Ragged Stack 1

Make your words stand out with a bold paper‑collage motion title. This transparent overlay stacks torn paper, duct tape, foil and grunge textures into an urban scrapbook look. Three editable text lines, adjustable colors and fonts let you tailor the design to your brand. Snappy slide‑ins and staggered motion keep the pacing energetic, ideal for intros, chapter openers, and social posts. Works over any footage or solid color thanks to its alpha background. If you love scrapbook, papercraft and grunge aesthetics, this title delivers eye‑catching impact in seconds.