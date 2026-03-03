Ragged Stack 2

Bring DIY charm to your videos with this energetic paper-collage motion title. Layered torn paper, foil tape and hand-drawn scribbles assemble into a bold headline, finished with a neat highlight frame. The transparent background makes it perfect as an overlay for intros, chapter openers or social posts. Easily customize the two text fields, swap fonts, and refine the palette to match your brand. Crisp animation, punchy timing and tactile textures deliver standout personality in just a few seconds—no advanced skills required. Make your message pop with a stylish, handcrafted look that feels modern, playful and full of character.