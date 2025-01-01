Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Quick Animation Maker That Has You Look Like a Pro

Pick from 15,000+ high-quality animation templates and give your video content some real punch — fast, easy and right from your browser. No downloads. No learning curve. Just pro-level videos for every project.
Animate now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why use Videobolt as your animation maker?

You need animation, but complicated software and time-consuming edits slow you down. With Videobolt's animation maker, you get instant access to a world-class library packed with 3D, glitch, cinematic, neon and retro styles created by Hollywood professionals. Everything works in your browser. No steep learning curve, no need for expensive hardware. You can create YouTube intros, product promos or social media animations in minutes, not hours. Discover how animation can drive engagement, spark brand recognition and make your content pop instantly.

When you use Videobolt for animation, you skip the blank canvas stress. Every template is designed for a specific purpose, giving you structure and endless creative freedom. Simply personalize your colors, text and media, drop in your logo and let the pros handle the motion magic. Whether you're a solo creator, a seasoned marketer or an agency juggling five campaigns at once, Videobolt keeps your animation on brand and on time — with high-definition exports, flexible formats and no watermarks. Animation just got easier (and better looking).

Your unlimited, on-demand library of video design

Customize and download premium intros, slideshows, music videos, lower thirds, promo videos and more.
toolkit
Videobolt Intro Maker Hero Image
Intro Maker
Make splashy intros in no time. Choose from killer templates, add your logo and export in HD or 4K. Intros have never been easier.
Videobolt Music Visualizer Hero Image
Music Visualizer
Make your tracks stand out with stunning music visualizer videos. Choose your vibe, customize the visuals and share pro-level results with your fans.
Videobolt Slideshow Maker Hero Image
Slideshow Maker
Transform photos and clips into cinematic-style slideshow videos. Dive into our template library and make your story unforgettable. Fast, fun and frustration-free.
Videobolt Promo Videos Hero Image
Promo Videos
Launch campaigns with premium promo videos from Videobolt. Choose pro templates, customize with your branding and watch your audience grow with every share.
Videobolt Stream Overlays Hero Image
Stream Overlays
Create pro-level stream overlays online in minutes and go live with your channel's look. Choose your style, customize and stream with confidence every time.
Videobolt Logo Animation Hero Image
Logo Animation
Turn your static logo into an animated showstopper with our premium templates and make your brand stand out. No design skills required, only imagination.
Videobolt Outro Maker Hero Image
Outro Maker
Stand out with custom outros. Choose, personalize and download instantly. Give your videos a memorable finish every time with Videobolt.
Videobolt Mockup Generator Hero Image
Mockup Generator
Use our mockup generator to instantly visualize your brand or product in any setting — storefront, device, packaging and more. Perfect for ads, pitch decks, launches, or social.

See animation templates in action

From energetic logo reveals to cinematic openers, explore animation templates that fit every vibe, style and channel.
showtime
Slideshow
Intro
Minimalist
Cinematic
Stomp
Youtuber
Video Ads
Mockups
Product Promo
Music Visualization
Dynamic Lines Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Lines Opener
Edit
By Mr_Free
19s
21
22
7
Stop the scroll with our Dynamic Lines Opener. A bold burst of stripes unveils your content with style and motion. Fully customizable with intuitive color controls, this versatile template fits any setting, from nature scenes and fashion showcases to sleek promotional videos. Eye-catching, easy to edit, and ready for your message on any digital platform.
3D Carousel Original theme video
3D Carousel
Edit
By iamkoltunov
15s
22
10
7
Dive into the world of animated storytelling with our 3D Carousel template. Watch as your content takes center stage, rotating through a 3D card animation that's seamlessly followed by your brand's logo. This template offers easy customization of images, videos, and text, making it a mobile user's dream for Instagram Stories, Snapchat, and TikTok.
3D Cards Reveal Original theme video
3D Cards Reveal
Edit
By iamkoltunov
16s
21
11
6
Entice your audience with a visually stunning cascade of 3D cards, courtesy of our 3D Cards Reveal template. Ideal for any display, this template lets you weave images, videos, and logos into a fully personalized reveal video that is both engaging and informative. Customize away and get ready to impress on any screen.
Shape Shift Showcase Originall theme video
Shape Shift Showcase
Edit
By starlight_motion
23s
26
31
29
Bring a polished and modern look to your content with our sleek slideshow template. Animated with fluid transitions, colorful text, and subtle glitches, your photos and videos will seamlessly come to life. This customizable horizontal video is the perfect canvas for your creative storytelling, with personal and professional flair.
Browse all templates

How to make animation in three steps

Professional animation. Zero stress. Here's how you get it done on Videobolt.
LIKE CLOCKWORK
Browse animation templates in Videobolt's online animation maker

Pick a template

Dive into Videobolt's template library and filter by style, vibe or platform — YouTube, Instagram, promo, you name it. With options from 3D to minimalist, just click the animation template that matches your vision (or wildest dream).
01

Customize your animation

Drop in your logo, tweak colors, swap text, switch up images or music. It feels more like play than work. No experience? No problem. Videobolt's editor makes animation editing a breeze and you see live previews as you go.
02
Edit animation template easily in Videobolt online editor
Export and share your finished animation from Videobolt

Download & share

Render your animation in stunning Full HD or 4K, watermark-free, with a click. Share straight to your channels or download for later. Boom — pro-level animation on your terms, sharpened for every screen.
03
Get started

Features that make our animation maker easy to use

Unlock the real perks of Videobolt's animation experience
power tools
Massive animation library, endless styles
Access 15,000+ animation templates, from glowing neon intros and slick 3D reveals to retro transitions and glitchy overlays. Whether you want cinematic drama, clean minimalism or wild energy, there's a template with your name on it. You'll never run out of ways to impress.
Advanced customization, zero stress
Go beyond swapping images — adjust timing, transitions, motion effects and more. Seasoned editor or first-timer, you control every detail of your animation, all from your browser. The only limit? Your imagination.
Effortless asset management
Upload all your logos, fonts and brand assets once. Videobolt saves them in the intuitive Brand Kit so you never hunt again. Reuse your animated videos or bring them straight into Adobe Premiere Pro or After Effects with the Videobolt Companion.
Export anywhere, in any format
Publish your animation in Full HD, 4K or Apple ProRes. Use on YouTube, social media, presentations or even a Times Square billboard if you're feeling dramatic. Royalty-free assets guarantee no takedowns or copyright stress.

Who uses Videobolt animation maker?

Different needs, one solution. See how animation fits your world.
everyone
YouTube creators
Make unique intros, animated lower thirds and eye-catching outros with just a few clicks. Animation boosts your channel's vibe, so you focus on your story (not After Effects).
Small businesses
Break through the noise with animated product promos or logo reveals. Announce offers, launch products, share updates with polished animation. No agency budget required.
Marketers
Grab attention for campaigns, promos or product launches with punchy animation. Make brand consistency stick, every ad, every platform.
Music artists & DJs
Transform audio into animated music visualizers, lyric videos, Spotify Canvas and event teasers. Your beats look as good as they sound — with no learning curve.
Agencies & freelancers
Deliver broadcast-quality animation for multiple clients without draining your retainer. Knock out branded animation in minutes, scale effortlessly and impress every brief.
Event organizers
Make animated highlight reels, invitations or recaps that guests remember. From weddings to webinars, animation captures the mood and keeps everyone buzzing.

Animation maker FAQs

All your animation questions. Answered.
no worries
How do I create an animation online?
Just sign up on Videobolt, pick an animation template, customize your content and export your animated video. No downloads or technical skills needed.
What animation styles does Videobolt offer?
You can choose from 3D, glitch, minimalistic, cinematic, neon, typography, cyberpunk and more. The template library is expanding daily, so there's a style for any project.
Can I use animation templates for YouTube intros?
Absolutely. Videobolt's animation templates are optimized for YouTube, letting you make powerful intros and outros that boost your channel's branding.
Is animation editing beginner-friendly?
Yes! Videobolt's intuitive editor means anyone can customize animation templates. Just update text, swap colors and images and preview everything before exporting.
Are Videobolt animations royalty-free?
Yes. All music, images and effects used in Videobolt's animation templates come license-ready for commercial and social media use. No copyright headaches.
Can I brand my animation with my own logo?
Yes. Upload your branding once using Videobolt's Brand Kit to automatically apply your logo, fonts and colors to any animation template across the platform.
Is it really browser-based? No downloads?
Yes, 100%. All animation creation happens online, which means no installation, heavy files or device limits. Animate from anywhere, anytime, on any device.
How long does it take to create an animation?
Thanks to Videobolt's ready-made templates and online editor, most users finish their animation in under 10 minutes — even less for simple intros or logo reveals.

Users love Videobolt's animation maker

See how Videobolt made a difference for them
real results
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Learn more about animation

Master animation with Videobolt's guides and tips
know-how
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Discover the most popular animation styles and learn how to use them in your videos to captivate audiences and enhance your storytelling.
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Learn how to animate with Videobolt’s customizable templates and easily create eye-catching slideshows, logo and text animations.
Image
How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Start your animation for free right now

No credit card needed
make moves
Create animation
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Animation Maker
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Animated Backgrounds
Lower Thirds
Kinetic Typography
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us