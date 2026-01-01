Videobolt Affiliate Program
We’ll pay up to $120 for each new customer you refer.
AFFILIATE
Apply as partner
It’s 100% free to join. Grab the chance to increase earnings by being among the first to promote a novelty many haven’t heard of.
Start promoting
Showcase Videobolt capabilities without any cost. You get a free access to the platform to export as many projects as you want.
Earn commission
Promote the power of quality videos among your audience and start earning up to 30% of every sale you make.
Earn money doing what you love
You spent a lot of time growing your audience, now’s the time to get more than just likes.
You have an audience to please and credibility to maintain. But also bills to pay. A great way to monetize your content while preserving your autonomy and ability to say no, is to introduce your followers to highly relevant products.
That’s the Videobolt Affiliate program. A low- tech, risk free, and effective income source that scales with your reach. Plus, you get a VIP deal on our platform.
That’s the Videobolt Affiliate program. A low- tech, risk free, and effective income source that scales with your reach. Plus, you get a VIP deal on our platform.
How much can I earn?
30% for monthly plans and 25% for yearly plans on first payment
$$$
Subscription type
First payment
Your commission
10 customers
100 customers
1,000 customers
Lite Unlimited
Subscription type
Monthly
Yearly
First payment
$14.99
$120
Your commission
$4.5
$30
10 customers
$45
$300
100 customers
$450
$3,000
1,000 customers
$4,500
$30,000
Pro Unlimited
Subscription type
Monthly
Yearly
First payment
$34.99
$300
Your commission
$10.5
$75
10 customers
$105
$750
100 customers
$1,050
$7,500
1,000 customers
$10,500
$75,000
Business Unlimited
Subscription type
Monthly
Yearly
First payment
$59.99
$480
Your commission
$18
$120
10 customers
$180
$1,200
100 customers
$1,800
$12,000
1,000 customers
$18,000
$120,000
Don’t just take our word for it
Hear it from our customers.
REVIEWS
“I highly recommend Videobolt to all my clients. The platform allows both small, busy teams in start-ups as well as high performing marketing teams in established businesses to increase the effectiveness and ROI on their video marketing.“
“I am constantly asked how I made my videos and I tell everyone I used Videobolt.net because they have the best intuitive interface that makes customizing and branding bumper/intro/outro video easy. I promote my podcast exclusively with Videobolt.net.“
“Hiring a video-making agency for us was simply too expensive. Videobolt platform is an ideal solution for fast and quality production for e-commerce videos that we need.“
Author and owner of content
1
Domain credibility and influence
2
Strong bond with audience
3
Present a unique world-view
4
Possess an authentic voice
5
Enthusiastic about design
6
Digital marketing managers
They are all around us. Searching for new content creation tools, advertising trends, production and distribution optimization, and ways to engage their brand’s customers.
SME business owners
Eager to promote their business with video, often on a tight budget and without creative skills. They love our premium business templates and ease of customization.
Musicians and music managers
Producers, DJs, singer song-writers, or other kind of music makers. Our platform enables them to generate awesome music videos as well as promote releases, gigs, and merchandise.
Prosumers
Fashion, beauty, travel… hype-beasts on top of all the latest trends and social media buzz. They adore eye candy posts and want to produce their own. That’s where we come in.
Apply to become an affiliate partner
Get a Videobolt Unlimited account, promotional tools, and start earning.
YES
1
Submit your application
2
Application review
We will process your applications within 5 working days. Please ensure you create a free account before applying — we will use the account to create an affiliate link if the application is accepted.
3
Onboarding
If accepted, we will send you a unique URL (videobolt.net/[your-name]) which will automatically apply a discount for any visitor. Set up your PayPal or Payoneer account to receive payouts. You’ll be able to track all earnings and payments from your Affiliate Earnings analytics dashboard.
4
Meet your dedicated account manager
We’ll reach out to say hi, get to know you, assist you with set-up, and discuss the best ways Videobolt brand fits your content.
5
Let’s grow together
From here onwards we’re one e-mail away to help you grow your Affiliate program earnings and answer your questions.
Frequently asked questions
All you need to know about Videobolt Affiliate Program
FAQ
Affiliate
Affiliate
Who can be a Videobolt affiliate partner?
Any content creator who is passionate about design, possesses an authentic voice and has built up considerable credibility and influence in video creation and social media marketing topics can apply to become a Videobolt affiliate. Videobolt preserves full autonomy to make the final decision on each application.
How to become a partner in Videobolt Affiliate program?
What does registration look like?
If your application is approved, you will receive an e-mail for accessing your free Videobolt account with unlimited access. Our dedicated account manager will reach out to say hi, get to know you, assist you with the setup and discuss the best ways Videobolt fits your content. After setting up your PayPal or Payoneer account, you’ll get a unique Affiliate program URL, analytics dashboard, and a Videobolt brand kit.
How long does it take to be approved for Videobolt’s affiliate program?
We will process your applications within 5 working days. Please ensure you create a free account before applying — we will use the account to create an affiliate link if the application is accepted.
Cookie lifetime
When someone visits Videobolt through your link, they will be flagged by something known as ‘cookies’. This will let us know when someone you found subscribes to Videobolt. Cookies will stay active for 30 days after the first click on your link.
How much will I earn?
Whenever your earnings pass the $200 threshold by the end of a month, you will be paid out in full, on the 15th of the next month.
When do I get paid?
The funds are withdrawn on the first day of every month and wired on the 15th of the same month, provided your sales exceed $200.
How will I know how much I earned?
You will be able to track your earnings as well as other insights and statistics, through your own Affiliate dashboard.