Ragged Stack 5

Bring attitude to your next opener with a bold, scrapbook-style motion title. This transparent overlay assembles torn paper, crumpled foil, and hand-drawn scribbles into a punchy collage with energetic, staggered reveals. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or social edits, it features strong tri-tone color contrast and tactile textures that command attention. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and highlight key words with animated accents. Use it over footage or a solid background to add a gritty, modern edge to any project.