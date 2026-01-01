Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Atamotion
Hi, I’m Andrew and I love good design and animation. After years of solving my client’s problems, I ventured into making people’s lives easier by designing quality templates aimed at helping them achieve their goals faster. So here I am! I hope you’ll enjoy my growing portfolio of projects! :)
Portfolio
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16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
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atamotion's templates
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Intro
Music visualization
Lyric video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockup
Story video
Logo animation
Outro
Motion title
Transparent
Subscribe animation
Animated background
Stream elements
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