Collage Paper Title 5 - Original - Poster image

Ragged Stack 5

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Scrapbook
Torn paper
Paper
Paper cutout
Bring attitude to your next opener with a bold, scrapbook-style motion title. This transparent overlay assembles torn paper, crumpled foil, and hand-drawn scribbles into a punchy collage with energetic, staggered reveals. Perfect for intros, chapter cards, or social edits, it features strong tri-tone color contrast and tactile textures that command attention. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand and highlight key words with animated accents. Use it over footage or a solid background to add a gritty, modern edge to any project.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Ragged Stack 6
00:06
Ragged Stack 6 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 5
00:06
Ragged Stack 5 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 4
00:06
Ragged Stack 4 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 3
00:06
Ragged Stack 3 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 2
00:06
Ragged Stack 2 Original theme video
Ragged Stack 1
00:06
Ragged Stack 1 Original theme video
