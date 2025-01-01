Try for free
Online photo video maker that feels like magic

Create cinematic-quality photo videos, even with no editing skills. Choose from thousands of slideshow designs, upload your favorite shots and let Videobolt turn them into stunning videos. All in just a few clicks.
Start creating
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why choose Videobolt as your photo video maker?

Transform a pile of photos into a high-impact photo video faster than you can say "cheese." Whether you're making a YouTube intro, a birthday slideshow or a product showcase, Videobolt's photo video maker turns ordinary albums into professional videos. Glitch, 3D, minimal or cinematic, you pick the vibe. Old-school slideshows just can't keep up. You want a photo video that pops, fits the occasion and nails your brand every time. That's why thousands of content creators, marketers and individuals choose Videobolt for premium photo video templates that don't look homemade.

Forget fiddling with bloated editing software or hiring a designer. Videobolt lets you create, customize, and download photo videos straight from your browser. The template library is stacked with ready-to-edit scenes: drag and drop, swap colors or fonts and preview your masterpiece instantly. Your photo video is export-ready in Full HD, 4K or even ProRes. Want to keep things fast and on-brand? Store your logos, colors and fonts once — reuse them in every photo video you make. With Videobolt, you focus on your story, Videobolt handles the wow factor.

Browse photo video maker templates that wow

Find cinematic, digital, retro and more in the photo video template library. Your story starts here.
next level
Stomp
Minimalist
Cinematic
Modern
Simple
Elegant
3D Motion Graphics
Light
Urban
Distortion
Corporate
Short Brand Opener Original theme video
Short Brand Opener
Edit
By Promak
13s
21
28
8
Set the stage for your brand's story with a clean, modern twist. The Short Brand Opener is your go to for swift and stylish brand representation across any platform. Designed for intros and business promos, this video template lets your logo take center stage with sharp transitions and sophisticated motion. Make it yours with endless possibilities for customization.
Fast Stomp Opener Original theme video
Fast Stomp Opener
Edit
By Mr_Free
18s
21
30
12
Deliver your message with flair using our stylish Fast Stomp Opener that's as sleek as it is functional. Fashion a unique start to your videos by customizing colors, tweaking text, and adding a personal touch with your own media. Light leaks add an optional cinematic quality, crafting an atmospheric feel that suits any multipurpose use. Say it with style; say it with your vision brought to life.
Momentum Stomp Showcase Original theme video
Momentum Stomp Showcase
Edit
By Goldenmotion
12s
24
16
9
Boost your message with the dynamic Momentum Stomp Showcase template, perfect for corporate or business presentations. This Momentum Stomp Showcase video captures your audience's attention with its modern, energetic design, blending text, images, and videos. Customize with your logo, preferred fonts, and colors to make a slideshow that's all yours. Command any screen and setting with this eye-catching creation.
Multiscreen Media Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Multiscreen Media Opener Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
25
36
12
This is a template that features 9 text placeholders, 25 media placeholders and 1 logo placeholder. You can add your own media and edit the text. You can use it to showcase your sports, fashion, and traveling photos and video clips.
Browse all templates

How to create a photo video in three easy steps

Go from snapshots to share-worthy photo videos — fast, fun, no experience required.
SNAP. DROP. POP.
Selecting a photo video template from Videobolt's online template library

Pick your template

Get started with Videobolt's photo video maker library, packed with thousands of professionally designed video templates. From slick minimal slideshows to neon or glitch vibes, find a look that fits your mood or brand. Browse by theme, color or style. The hardest part is choosing just one.
01

Add photos & customize

Drag in your favorite shots, swap colors, add text and brand it in seconds. Videobolt's editor is dead simple: what you see is what you get. Preview as you go—no techy barriers, just creativity.
02
Customizing a photo video with images, text, and branding on Videobolt
Exporting a finished high-resolution photo video from Videobolt

Export & share

Download your finished photo video in Full HD, 4K or ProRes without watermarks. Sprinkle some glory on YouTube, social, or wherever your audience hangs out, all in minutes.
03
Get started

Features your photo videos will thank you for

Every detail engineered for your stories, your brand, your speed.
all-access
Templates for every style and mood
The photo video library isn't just huge — it's epic. Choose from trends like 3D motion, glitch, digital, retro, minimalistic or bold cinematic vibes. Whatever your photo video needs, there's a template eager to impress.
Lightning-fast browser editing
Make a photo video right in your browser. No installs, no patience required. Drag, drop, preview, export. Updates save in real-time. Batch render different photo videos for campaigns, clients or social — all in one go.
Asset Library built for your stories
Never hunt for your logo again. Upload your brand kit with logos, color palette, fonts and apply it to every photo video in a click. Keep your videos on-brand and your workflow tight (no graphic designer required).
Easy Brand Kit for instant consistency
Never hunt for your logo again. Upload your brand kit with logos, color palette, fonts and apply it to every photo video in a click. Keep your videos on-brand and your workflow tight (no graphic designer required).

Who uses our photo video maker?

Photo videos for every audience and every reason
your crew
YouTube creators
Make epic intros, channel trailers or recap videos that turn views into subscribers. Engage fans with every scroll-stopping photo videos.
Social media managers
Craft powerful, on-brand photo videos for Instagram, Facebook or TikTok in minutes. Schedule content, wow clients and boost engagement. No freelance help needed.
Small business owners
Launch new products or showcase happy customers. Use photo videos to highlight reviews, store events, or sale announcements. Zero editing stress, all pro polish.
Event planners
Compile wedding memories, birthday highlights or company retreats into sleek photo videos your clients will love (and pay for). It's the album, upgraded.
Agencies & freelancers
Deliver eye-catching photo video projects for brands, campaigns or promo reels — quickly and consistently. Scale video production for every client without hiring a motion team.
Everyday storytellers
Turn everyday photos into video stories worth sharing. Whether it's a birthday, holiday, or just a weekend with the crew, create polished slideshows that are easy to make and fun to relive. No editing experience needed.

Discover more creative tools and tips

Broaden your creative toolkit with Videobolt resources and inspirations
see also
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Slideshow Maker
Turn your highlights into epic slideshow videos in minutes
Animated Text Generator
Add instant impact with Videobolt animated text.
Lower Third
Add custom lower thirds to any video in moments.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Kinetic Typography
Make your words move with kinetic typography!
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup

Photo video maker FAQs

Everything you always wanted to know about photo videos (but forgot to ask)
answers
How do I create a photo video online?
Just sign up for Videobolt, pick a template from the photo video template library, upload your photos, customize and export in minutes. No software needed, no skills required.
Can I add music to my photo video?
Absolutely. Choose royalty-free tracks from Videobolt's library or upload your own audio. Get pro-sounding photo videos every time.
Are photo video templates customizable?
Every template is fully editable. Swap colors, fonts, customize overlays and effects. Insert your logo, change text and even replace music for total control.
Is there a watermark on finished photo videos?
No, exported photo videos from Videobolt come in HD, 4K or ProRes without watermarks or Videobolt branding. You get broadcast-ready files instantly.
What photo formats does the maker support?
Most standard formats like JPEG, PNG and even animated GIFs are supported. Simply drag and drop your images. Videobolt handles the rest.
Do I need editing experience to use Videobolt's photo video maker?
Not at all! Videobolt's photo video maker is made for all — no editing background needed. The interface is intuitive, with easy forms and previews at every step.
How long does it take to make a photo video?
Most users finish a photo video in 10 minutes or less. Just pick a template, customize and export. Videobolt handles all the rendering heavy lifting.
Are Videobolt templates suitable for YouTube?
Yes, thousands of templates are designed for YouTube dimensions and formats. Make photo video albums that fit flawlessly.

What creators say about Videobolt's photo video maker

Hear from creators who made photo videos that wow
snaps speak
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Go deeper on video creation

Tutorials and tricks for truly unforgettable video content
get wise
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Find inspiration and learn how to turn your photos into TikTok slideshows that stand out — smooth, custom and ready to share in just a few clicks.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Transform your summer memories into captivating video stories with Videobolt's slideshow templates. Perfect for capturing beach vacations and adventures, ready to wow on any social media.
Image
How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Start your photo video maker journey now

No credit card needed to get started
all-in
Try it free
