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Harchenko
vivace_studio
Promak
motionsparrow
tinomotion
AlexG1985
Skvifi
mocarg
S_WorX
Balalaika
TippyTop
Shoeeb
CuteRabbit
bbpixel
MotionBox
tarazz
d3luxxxe
kalinichev

Best of the best

Get to know the Videobolt Champions — the standout designers behind our most loved and impactful video templates.
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Harchenko

Hi, my name is Timur and I make easily customizable video templates
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Elegant Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image
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3D Book Slideshow Opener - Original - Poster image
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Waves Flag Stream Screen - Original - Poster image
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Colorama - Glitch Opener - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
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Black Cover Visualizer - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
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Neon Cover Visualizer - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
3D Book Slideshow Opener
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vivace_studio

I have a deep passion for creating art and am fully dedicated to effectively conveying your message to any audience through exceptional motion graphics.
CHAMPION
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Lofi Train Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Colorful Web Promo - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
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Summer Mood Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Car Audio Visualizer - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
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Minimal Shape Logo - Originall - Poster image
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Web Search Photo Roll - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
Colorful Web Promo - Horizontal
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Promak

Welcome! I’m Roman, and I hope my work helps you create something amazing!
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Showreel Promo - Original - Poster image
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Artful Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Design Agency Intro - Original - Poster image
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Grunge Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Rhythmic Motion Intro - Original - Poster image
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Digital Story Promo - Original - Poster image
Artful Lyrics
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motionsparrow

Skilled Motion Graphics Artist with a proven track record of delivering eye-catching and professional visuals for TV, film, and digital platforms. Focused on creating high-quality templates that are easy to use, visually striking, and tailored to modern creative needs.
CHAMPION
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Music & Party Opener - Original - Poster image
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Social Draw Premiere - Original - Poster image
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Smokey Beast Unveil - Original - Poster image
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The Dunk Intro - Classic Orange Theme - Poster image
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Epic Knight's Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Water Drop Splash - Purple Light - Poster image
Social Draw Premiere
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tinomotion

Hi there! I'm Tino, a Motion Designer from Argentina. With a passion for both photography and travels, I find inspiration in capturing the beauty of the world around me. My creativity shines particularly in the realm of 3D product templates and promo advertisements. I like to deliver high-quality designs and aim to create compelling visual experiences that resonate with audiences. Join me on this exciting journey!
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Epic Flag - Original - Poster image
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Retro Rocky Mountains - Original - Poster image
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Luxurious Premium Wine Ad - Original - Poster image
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Cherry Bliss - Original - Poster image
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Colorful Summer Drink Commercial - Original - Poster image
Retro Rocky Mountains
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AlexG1985

Simple, functional and bright design solutions . I am a dynamic and multidisciplinary graphic designer with a passion for creating innovative design solutions no matter the task at hand. The most effective way to communicate for your business. Less is better! Thanks for taking the time to look at my profile.
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Cyberpunk style Logo - Original - Poster image
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Ciber City Logo - Original - Poster image
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Octagon Logo - Original - Poster image
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Digital Logo - Original - Poster image
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Retro Trip - Original - Poster image
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Sound Journey - Original - Poster image
Ciber City Logo
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Skvifi

Passionate about Motion Graphics and all types of Animation.
Dedicated to creating groundbreaking Audio-Visual experiences.
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Anime Impact - Original - Poster image
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Toy Bricks Logo Intro - Original - Poster image
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Organ Psy - Original - Poster image
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Sketch Banger - Default - Poster image
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Urban Alley Graffiti Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Balloon Emotes - Balloon Default Position - Poster image
Toy Bricks Logo Intro
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mocarg

Seasoned Motion Graphics and VFX expert with over 15 years of experience, known for contributions to films like 'Pirates of the Caribbean 5' and 'X-Men Apocalypse'. Specializing in dark, energetic, cinematic styles inspired by visually stunning movies and anime. Committed to turning visions into breathtaking visual narratives.
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Classic Visualizer - Original - Poster image
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Thread Ripper - Electricity - Poster image
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Interstellar Dance - Original - Poster image
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Man of Tomorrow - Original - Poster image
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Universe Lyrics - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
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LoFi Anime Girl - Original - Poster image
Thread Ripper
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S_WorX

Greetings, I´m Alexander! Welcome to my portfolio where creativity meets functionality. Explore a collection of projects curated to bring value to your endeavors. Your downloads power these creations - a big thank you for that! Let´s embark on a journey of innovation and utility together.
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Guns Logo Intro - Original - Poster image
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Rapid Drift - Original - Poster image
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Game Boy Intro - Original - Poster image
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Horrifying Reveal - Original - Poster image
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In Cobwebs - Original - Poster image
Rapid Drift
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Balalaika

Hi, everyone. My name is Vitaly, I am a freelance motion designer. I create templates and love my work. Save your time using our templates!
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Multiframe Media Opener Slideshow - Light - Poster image
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Multiframe Urban Media Opener - Original - Poster image
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Trendy Dynamic Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image
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Dynamic Trendy Urban Media Opener Slideshow - Original - Poster image
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Urban Media Opener - Original - Poster image
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Multiscreen Product Promo Presentation - Original - Poster image
Multiframe Urban Media Opener
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TippyTop

Hello. I'm Sanju, a motion designer with 10+ years of experience in transforming ideas into vibrant 2D and 3D animations. Explore a curated collection of projects crafted to elevate your ventures. Join me on a journey of innovation and utility – together, we'll make it extraordinary.
CHAMPION
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3D Apparel Mockups - Unisex Hoodie 1 - Poster image
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Electric Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Street Style Lyrics - Cyberpunk Alley - Poster image
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Screen Display Lyrics - Crt Tv - Poster image
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Distorted Glass Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Dark Terrain Lyrics - Original - Poster image
Electric Reveal
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Shoeeb

A Motion graphic designer with 13+ years of experience with exceptional 2D and 3D motion design creativity and production skills.
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3D Infinity Loop - Fast Reflection - Poster image
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Fast Energetic Logo - Original - Poster image
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3D Simple Touch Logo - Default - Poster image
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Premium Light Rays Logo - Origi - Poster image
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Energy Speaker Viz - Original - Poster image
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Neon App Promo - Original - Poster image
Fast Energetic Logo
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CuteRabbit

I love making art and am committed to visually communicate your message to any audience with excellent motion graphics.
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YouTube Stomp - Horizontal - Original - Poster image
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Glowing Slice Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Glitch Gaming Logo - Cyan Theme - Poster image
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Minimal Stomp - Original - Poster image
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Circular Radiance - Original - Poster image
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Valentine's Day - Pink_Theme - Poster image
Glowing Slice Reveal
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bbpixel

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Sketch & Assembly - Original - Poster image
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LCD Pixels Viz - Original - Poster image
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In The Box Viz - New Default - Poster image
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Neon Stroke - Original - Poster image
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Designer - Original - Poster image
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Odin's Thunder - No Movie Bars - Poster image
LCD Pixels Viz
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MotionBox

Hi! Nice to meet you! I’m passionate freelance visual artist and motion designer and I love creating stuff, I could not not do it ;D. I make After Effects templates, stock motion graphics and stock footage & photos , for anyone who wants to create videos faster with original and unique looks.
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Tasty Coffee Titles - Original - Poster image
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Youtube Glitch - Dark - Poster image
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Mexican Food Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Podcast Promo - Original - Poster image
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Short Colorfull Cool Intro - Original - Poster image
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Game Zone Logo Transition - Original - Poster image
Youtube Glitch
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tarazz

Motion Designer with over 7 years of experience in the field. In my free time, I enjoy exploring my passion for electronic music by writing my own tracks. I continually seek fresh creative challenges and openings that foster my professional development within my domain.
CHAMPION
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Universal Visualizer - Original - Poster image
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GTA 5 Stream Screen - Original - Poster image
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Energy Particles Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Metalic Waves - Original - Poster image
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CS 2 Stream Screen - Original - Poster image
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LoFi Girl Visualizer - Original - Poster image
GTA 5 Stream Screen
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d3luxxxe

Here because you deserve the best! #humble
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SliceX - Original - Poster image
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Digital Glitch Distortion - Original - Poster image
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Particle Energy Blast - Original - Poster image
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Light Up Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Redline Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Web Search - Original - Poster image
Digital Glitch Distortion
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kalinichev

I'm Artem, a motion designer who brings ideas to life. I love exploring and working in diverse visual styles to create unique and compelling animations.
CHAMPION
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Trendy Opener - Original - Poster image
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Crazy Shapes Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Digital Distortion - Original - Poster image
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Brand Identity Intro Opener - Main - Poster image
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Digital Biometric Unveiling - Original - Poster image
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Quantum Matrix - Original - Poster image
Crazy Shapes Reveal
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Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us