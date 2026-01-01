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Harchenko
vivace_studio
Promak
motionsparrow
tinomotion
AlexG1985
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mocarg
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TippyTop
Shoeeb
CuteRabbit
bbpixel
MotionBox
tarazz
d3luxxxe
kalinichev
Best of the best
Get to know the Videobolt Champions — the standout designers behind our most loved and impactful video templates.
4.6
2,600+ reviews
Harchenko
Hi, my name is Timur and I make easily customizable video templates
CHAMPION
vivace_studio
I have a deep passion for creating art and am fully dedicated to effectively conveying your message to any audience through exceptional motion graphics.
CHAMPION
Promak
Welcome! I’m Roman, and I hope my work helps you create something amazing!
CHAMPION
motionsparrow
Skilled Motion Graphics Artist with a proven track record of delivering eye-catching and professional visuals for TV, film, and digital platforms. Focused on creating high-quality templates that are easy to use, visually striking, and tailored to modern creative needs.
CHAMPION
tinomotion
Hi there! I'm Tino, a Motion Designer from Argentina. With a passion for both photography and travels, I find inspiration in capturing the beauty of the world around me. My creativity shines particularly in the realm of 3D product templates and promo advertisements. I like to deliver high-quality designs and aim to create compelling visual experiences that resonate with audiences. Join me on this exciting journey!
CHAMPION
AlexG1985
Simple, functional and bright design solutions . I am a dynamic and multidisciplinary graphic designer with a passion for creating innovative design solutions no matter the task at hand. The most effective way to communicate for your business. Less is better! Thanks for taking the time to look at my profile.
CHAMPION
Skvifi
Passionate about Motion Graphics and all types of Animation.
Dedicated to creating groundbreaking Audio-Visual experiences.
Dedicated to creating groundbreaking Audio-Visual experiences.
CHAMPION
mocarg
Seasoned Motion Graphics and VFX expert with over 15 years of experience, known for contributions to films like 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' and 'X-Men Apocalypse'. Specializing in dark, energetic, cinematic styles inspired by visually stunning movies and anime. Committed to turning visions into breathtaking visual narratives.
CHAMPION
S_WorX
Greetings, I´m Alexander! Welcome to my portfolio where creativity meets functionality. Explore a collection of projects curated to bring value to your endeavors. Your downloads power these creations - a big thank you for that! Let´s embark on a journey of innovation and utility together.
CHAMPION
Balalaika
Hi, everyone. My name is Vitaly, I am a freelance motion designer. I create templates and love my work. Save your time using our templates!
CHAMPION
TippyTop
Hello. I'm Sanju, a motion designer with 10+ years of experience in transforming ideas into vibrant 2D and 3D animations. Explore a curated collection of projects crafted to elevate your ventures. Join me on a journey of innovation and utility – together, we'll make it extraordinary.
CHAMPION
Shoeeb
A Motion graphic designer with 13+ years of experience with exceptional 2D and 3D motion design creativity and production skills.
CHAMPION
CuteRabbit
I love making art and am committed to visually communicate your message to any audience with excellent motion graphics.
CHAMPION
bbpixel
CHAMPION
MotionBox
Hi! Nice to meet you! I’m passionate freelance visual artist and motion designer and I love creating stuff, I could not not do it ;D. I make After Effects templates, stock motion graphics and stock footage & photos , for anyone who wants to create videos faster with original and unique looks.
CHAMPION
tarazz
Motion Designer with over 7 years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy exploring my passion for electronic music by writing my own tracks. I continually seek fresh creative challenges and openings that foster my professional development within my domain.
CHAMPION
d3luxxxe
Here because you deserve the best! #humble
CHAMPION
kalinichev
I'm Artem, a motion designer who brings ideas to life. I love exploring and working in diverse visual styles to create unique and compelling animations.
CHAMPION
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