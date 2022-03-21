Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Brush Strokes - Horizontal - Original - Poster image

Minimal Brush Strokes - Horizontal

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Hand-drawn
Brush strokes
Minimal
3.6Kexports
rating
Give your brand a fresh, artistic entrance with a hand-drawn logo animation built from expressive brush strokes and soft pastel accents. This minimal, painterly design is playful yet clean, keeping your logo front and center. Customize your colors, upload your logo, and add a short tagline to make it yours. Ideal as an intro or outro across social, presentations, and YouTube. With smooth write-on strokes and subtle doodle elements, it delivers personality without clutter—fast to edit, great to watch, and easy to reuse for any project.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us