Create Christmas cards, slideshows and videos that spread holiday spirit
Make every kind of Christmas video — from Merry Christmas cards to joyful slideshows and branded holiday intros. Choose a Christmas template, customize it online and export in HD. Faster than you can say Ho-Ho-Ho!
2,600+ reviews
Make this Christmas stand out
Every message feels different when it moves. Videobolt provides a collection of more than 500 customizable Christmas video templates designed for creating festive digital content. Users can make animated Christmas cards, themed slideshows, branded greetings and holiday video intros directly in their browser. Quick to edit, easy to share.
Create Christmas videos for every festive purpose
Explore ready-made Christmas video templates to celebrate the season
PURPOSE
Explore Christmas templates by visual theme
Visuals rooted in traditional holiday motifs, reimagined for modern video storytelling
VISUAL MOTIF
Christmas Tree
Add a glowing Christmas tree to your video or card. Perfect for holiday greetings, family messages or brand visuals that celebrate the season.
Santa
Add Santa Claus as a character or accent in your videos. Playful, familiar and instantly festive – perfect for both classic and modern designs.
Fireworks
Finish your Christmas card with fireworks that light up the screen. A festive motion element that works for both Christmas and New Year greetings.
Countdown
Make countdown videos that capture the New Year’s energy. Use them for festive launches, year-end campaigns, or celebration moments online.
Gifts
Animate gift boxes, ribbons and wrapping video templates. Use them to highlight a logo, message or product in a warm, celebratory way.
How to make a Christmas card
Three simple steps to your festive video
WRAP IT
Choose template
Open Videobolt and pick a Christmas card template from the library. Preview cinematic 3D, minimal, playful or retro styles, then select the Christmas card that fits your vibe and platform. You set the vibe and the structure is ready to go.
01
Customize fast
Swap the text, drop in your logo, choose colors that match your holiday mood, and add a favorite tune. Your Christmas card updates instantly in the browser — no software required. Save your Brand Kit so every Christmas video stays on-brand and beautifully consistent.
02
Export and share
Render your Christmas card in Full HD or 4K with a click. Download, or publish to socials and YouTube right away. Your Christmas card exports with licensed assets, so you are clear to share anywhere. Need more versions? Duplicate and update in minutes.
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Features for a unique Christmas card
Tools that make festive work easy
sparkle
A huge library built by pros
Browse thousands of designs and find your Christmas video template in seconds. Your Christmas card starts from film-grade motion graphics crafted by designers with TV and cinema experience.
Brand Kit and asset power
Store logos, colors, fonts and reuse across every Christmas video. Videobolt's Asset Library connects your media with stock from Pixabay, Pexels and Epidemic Sound. Drag, drop and your Christmas card stays consistent without manual tweaks or guesswork.
Browser based, 4K out
Create a Christmas card online without heavy installs. Edit in your browser, then export Full HD, 4K or even Apple ProRes for broadcast. Your Christmas card renders on Videobolt's cloud so your machine stays fast and your deadlines stay safe.
Workflows that scale
Use foldered assets, saved presets and versioning to manage every Christmas card for your brand or clients. With the Videobolt Companion for Adobe, preview and import results straight into Premiere Pro or After Effects, then reuse your Christmas videos across other campaigns.
Pick a Christmas video template and go
Cinematic 3D, minimal, papercraft, retro pixel, neon glow
merry magic
Who needs a Christmas video
See how our Christmas templates can fit your workflow
use cases
YouTube creators
Open videos with a branded Christmas intro and close with a festive outro. Use motion titles to announce uploads or livestreams. Christmas videos keep your channel seasonal and your style consistent.
Small businesses
Send customers a heartfelt Christmas card or announce your holiday hours or sale. Mix photos, product shots and logo reveals. A Christmas video can help you look polished without hiring a motion team.
Marketing teams
Turn briefs into a ready video Christmas card, ads and social in minutes. Use the Brand Kit for instant consistency. Batch variations of one Christmas card for regions, offers and platforms.
Nonprofits
Thank donors and volunteers with a warm Christmas slideshow using photos from the year. Add captions and accessible color contrast. A Christmas video that lets you share impact without big budgets.
Agencies
Produce a client's Christmas card fast with cinematic fidelity. Lock brand elements, duplicate versions and export 4K masters. Christmas video content becomes a reusable asset for future seasonal campaigns.
Educators
Create a class recap as a Christmas slideshow with photos and titles. Add school colors and music. A video Christmas card is a playful little thing to share with parents.
Discover more Christmas video resources
Explore templates, tips and festive video ideas
more joy
Christmas video templates FAQ
Your Christmas video questions, answered
answers
What is a Christmas video?
A Christmas video is a short, festive video created to share holiday greetings, showcase seasonal memories, or promote Christmas campaigns. It can take many forms – from family slideshows and digital cards to animated greetings and branded holiday ads.
How to make Christmas videos?
Most Christmas videos are made using online video editors or pre-designed templates. Users can add their own photos, clips, music, and text, then export the final video to share on social media, in messages, or during holiday events.
Why is a Christmas video card better than a static card?
A Christmas video feels more dynamic and engaging than a static card. It combines motion, sound, and pacing to hold attention, and it can include personal touches like voice, clips, or music. Videos are easier to share online and make a stronger impression on viewers.
How do I create a Christmas card online?
Open Videobolt, choose a Christmas card template, then customize text, colors, logo and music. Render your Christmas card in Full HD or 4K and download. It works in the browser so there is no software to install.
What should a Christmas card include?
Keep a Christmas card simple. Add a short greeting, your logo, brand colors and a call to action. Videobolt templates guide pacing so your Christmas card stays clear, readable and on brand.
Can I add my own photos to a Christmas card?
Yes. Upload photos or clips to Videobolt and drop them into the media placeholders. The editor adapts timing, transitions and music so your Christmas card feels seamless and professional.
How fast can I make a Christmas card?
Most users finish a Christmas card in minutes. Templates handle structure and motion. Videobolt's cloud rendering speeds delivery, so your Christmas card is ready to post before the coffee cools.
Are there different styles for a Christmas card?
Yes. Choose cinematic 3D, minimal, papercraft, retro pixel, neon glow and more. Videobolt's library ensures your Christmas card matches your brand, whether you need calm, cute or bold energy.
Users love their Videobolt results
Real creators made it fast and made it look good
cheers
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
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Start making your Christmas card now
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