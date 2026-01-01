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July '26
June '26
May '26
April '26
March '26
February '26
January '26
December '25
November '25
October '25
September '25
August '25

Monthly top picks

Discover our top templates from the past year, handpicked by Videobolt's expert Design Team. Craft your masterpiece today, or save these gems for your next big thing.
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Videobolt Best Templates video

Best of July '26

July took us from mysterious investigations to tropical vibes and retro-inspired visuals. As always, our designers picked five templates that prove motion graphics don’t have to fit into one style to leave a strong impression.
July
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GrooveScope - Original - Poster image
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Goal Rush - Original - Poster image
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Top Secret Detective - Original - Poster image
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TropiBurst - Original - Poster image
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Vivid Typeflow - Original - Poster image
Goal Rush

Best of June '26

June was sharp and relentless at Videobolt, and our expert designers felt every frame of it. This month brought high-precision motion and raw kinetic energy. Everything you need to make your content hit harder and move faster.
June
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GTA Neon Sign - Your Logo Colors - Poster image
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COD Tactical Sweep - Original - Poster image
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Razor Trace - Original - Poster image
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Kickoff Sketch - Original - Poster image
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Street Slash - Original - Poster image
COD Tactical Sweep

Best of May '26

May was a playful month at Videobolt and our expert designers took notice. This time we saw colorful picks and game-like scenarios. Everything to inspire and enhance the lively energy of your content.
May
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Apex Punch - Original - Poster image
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Paper Pop - Original - Poster image
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Dead of Night - Original - Poster image
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Minecraft Universe Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Nova Rally - Original - Poster image
Paper Pop

Best of April '26

April was on fire and so were our new templates. Across this month’s lineup, the picks ignite: from fiery brute energy to high-tech typographic impact. The selection doesn't simmer, it burns clean and sears itself into people’s minds.
April
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Access Granted - Original - Poster image
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Nova Ignition - Original - Poster image
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Wildfire Words - Original - Poster image
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Digitalcore Brand Opener - Original - Poster image
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Titan of War - EPIC BEGINNING - Poster image
Nova Ignition

Best of March '26

March covered the full range. Across this month's 305 new templates, the picks move from polished UI glass to classified-file grit, cinematic wide-open spaces to raw typographic weight and lyric-driven emotion. The selection doesn't settle on one mood, it maps the whole spectrum.
March
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Top Secret Records Documentary Intro - Original - Poster image
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Through the Horizon - Original - Poster image
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Ragged Stack 1 - Original - Poster image
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Ghost Rider Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Crystal UI Reveal - Original - Poster image
Through the Horizon

Best of February '26

February put texture at the forefront. Across 228 new templates, the month explored contrast, distortion and digital depth. The selection moves between collage motion, cyber intensity and holographic surfaces, defining a mood built on layers and edges.
February
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Hologram Extrude Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Cyberpunk Digital Reveal - Colors 1 - Poster image
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Collage Stop Motion Intro - Main - Poster image
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Mic & Play - Original - Poster image
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Burnt Bars Lyrics - Logo on fire - Poster image
Cyberpunk Digital Reveal

Best of January '26

January sets the tone for what comes next. A wave of 369 templates landed in our library and five of them bring the right opening momentum. Sleek openers, vibrant beats and expressive lyric videos, shape a selection built to kick things off the right way.
January
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Vibrant Intro Magic - Original - Poster image
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Emergence - Original - Poster image
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Mecha Pulse Lyrics - Lyrics Lightrays - Poster image
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Bold Minimal Opener - Original - Poster image
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Podcast Show Intro - Original - Poster image
Emergence

Best of December '25

December brought focus to the finish line. We added 344 new templates to the library, then stepped back to curate five that feel impactful and refined. This month favors clean structure, expressive detail and formats built to carry your message without distraction.
December
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Retro Pop TV Burst Intro - Original - Poster image
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Neon Phase Runner Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Polished Chrome Signature - Original - Poster image
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Podcast Opener - Original - Poster image
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American Football Intro - Original - Poster image
Neon Phase Runner Lyrics

Best of November '25

November blended warmth with edge as the holiday season started to peek through. Festive moments sit side by side with bold motion and raw energy in this month’s top five. A hint of Christmas, plenty of attitude, and everything you need to close the year strong.
November
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Swift Blaze - Original - Poster image
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Joyful Unveil - Original - Poster image
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DeadSkull Reactive Lyrics - Original - Poster image
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Christmas Greeting - Original - Poster image
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Serious Santa - Original - Poster image
Joyful Unveil

Best of October '25

October came loaded with attitude. Out of 433 new templates, five rose above the rest for their rhythm, texture and edge. From neon lights to tech visuals, this month’s picks capture motion and excitement in every frame. Take the reel for a spin and see how October moved.
October
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Urban Street Titles - Original - Poster image
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Girl Neon Headphones Visualizer - Original - Poster image
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Ai Assistant Promo - Original - Poster image
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Minimal App Promo - Original - Poster image
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Astro Boy Lyrics - Original - Poster image
Girl Neon Headphones Visualizer

Best of September '25

September brought 337 new designs, shaping a collection full of contrast. Out of the mix, the top five span from cosmic motion and haunting seasonal looks to fast-cut chases, capturing the intensity and variety of the month. Take the reel for a spin!
September
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City Chasing Car Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Blackhole Visualizer - Original - Poster image
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Vision Flow Intro - Original - Poster image
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Dark Harvest Intro - Original - Poster image
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Morning Show Opener - Original - Poster image
Blackhole Visualizer

Best of August '25

August pushed the pace forward, with 301 fresh templates added to our library. Out of the mix, we pulled five that stood out for their neon grit, playful motion, and a few surprises that keep things unpredictable. Take a look and see what rose to the top.
August
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SplitFrame Showcase - Original - Poster image
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Paint Brushes Intro - Original - Poster image
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Creative Doodle Team Intro - Original - Poster image
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Analog Glow Reveal - Original - Poster image
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Freak Show Lyrics - Original - Poster image
Paint Brushes Intro
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