inspired intros with search bars, cursors, typing effects and clean UI motion – ideal for tech brands, startups and creators who want a digital-first look.
Atmospheric
Intros with light, depth and drifting particles that create a cinematic, ambient mood. Perfect for music, storytelling, or creative projects.
How to use Videobolt intro maker
Three steps. Zero drama. All you.
SIMPLE WIN
Pick a template
Scroll through Videobolt's vast intro library. Whether you want cinematic, glitchy, minimal or neon, there's a template that screams 'you'. Preview intros in real time before committing.
01
Customize your look
Add your logo, drop in text, switch up colors or bring in your punchy soundtrack — it's as easy as filling out a form. Each intro template is tweakable for branding that stands out.
02
Export and share
Ready to roll? Render your new intro in HD or 4K and download or publish directly to YouTube. Videobolt intros are always watermark-free and ready to go wherever you need them.
03
Features made for memorable intros
Everything you need to make intros that impress — without the stress
all access
One intro, every platform
Don't get locked into one format. The majority of Videobolt intro templates are responsive, supporting various aspect ratios like widescreen for YouTube, vertical for TikTok or Instagram Reels, and square for social feeds. Create your intro once and adapt it for all your channels with ease.
Simple browser-based editing
No software installs or wizard-hat tutorials. All customization happens in your browser — super fast, super easy. Even if you're new to video creation, you'll walk away with a slick intro in minutes.
Integrated Brand Kit and assets
Keep your logo, color palette, music and fonts locked in with Videobolt's Brand Kit and Asset Library. Apply your signature style to every intro for total consistency — even across projects.
All-in-one video creator platform
After you nail your intro, Videobolt lets you make outros, slideshows, visualizers, overlays and more — all in the same workspace. From animated logo stings to hype teasers, keep your video brand sharp and unified without bouncing between tools.
Who can use Videobolt intro maker?
If you're making videos, you belong here
Game on
YouTube creators
Grow your YouTube channel with intros that make subscribers hit replay. From gaming to vlogs, find the ideal template to represent your voice and boost your brand's memorability.
Small businesses
Give your brand videos polish with affordable, pro-looking intros. Announce launches, promos or holiday greetings with style — even if you don't have an in-house designer.
Freelancers & agencies
Add pro intros to your client offerings - no need to hire a motion team. Videobolt scales with your workload and helps you deliver on-brand videos, every single time.
Streamers & gamers
Twitch or YouTube Live? Make energetically branded intros, overlays and stingers that hype up your streams from the first second. Videobolt intro maker makes you look like you've got a graphics department behind the scenes.
Educators
Introduce lessons or webinars with clarity. An intro created with Videobolt helps set structure, build trust and makes content memorable. No design skills needed.
Musicians & Labels
Showcase your work or music releases with striking intros. Perfect for album teasers, lyric video openers or art portfolio reveals in any style you choose.
Discover more tools and templates
Explore more ways to level up video content
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Intro Maker FAQ
Your intro questions, answered
ask away
What makes a good video intro?
A video intro is a short animated sequence, usually lasting up to 30 seconds, that appears at the start of a video. It introduces your brand, channel or content in a visually memorable way. A professional intro instantly establishes credibility, reinforces your identity and keeps your audience engaged from the very first frame.
How long should my video intro be?
The ideal length for a video intro is typically between 5 and 15 seconds. This is short enough to hold viewer attention while still providing enough time for a high-impact brand reveal. The templates in Videobolt's intro library are designed as concise, self-contained animations that fit perfectly within this optimal timeframe.
What are the key elements to include in my intro?
A focused video intro should always animate and reveal your brand's logo, often supported by an optional tagline. For more narrative-driven openings, some intros are structured to present a sequence of multi-headline messages before the final logo appears. Videobolt's templates provide clear placeholders for logos and text to make including these elements easy.
What types of intros can I create?
You can create a wide range of intros – from cinematic and high-impact reveals to minimalist corporate openers, energetic sports promos, artistic brush animations or festive greetings. Most intro makers offer templates suited for specific styles and purposes such as logo stings, title sequences, short promos and seasonal greetings, allowing you to match the tone of your content perfectly.
Do I need editing experience to make an intro?
Not at all. Modern intro makers like Videobolt are built for creators of all skill levels. You simply choose a template, customize your content using built-in tools and download your finished intro in a few clicks. The animation and visual effects are already professionally set up – you only need to focus on the creative part.
How can I make a YouTube intro?
Creating a custom YouTube intro is a common use case for Videobolt's online video maker. The process is simple: select a template from the library, use the browser-based editor to add your channel logo and text, adjust the brand colors, and then render your video. You can download the final file and add it to all your YouTube videos.
How much can I customize an intro template?
Videobolt offers a balance of simplicity and control. For quick results, every template lets you easily change the core brand elements like your logo, text, colors, and audio. However, for those who want to go deeper, many templates also provide advanced options. These can include the ability to tweak scene timing or swap animations and effects, giving you more granular control over the final look.
What video quality can I export my intro in?
You can export intros in HD, 4K, and even Apple ProRes formats. All Videobolt exports are watermark-free and ready for professional use.
How fast can I create an intro video?
Most users make their first intro on Videobolt in under 10 minutes. The editor is super fast, so even last-minute projects are no sweat.
What creators say about Videobolt intros
Real stories from intro makers like you
star power
Amazingly easy to use! Excellent UI. Literally a monkey could use this to make video intros. The quality of projects and templates is awesome. I'm seriously blown away.
This is almost too good to be true! It is super easy to put together a really polished logo animation using this tool!
Couldn't quite believe it was this easy to create a professional looking intro in a couple of minutes. It was brilliant.
Master your intros with expert guides
Become the intro wizard your videos deserve
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Explore five standout intro templates from Videobolt countless creators swear by — showcasing style, impact, and versatility to elevate any project.
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