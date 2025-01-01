Try for free
Showcase your UI with bold iPhone mockup videos

Promote your app, website or design with ultra-realistic iPhone mockups in minutes. No downloads, no hassle. Drag, drop and amaze your audience, all from your browser.
4.6
2,600+ reviews
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why choose an iphone mockup maker that works like magic?

In today's digital world, a sharp iPhone mockup is your shortcut to capturing attention. Whether you're launching an app, pitching an idea or leveling up your YouTube intro, realistic iPhone mockup videos help you ditch boring screenshots for high-impact visuals. With Videobolt, you get more than a static image — you get motion, professional effects and flexibility that beats stock graphics every time.

Videobolt's online iPhone mockup maker gives you cinema-level polish, zero technical headache. Choose 3D, minimal, neon or retro styles — and make your brand pop in every frame. Our massive template library means you'll always find a design that fits your vibe, from slick business presentations to energetic social ads. Stay on-brand, create in minutes, and export in flawless HD or 4K. No heavy software, just quick results.

Explore unique iPhone mockup templates

From 3D and glitch to clean minimal, pick your vibe and hit play.
visual feast
    Dynamic Trendy Mobile App Promo - Original - Poster image
    3D Phone Mockup 1 - Original - Poster image
    3D Phone Mockup 2 - Original - Poster image
    3D Phone Mockup 3 - Original - Poster image
    3D Phone Mockup 4 - Original - Poster image
3D Phone Mockup 2
How to make an iPhone mockup video in three steps

No headaches. No learning curve. Your iphone mockup is ready before your coffee cools.
EASY
Select an iPhone mockup video template from Videobolt

Pick a template

Start by browsing Videobolt's iPhone mockup library. Find slick 3D spins, glowing digital effects or clean minimal styles, all built for easy drag-and-drop swaps. Every template is a ready-made shortcut to wow-factor.
01

Customize instantly

Drop in your app designs, screenshots or logo right into the iPhone mockup. Tweak colors, add your text, swap music… it's as simple as filling in a form, but the results look like a studio made it.
02
Customize iPhone mockup with app design and branding
Export and download iPhone mockup video in high quality

Export & share

Download your high-res iPhone mockup video as Full HD, 4K or even ProRes. Post to YouTube or hit social with one click — your brand's ready for prime time. No watermarks, no drama.
03
What makes Videobolt's iPhone mockup tool stand out?

Standout features built for today's creators
power up
Huge library, wild variety
Browse 100+ iPhone mockup templates. Whether you crave cinematic drama or subtle minimalism, you'll find designs for any mood or marketing mission.
Zero learning curve editing
No After Effects needed. Videobolt works in your browser, with dead-simple form-based editing. Just swap your content into the iPhone mockup, pick your colors, done. No technical know-how, no headaches.
Asset Library and Brand Kit
Store your logos, colors and favorite fonts in one place. Instantly apply brand elements to any iPhone mockup or video style. Stay consistent, stay fast and never hunt for files again.
Beyond mockups: versatility unlocked
Want to expand past iPhone mockups? Use Videobolt for logo animations, product tours and social media videos — the possibilities are almost endless. All templates sync with your assets, so your brand levels up everywhere.

Who's using iPhone mockup videos?

Your style, your story, your audience
everyone
App developers
Demo your new app or feature update in a pro-quality iPhone mockup. Let users see it in action before they even download. Launch like a boss, even on a shoestring budget.
UI/UX designers
Present UI flows and prototypes inside animated iPhone frames. Impress your clients, stand out on Dribbble and make your portfolio unforgettable — without After Effects ninja tricks.
YouTube creators
Kick off reviews, tutorials or reveals with eye-popping iPhone mockup intros. No more stilted product shots — grab attention and set your channel apart.
Marketers & agencies
Roll out polished campaign visuals and social ads in minutes. With Videobolt, you wow clients (and the boss) without burning through your ad budget on freelancers.
Startups & product teams
Crush your pitch or crowdfunding campaign with dynamic iPhone mockups. Show stakeholders exactly what you're building — skip the smoke and mirrors, bring the sizzle.
Educators & course creators
Spice up online lessons or webinars by dropping course platforms or apps into iPhone mockups. Boost student engagement and keep slides looking fresh.

Discover more video templates and inspiration

Browse more features and thousands of templates
explore
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Animated Text Generator
Add instant impact with Videobolt animated text.
Slideshow Maker
Turn your highlights into epic slideshow videos in minutes
Hoodie Mockup
Make hoodie mockup videos in minutes—no software needed.
Phone Mockup
Show off your work with stunning phone mockups fast.
T Shirt Mockup
Make animated t shirt mockup videos in minutes.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes

iPhone mockup FAQs

Need answers? We've got your tapbacks covered
answers
How do I make an iPhone mockup video?
Just pick a template in Videobolt's online library, upload your app design or screenshot, customize with your branding and colors and export in Full HD. No design skills needed.
Do I need any design or video skills to make an iPhone mockup video?
Nope! Videobolt was built for non-designers. Everything is drag-and-drop, so you don't need experience with After Effects or other complex tools.
Can I use my own branding in iPhone mockups?
Yes! Add your own logo, brand colors, custom text and music with Videobolt's browser-based editor. Your content always looks uniquely yours, every time.
How fast can I make an iphone mockup?
Most users finish their first iphone mockup in under 5 minutes. The template does most of the heavy lifting — you just pick, customize, export.
Do I need special software to use iPhone mockups?
Nope. Videobolt is 100% online. No downloads, no plugins and no complicated After Effects setups. Just open your browser and get started instantly.
Are the iphone mockup videos royalty-free?
Yes, everything in the Videobolt template library is royalty-free for subscribers. Use your finished iphone mockup videos wherever you want — no extra licenses or fees.
What types of projects suit iPhone mockup videos?
Use iPhone mockups for app launches, marketing, YouTube intros, social ads, product demos, presentations, or adding fresh motion to your design portfolio.
Is there a free way to try iPhone mockup tools?
You can explore Videobolt's mockup library and preview your work before exporting. You can get a low-res watermarked version for free. Subscriber for watermark-free HD and full feature access. No credit card needed to start.

Real users. Real iPhone mockup wins.

No hype, just honest results
appreciated
This video maker is great for a turnkey application where you just drop in content and get an amazing end product. It's also very reasonably priced for the year for unlimited use. I have a marketing company I use and they would charge me thousands for similar output.
Jeffrey Lenderman, USA
I really enjoy creating video content with Videobolt. Easy to create and download HD videos. They have so many templates to choose from. I'm always looking for their new templates and they seem to add more every day. From quick logo reveals and a ton of mockups you can easily create, to longer slideshows with photos and videos you import into the edit along with adding your specific text and logos, they have it all.
Anthony Handlon, USA
I was looking for an easy way to create just the right intro to my videos. With Videobolt's animation maker, I was able to find the template I liked, and then modify it with my own assets to create something that was unique to my brand, and allows me to stand proud with my videos.
Shawn Bergeson, USA

Deep dive into video mockups

Blog guides, tips and tricks for savvy creators
level up
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Your outro sets the tone for what comes next, so make it count with practical tips, design advice and templates that match your channel’s style.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Showcase your app, website, or platform with professional phone, tablet, and laptop video mockups and make your design stand out on any screen.
Image
How to
byPetar Drndarević
Discover thousands of professionally designed motion graphic templates to improve the production value of your videos.

Launch your iPhone mockup now

No credit card, no downloads. Instant results.
now or never
