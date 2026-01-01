Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Atamotion

Hi, I’m Andrew and I love good design and animation. After years of solving my client’s problems, I ventured into making people’s lives easier by designing quality templates aimed at helping them achieve their goals faster. So here I am! I hope you’ll enjoy my growing portfolio of projects! :)
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atamotion's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
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PORTFOLIO
Glitch Distortion Logo Intro - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Glitch Distortion Logo Intro - Horizontal Default theme video
GTA Banner Rush
By Atamotion
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:08
GTA Banner Rush Your Logo Colors theme video
Cinematic Logo & Title Reveal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:09
Cinematic Logo & Title Reveal Logo Reveal theme video
GTA Neon Sign
By Atamotion
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:07
GTA Neon Sign Your Logo Colors theme video
Grunge Distortion Logo Intro - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Grunge Distortion Logo Intro - Horizontal Original theme video
Logo Grunge Distortion Scribble - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Logo Grunge Distortion Scribble - Horizontal Original theme video
GTA Vinewood
By Atamotion
Edit
2K · 60fps
00:09
GTA Vinewood Your Logo Colors theme video
Glitchfall
By Atamotion
Edit
2K
00:06
Glitchfall Title Intro theme video
Grunge Scribble Paper - Horizontal
By Atamotion
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00:06
Grunge Scribble Paper - Horizontal Original theme video
Grunge Brush Scribble - Horizontal
By Atamotion
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00:06
Grunge Brush Scribble - Horizontal Original theme video
Hand Drawn Brush Title 4
By Atamotion
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00:06
Hand Drawn Brush Title 4 Original theme video
Brushline 2
By Atamotion
Edit
00:07
Brushline 2 Original v2 theme video
Glitch Logo Grunge Distortion
By Atamotion
Edit
00:08
Glitch Logo Grunge Distortion Original theme video
Brush Tropical Logo Reveal - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Brush Tropical Logo Reveal - Horizontal Original theme video
Brushbox 2
By Atamotion
Edit
00:07
Brushbox 2 Original theme video
Brush Strokes Logo Intro - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Brush Strokes Logo Intro - Horizontal Original theme video
Minimal Brush Strokes - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Minimal Brush Strokes - Horizontal Original theme video
Balanced Frames 1
By Atamotion
Edit
00:08
Balanced Frames 1 Dynamic Gradient theme video
Paintcard 2
By Atamotion
Edit
00:07
Paintcard 2 Original v2 theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 1
By Atamotion
Edit
00:10
Modern Vertical Story Promo 1 Original theme video
Vertical Story Promo - Brush Strokes
By Atamotion
Edit
00:10
Vertical Story Promo - Brush Strokes Video Placeholder theme video
Brushbox Title 1
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Brushbox Title 1 Two Linesss theme video
Ripped & Inked 1
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Ripped & Inked 1 Original theme video
Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Glitch Minimal Logo Intro - Horizontal Original theme video
Brush Logo Intro
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Brush Logo Intro Original theme video
Grunge Glitch Logo Title Reveal - Horizontal
By Atamotion
Edit
00:05
Grunge Glitch Logo Title Reveal - Horizontal Logo Reveal theme video
Modern Photos Slideshow
By Atamotion
Edit
00:43
Modern Photos Slideshow Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us