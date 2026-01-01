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CHAMPION AUTHOR
motionsparrow
Skilled Motion Graphics Artist with a proven track record of delivering eye-catching and professional visuals for TV, film, and digital platforms. Focused on creating high-quality templates that are easy to use, visually striking, and tailored to modern creative needs.
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4.6
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16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
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motionsparrow's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
Outro
Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
Animated background
Stream elements
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