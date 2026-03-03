Youtube intro for cooking channel
Collage Paper Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Ragged Stack 2

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
Scrapbook
Torn paper
Paper
Collage
10exports
rating
Bring DIY charm to your videos with this energetic paper-collage motion title. Layered torn paper, foil tape and hand-drawn scribbles assemble into a bold headline, finished with a neat highlight frame. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, chapter openers or social posts. Easily customize the two text fields, swap fonts, and refine the palette to match your brand. Crisp animation, punchy timing and tactile textures deliver standout personality in just a few seconds—no advanced skills required. Make your message pop with a stylish, handcrafted look that feels modern, playful and full of character.
motiondrum profile image
motiondrum
Edit
Similar templates
Best of motiondrum
Crazy Motion Title 6
By motiondrum
Edit
00:08
Crazy Motion Title 6 Original theme video
Unusual Paper Title 6
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Unusual Paper Title 6 Original theme video
Hand Drawn Brush Title 1
By Atamotion
Edit
00:06
Hand Drawn Brush Title 1 Title Design 1 theme video
Dynamic Funny Title 9
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Dynamic Funny Title 9 Original theme video
Roadside Titles 5
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Roadside Titles 5 Original theme video
Trendy Poster 1
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:10
Trendy Poster 1 Original theme video
Space Title 4
By motiondrum
Edit
00:07
Space Title 4 Original theme video
Cardboard Lower Third 2
By scrappycoco
Edit
00:08
Cardboard Lower Third 2 Original theme video
