Hand Drawn Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a playful hand-drawn logo animation. This pastel, painterly design uses doodle brush strokes to sweep in and reveal your mark with a smooth, friendly motion. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a centered layout, optional tagline, and flexible color controls for the background and elements. Adjust fonts and logo size to match your brand. The light, minimal look fits educational content, creative channels, and family-friendly brands, while remaining versatile for any audience. Create a warm, welcoming first impression in seconds.