Like and subscribe animations done in minutes

Hook viewers with eye-popping Like and Subscribe animations. Stand out on YouTube, boost engagement and brand every video. No editing skills needed.
Create now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why you need a like and subscribe animation that pops

A great Like and Subscribe animation is more than clickbait. It grabs attention, boosts channel growth and reinforces your brand with every upload. Combine these with effective intros, outros and slick motion graphics — and watch your videos go from basic to binge-worthy. In seconds, remind viewers to support your channel in a way that's punchy, memorable — and totally you.

Videobolt's Like and Subscribe animation templates let you create high-quality animations directly in your browser — no After Effects, no complicated software, just results. With a massive template library ranging from 3D energy bursts and digital glitch effects to minimal, typographic, retro or neon styles, you'll find the perfect look every time. Drag, drop, customize. Hit Export. Done.

Explore Like and Subscribe animation templates

Pick from cinematic, glitch, neon, minimal or retro styles. Then make them yours.
your style
  • More details
    Youtube Opener 3 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    YouTube Subscribe Reminder 1 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Youtube Subscriber Elements - 1 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Youtube Subscriber Elements - 2 - Original - Poster image
  • More details
    Youtube Subscriber Elements - 3 - Original - Poster image
Youtube Subscriber Elements - 1
Browse all templates

How to create your Like and Subscribe animation

Easier than learning the YouTube algorithm. Promise.
AUTO-MAGIC
library of like and subscribe animation templates

Choose a template

Dive into Videobolt's template library and pick a Like and Subscribe animation that fits your channel vibe. From bold 3D to clean minimal designs, there's something for every style. Just one click to start.
01

Customize in seconds

Swap in your channel name, logo or your brand colors. Drag, drop, adjust text and preview instantly. No editing experience required. Your Like and Subscribe animation, your way, right from your browser.
02
customization screen for like and subscribe animation
export options for like and subscribe animation video

Export & share

Render your animation in HD or 4K, and add it straight to your YouTube videos. Download with no watermarks — ready to boost your channel engagement and make viewers notice.
03
Get started

Features that make your Like and Subscribe animation shine

Why creators love making animations on Videobolt
power up
Massive template library
Access more than 15,000 ready-to-use video templates, including hundreds of Like and Subscribe animation options in every major style (think 3D, glitch, neon, cinematic and more). Templates are built by design pros, so your animations always look top-tier.
Lightning-fast online editor
Forget complicated tools. Customize your animation in a few clicks right in your browser. Swap out logos, change colors, update text and preview your changes in real time. Get results in minutes, not hours.
Seamless Brand Kit and asset management
Upload your logos, save color palettes and fonts and apply them to any Like and Subscribe animation with one click. Videobolt stores your assets, so matching future videos to your brand style is effortless.
Integrates with your workflow
Use your rendered Like and Subscribe animation videos anywhere. Download them in Full HD, 4K or Apple ProRes. You can even browse your Videobolt library through the Adobe Companion, making imports into After Effects or Premiere Pro painless.

Who needs a Like and Subscribe animation?

Great for everyone who wants more clicks, subs — and style.
you
YouTube creators
Remind your viewers to hit like and subscribe — without ever sounding desperate. Polished animations make your channel feel pro in every upload.
Marketing agencies & freelancers
Deliver customized, branded Like and Subscribe animations to clients. No need for a motion graphics artist. Scale content for multiple channels and projects easily.
Small businesses
Add professional Like and Subscribe animations to product demos, explainer videos or webinars and subtly encourage action without hiring extra help.
Streamers
Drop animated Like and Subscribe popups into Twitch streams or YouTube Lives. Keep your overlays on-brand—even as your audience grows.
Educators
Prompt students (and parents) to subscribe with fun, friendly Like and Subscribe animations. Perfect for channel intros, lessons, or tutorials.
Social media managers
Use branded Like and Subscribe animations across TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for consistent calls to action on every platform.

Explore more animation tools with Videobolt

Explore more ways to create killer videos and grow your audience.
next up
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Animated Backgrounds
Transform any video with cinematic backgrounds.
Animated Text Generator
Add instant impact with Videobolt animated text.
Lower Third
Add custom lower thirds to any video in moments.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Kinetic Typography
Make your words move with kinetic typography!
Video Effects
Create pro-level scenes with just one video effects template.
Video Transitions
Transform your edits with stunning video transitions.

Like and Subscribe animation FAQs

Still got questions? Let's clear them up.
answers
How do I make a Like and Subscribe animation?
You can make a Like and Subscribe animation in minutes with Videobolt. Choose a template, customize the text, logo and colors, then export in HD or 4K. No software needed.
What styles are available for Like and Subscribe animations?
Videobolt offers 3D, glitch, digital, retro, neon, cinematic, typographic and many more. Pick the style that fits your channel's vibe and brand personality.
Can I use a Like and Subscribe animation for YouTube videos?
Absolutely! Every like and subscribe animation from Videobolt is optimized for YouTube and social channels. Download, drop into your timeline and publish.
Is it easy to customize Videobolt's Like and Subscribe animations?
Yes. The online editor lets you quickly add your channel name, logo and colors. You can change text, upload images and preview instantly, no editing skills required.
Do I need special software to use these animations?
No extra software required. Everything runs online in your browser. When finished, you can use your animation with any major video editor if needed.
Can I add my logo and colors to a Like and Subscribe animation?
Yes! Videobolt makes personalizing your animation easy. Upload your logo, use your brand colors and mix in fonts via the Brand Kit feature.
Are Like and Subscribe animation templates on Videobolt royalty-free?
Every animation template on Videobolt is royalty-free. Use your rendered videos anywhere — YouTube, Instagram, even commercial projects.
Can I get my animation in 4K resolution?
Yes. You can export your like and subscribe animation in Full HD, 4K and even Apple ProRes. Videobolt makes sure your content looks sharp on any device.

Creators love Videobolt's animations

Don't just take our word for it. See what real users say.
fan club
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Learn more about like and subscribe animation

Get creator tips, guides and winning examples to inspire your next animation.
get smart
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Your outro sets the tone for what comes next, so make it count with practical tips, design advice and templates that match your channel’s style.
Image
Get inspired
byVuk Radovanović
Explore five standout intro templates from Videobolt countless creators swear by — showcasing style, impact, and versatility to elevate any project.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Learn how to elevate your videos with lower thirds and on-screen animations for a professional look and dynamic flair that boost viewer engagement.

Start your Like and Subscribe animation now

No credit card needed
action
