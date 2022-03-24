Digital Glitch Distortion

Punch through the noise with an energetic glitch logo reveal. This digital opener packs distortion, screen tearing, RGB split, chromatic aberration, film grain, scanning bars and strobe hits for maximum impact. Your logo resolves cleanly in the center, followed by a sleek tagline moment. Ideal for tech brands, esports, product drops and channel intros or outros. Customize colors, fonts and styling to match your identity, and launch a memorable brand cue that looks fast, futuristic and bold.