Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hand Drawn Reveal - Original - Poster image

Hand Drawn Reveal

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Hand-drawn
Intro
Outro
Brush strokes
1.7Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a playful hand-drawn logo animation. This pastel, painterly design uses doodle brush strokes to sweep in and reveal your mark with a smooth, friendly motion. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered layout, optional tagline, and flexible color controls for the background and elements. Adjust fonts and logo size to match your brand. The light, minimal look fits educational content, creative channels, and family-friendly brands, while remaining versatile for any audience. Create a warm, welcoming first impression in seconds.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us