Monthly top picks
Discover our top templates from the past year, handpicked by Videobolt's expert Design Team. Craft your masterpiece today, or save these gems for your next big thing.
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Best of July '26
July took us from mysterious investigations to tropical vibes and retro-inspired visuals. As always, our designers picked five templates that prove motion graphics don’t have to fit into one style to leave a strong impression.
July
Best of June '26
June was sharp and relentless at Videobolt, and our expert designers felt every frame of it. This month brought high-precision motion and raw kinetic energy. Everything you need to make your content hit harder and move faster.
June
Best of May '26
May was a playful month at Videobolt and our expert designers took notice. This time we saw colorful picks and game-like scenarios. Everything to inspire and enhance the lively energy of your content.
May
Best of April '26
April was on fire and so were our new templates. Across this month’s lineup, the picks ignite: from fiery brute energy to high-tech typographic impact. The selection doesn't simmer, it burns clean and sears itself into people’s minds.
April
Best of March '26
March covered the full range. Across this month's 305 new templates, the picks move from polished UI glass to classified-file grit, cinematic wide-open spaces to raw typographic weight and lyric-driven emotion. The selection doesn't settle on one mood, it maps the whole spectrum.
March
Best of February '26
February put texture at the forefront. Across 228 new templates, the month explored contrast, distortion and digital depth. The selection moves between collage motion, cyber intensity and holographic surfaces, defining a mood built on layers and edges.
February
Best of January '26
January sets the tone for what comes next. A wave of 369 templates landed in our library and five of them bring the right opening momentum. Sleek openers, vibrant beats and expressive lyric videos, shape a selection built to kick things off the right way.
January
Best of December '25
December brought focus to the finish line. We added 344 new templates to the library, then stepped back to curate five that feel impactful and refined. This month favors clean structure, expressive detail and formats built to carry your message without distraction.
December
Best of November '25
November blended warmth with edge as the holiday season started to peek through. Festive moments sit side by side with bold motion and raw energy in this month’s top five. A hint of Christmas, plenty of attitude, and everything you need to close the year strong.
November
Best of October '25
October came loaded with attitude. Out of 433 new templates, five rose above the rest for their rhythm, texture and edge. From neon lights to tech visuals, this month’s picks capture motion and excitement in every frame. Take the reel for a spin and see how October moved.
October
Best of September '25
September brought 337 new designs, shaping a collection full of contrast. Out of the mix, the top five span from cosmic motion and haunting seasonal looks to fast-cut chases, capturing the intensity and variety of the month. Take the reel for a spin!
September
Best of August '25
August pushed the pace forward, with 301 fresh templates added to our library. Out of the mix, we pulled five that stood out for their neon grit, playful motion, and a few surprises that keep things unpredictable. Take a look and see what rose to the top.
August