Brush Tropical Logo Reveal - Horizontal

Make an unforgettable first (or last) impression with a hand-drawn, painterly logo reveal. Organic brush strokes and lively scribbles build a clean, centered layout that puts your brand front and center. This versatile logo animation is ideal for intros, outros, stings, and social posts. Easily customize colors, tagline, and scaling to match your identity. The playful, energetic pacing and vibrant palette create a modern, handcrafted feel that works for brands, creators, and agencies alike. Export in multiple aspect ratios for YouTube, Stories, Reels, and more.