Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
Youtube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Animated text generator that turns words into wow instantly

Make simple words look cinematic. Choose a style, drag in your text and get pro motion in minutes — all online, no skills needed. Ready to impress your audience?
Animate now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why use an animated text generator for your videos

Let's face it: plain text is invisible online. Animated text grabs attention, keeps viewers engaged and turns even simple messages into show stoppers. Whether you're making YouTube intros, outros, promo clips or slideshow videos, flashy animated text brings energy and style your content can't live without. With more brands and creators competing for clicks, you need your words to move. Literally.

Videobolt's animated text generator is intuitive, fast and result looks like your video cost a fortune (spoiler: it didn't). Choose from a massive library packed with styles like 3D, glitch, neon, kinetic typography, minimal or full retro. Customize everything right here in your browser — upload your own fonts, choose a Google Font, swap colors — no software required, no experience needed. Simply type, tweak and your animated text is rendered in HD or 4K. Branding, punch and speed: that's the Videobolt difference.

Explore animated text templates

Ready-made animated text, just waiting for your words.
show off
  • More details
    Dynamic Text Animation 1 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Dynamic Text Animation 2 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Dynamic Text Animation 3 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Dynamic Text Animation 4 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Dynamic Text Animation 5 - Original - Poster image
Dynamic Text Animation 3
Browse all templates

How to use Videobolt's animated text generator

Here's how you create animated text in three simple steps.
IN A FLASH
Animated text template library preview

Pick a template

Dive into Videobolt's animated text library, bursting with cinematic, minimal and neon styles. Whether you want bold 3D openings or glitchy social teasers, there's a look for every vibe — just a click away.
01

Add and design your text

Type or paste your message right in the editor. Watch it animate in real time. Adjust fonts, colors, effects and see your words come alive instantly. Brand it your way, no tech skills needed.
02
Customizing animated text editor
Export animated text video screen

Export & share

Render in Full HD or 4K, ready for YouTube, Instagram Reels, TikTok or any other platform. Or just download to your device. Simple as that. Your words, made epic.
03
Get started

Features you'll love in Videobolt's animated text generator

Add serious power to your process
power up
One-stop animated text library
From glowing 3D and energetic kinetic typography to subtle fades and grunge overlays, Videobolt's animated text generator covers every trend. Pick retro, cyberpunk, neon or corporate. Impress any audience, on any channel.
Brand Kit and asset management
Save fonts and color palette and upload brand assets just once. Videobolt applies them in one click to every animated text template. Consistency is effortless, even for massive campaigns or client projects.
No downloads. All online.
Everything's in your browser. Edit, preview and render pro-grade animated text anywhere, on any device. No After Effects, no installs, no hardware drama. Save time, save nerves.
Integrate with your workflow
Push completed animated text straight into Adobe Premiere or After Effects with the free Companion extension, or export in broadcast formats (ProRes, 4K). Videobolt's animated text generator makes your workflow actually… work.

Who uses our animated text generator?

Animated text for every creator (and marketer)
textperts
YouTube creators
Make intros, outros and callouts that keep your channel memorable. Animated text helps your videos pop from the very first second.
Marketers, freelancers & agencies
Create scroll-stopping ads and promos in minutes. Animated text generator lets teams move fast — while keeping campaigns on-brand.
Small businesses
No studio budget? No problem. Sell offers and events with dynamic text videos that punch above their weight. No experience needed.
Social media managers
Turn stories and reels into must-watch content. Pick energetic, trendy animated text styles for every seasonal campaign.
Educators & coaches
Add clarity and excitement to training or explainer videos. Animated text generator will help you boost focus and make learning stick.
Streamers & gamers
Create flashy text alerts or overlays for Twitch and YouTube streams. Keep your audience engaged — even between rounds.

Discover more creative tools

Hundreds of ways to bring your messages to life
see more
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Animated Backgrounds
Transform any video with cinematic backgrounds.
Lower Third
Add custom lower thirds to any video in moments.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Like And Subscribe Animation
Supercharge videos with custom like and subscribe animation.
Kinetic Typography
Make your words move with kinetic typography!
Video Effects
Create pro-level scenes with just one video effects template.
Video Transitions
Transform your edits with stunning video transitions.

Animated text generator FAQs

Need details? Get the facts below.
quick tips
How do I create animated text online?
Just pick a template in Videobolt's animated text library, type or paste your words and customize style and colors. Hit 'render' and your animated text video is ready for download or sharing.
What styles of animated text can I use?
Choose from dozens: 3D, glitch, cyberpunk, minimal, neon, kinetic typography and more. Videobolt regularly adds fresh animated text templates for every taste.
Do I need video editing experience?
Nope. Videobolt's animated text generator is browser-based. Just fill in your message, pick fonts and adjust colors. No tech skills or editing background required for pro-level animated text.
Can I use animated text for YouTube videos?
Absolutely. Download your finished animated text in HD or 4K, ready for intros, outros or overlays on YouTube. Many templates are designed with YouTube creators in mind.
Can I customize fonts, colors and animations?
Absolutely. You can swap fonts, tweak color palettes and tweak animations in any template. Videobolt's editor makes brand customization fast and simple.
Is there a watermark on exported videos?
No. Export your animated text in Full HD or 4K, watermark-free. All Videobolt templates include commercial rights in every subscription plan.
What file formats can I export animated text to?
Export in Full HD, 4K or Apple ProRes. Your animated text videos are ready for any platform, with no watermarks or licensing headaches.
Is Videobolt's animated text generator suitable for business brands?
Definitely. Use animated text for presentations, product launches, social campaigns and branded intros. Videobolt lets you add your brand elements effortlessly.

What creators say about Videobolt

Real users, real motion magic
cheers
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Level up your animated text videos

Tips, inspiration and guides for motion text creation
get clever
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover how kinetic typography and text animation bring energy, motion, and impact to your videos, making every word dance with the flow of your story.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Learn how to elevate your videos with lower thirds and on-screen animations for a professional look and dynamic flair that boost viewer engagement.
Image
Updates
byPetar Drndarević
Boost the production value of your videos with custom overlays, titles, and lower thirds from Videobolt's professionally designed selection for a polished look.

Start your animated text journey now

No credit card needed. Wow your viewers today.
go animate
Create animated text
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Mockup Generator
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
Video Effects
Youtube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us