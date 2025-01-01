Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
YouTube overlays that will blow up your channel

No software, zero hassle. Make custom YouTube overlays with instant, pro-level results. Choose any style, drop your branding in and publish fast.
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Get perfect YouTube overlay designs with zero effort

YouTube overlays aren't just flashy motion graphics — they're your secret weapon for grabbing attention, guiding viewers and leaving a pro impression. From slick lower thirds and channel branding to like-share-subscribe messages, good overlays set serious creators apart. But making overlays from scratch takes graphic skills, expensive tools — and lots of time. That's where you probably thought 'not today'.

Here's the twist: Videobolt's YouTube overlay maker leaves all that behind. Just pick a style (3D, Glitch, Neon, Minimal, whatever fits your channel) and customize to your brand. No design degree required. Every overlay is built by industry experts for YouTubers like you. Whether you need eye-catching subscribe prompts, stream alerts, animated frames or seamless end screens, they're all inside the template library. And it's fast: you'll be on-brand and live in less time than it takes to write your next video script.

Ready to explore the YouTube overlay library?

Browse thousands of animated overlays — from digital and retro to cinematic and energetic designs. There's something epic for every channel.
showtime
Subscribe Animation
Minimalist
Cinematic
Glitch
Title
Distortion
Digital
Glow
3D Motion Graphics
Simple
Social
Sub Alert Animation 1 Original theme video
Sub Alert Animation 1
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
12
Boost your channel's charm with an eye-catching Sub Alert Animation template beckoning viewers to subscribe. Our design ensures your call to action is impossible to miss. Whether for ads or presentations, this multipurpose addition lets you customize logos, images, and text in your brand colors, enriching any video narrative.
Youtube Subscribe Panel 1 Original theme video
Youtube Subscribe Panel 1
By bvp_pix
6s
1
4
11
Enhance your videos with our fully customizable call-to-action graphics with Youtube Subscribe Panel template , designed to compel viewers to interact with your content. Apt for YouTube, Vimeo, and more, your audience will be nudged to like, share, and subscribe, directly impacting your channel's growth. Adapt it with your media and colors, leveraging the impressive landscape format for maximum engagement.
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 1 Original theme video
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 1
By themediastock
10s
1
3
12
Turn your audience from a viewer to a subscriber with this clean and eye-catching subscriber animation pop-up.
Youtube Crisp Call Outs Original theme video
Youtube Crisp Call Outs
By babayaga
4s
1
5
6
Invite all viewers to like, share and subscribe to your channel without taking time away from your main content. Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Browse all templates

How to create a YouTube overlay (without the headaches)

Three simple steps. No tech confusion. This really is it.
NO-BRAINER
A preview grid of youtube overlay templates featuring different styles

Pick a template

Dive into Videobolt's YouTube overlay library packed with styles — glitch, glow, 3D, you name it. Filter by theme or mood and instantly preview what fits your channel vibe or live stream.
01

Make it yours

Swap in your logo, tweak colors, and type your text. No guessing, no technical jargon. Videobolt's editor is as easy as a form. Watch your custom overlay animate in real-time: professional, branded, uniquely you.
02
User editing a youtube overlay with brand logo and colors
Download export options for finished youtube overlay in Videobolt

Download & use

Export your YouTube overlay in the right formats, ready to drop into your editing software. No watermarks, all yours to use instantly.
03
Why use Videobolt for your YouTube overlays?

Features for creators who want more than 'just OK'.
power-up
Template library stacked with overlays
Tap into Videobolt's massive template library — from neon cyberpunk to ultra-clean minimal, classic retro and slick cinematic vibes. There's a perfect look for every channel and occasion, all at your fingertips. No endless scrolling, no style envy.
Full customization in your browser
No clunky laptops, no downloads. Edit overlays anywhere with just a few clicks. Change every color, font, label and effect directly on Videobolt. See instant previews so your YouTube overlay matches your brand perfectly each time.
Brand Kit and Asset Library built in
Drop your logo, colors and fonts into the Brand Kit once, then apply them to any overlay in seconds. Store reusable elements in Videobolt's Asset Library and keep your branding consistent, even when cranking out lots of content.
After Effects & Premiere Pro integrations
Power user? Pull overlays from Videobolt straight into your Adobe workflow with our free Companion extension. Edit, reuse and manage assets right in your timeline. No file-hunting or version chaos, just smooth collaboration.

Who should use Videobolt's YouTube overlays?

If you're on YouTube, this is for you.
fit for all
YouTube creators
Polish your vlogs, reviews or reaction videos with overlays that hook viewers from the first frame. Drive more likes, subs and watch time. No video degree required.
Live streamers
Level up streams with dynamic overlays, alerts and follower notifications. Engage your chat and leave a pro impression on YouTube or anywhere you go live.
Gaming channels
Add glitch, energy or neon overlays that match your gameplay. Score highlight frames and subscribe animations crafted for high-action, fast-paced gaming content.
Marketing teams
Push campaigns with eye-catching overlays for product launches, promo videos and on-the-fly ads. Consistency? Easy, thanks to the Brand Kit.
Agencies & freelancers
Speed up client work with pre-made overlays, intros and stingers. Deliver professional results (and keep clients impressed) without building every project from scratch.
Vloggers & podcasters
Frame interviews, Q&As or solo commentary with overlays that grab and hold attention. Zero editing stress required.

Discover more smart tools and tips

All things video, all in one place.
rabbit hole
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Animated Backgrounds
Transform any video with cinematic backgrounds.
Animated Text Generator
Add instant impact with Videobolt animated text.
Lower Third
Add custom lower thirds to any video in moments.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Like And Subscribe Animation
Supercharge videos with custom like and subscribe animation.
Kinetic Typography
Make your words move with kinetic typography!
Video Effects
Create pro-level scenes with just one video effects template.

YouTube overlays FAQ

No mysteries, just solid answers, fast.
need to know
How do I make a YouTube overlay easily?
Jump into Videobolt, pick a template from the template overlay library, customize your branding, then export in the format you need. Done in minutes, zero design skills needed.
Can I add my own branding to overlays?
Yes! Simply upload your logo, set your colors and fonts and apply them to any template. Videobolt's Brand Kit makes branding fast and consistent every time.
Can I use youtube overlay templates for live streams?
Absolutely! Videobolt templates are built for both pre-recorded videos and live streams. Animations, alerts and interactive elements fit perfectly into your favorite streaming apps.
Are these overlays compatible with OBS Studio?
Yes. Export overlays with transparent backgrounds and import them straight into OBS Studio, Streamlabs or any software that supports overlays and video sources.
Can I add my own branding to overlays?
With Videobolt, you control the branding. Drag in your logo, set your own color palette and match your fonts. Every overlay fits your channel's style.
How many YouTube overlays can I create with Videobolt?
Videobolt subscribers have no set limit for exports. Explore, create and experiment with as many overlays as you want. Our template library is huge — find a new design for every project.
Do I need video any software to create overlays?
Nope. With Videobolt, everything runs in your browser. Edit, preview and export overlays on any device with no need for downloads or third-party apps.
Is there a watermark on the overlays?
No watermarks when you export from Videobolt with a paid plan. Your overlays are clean, high-res and ready to use immediately.

Creators trust Videobolt with YouTube overlays

Real stories from real channels
high scores
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Want to know all the tricks?

Get deep-dive guides, tips, and inspiration.
all access
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Your outro sets the tone for what comes next, so make it count with practical tips, design advice and templates that match your channel’s style.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Learn how to elevate your videos with lower thirds and on-screen animations for a professional look and dynamic flair that boost viewer engagement.
Image
Updates
byPetar Drndarević
Boost the production value of your videos with custom overlays, titles, and lower thirds from Videobolt's professionally designed selection for a polished look.

Start your youtube overlay—make it pro, make it fast

Free to try. No credit card needed.
action!
