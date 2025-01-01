Try for free
Quick outro videos for YouTube, socials and everything in between

Grab attention and keep them hooked. Choose from a huge collection of outro templates and create your perfect video ending with Videobolt's online maker.
Make your outro
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why you need an outro that stands out

Every unforgettable video needs a memorable finish. Outros are more than just sign-offs - they drive subscribers, link to your next video and carry your brand's personality right to the last second. Whether you create for YouTube, pitch products, or keep your audience engaged on social, an effective outro boosts your click-throughs and leaves a polished, professional impression. Skipping the outro means missing out on calls to action, promotional space and channel growth opportunities.

Videobolt's outro maker puts you in the director's chair with a huge library of cinema-grade templates, all built for peak performance and easy customization to keep the outros consistent with your intros and other motion graphics. You don't need fancy software or advanced skills. Simply pick your style, drag in your logo, change the text or colors and watch your outro come alive. With Videobolt, your outro is your secret weapon for brand recall, engagement, and making sure viewers stick around.

Browse bold outro templates

3D, glitch, neon — find your outro style fast
Browse all templates

How to make your outro in three easy steps

Anyone can create a striking outro in minutes. No editing skills needed.
STEPS AHEAD
Template library with various outro designs

Pick your template

Start by exploring Videobolt's massive outro library - sorted by mood, style and duration. Whether you want cinematic, minimal, retro or high-energy, just click to preview and pick the perfect fit for your brand or channel.
01

Customize everything

Personalize your outro effortlessly. Drag in your logo, update your channel links, change text, music and colors to match your brand. No tech wizardry required. See your changes in real-time and try different looks until it's just right.
02
Customizing outro template with logo and text
Downloading and sharing finished video outro

Export & share

Export your finished outro in HD, 4K, even Apple ProRes and add it to any video platform - YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, you name it. Share your content instantly, knowing your outro always looks crisp and on-brand.
03
Get started

Features that make every outro easy

Level up your video endings with smart tools
supercharged
Huge template library, endless styles
Whether you love retro vibes, minimalist layouts or bold glitch effects, Videobolt's outro library has thousands of templates built by pros. Explore cinematic sequences or playful animations to match your channel's personality, without spending hours on design.
Effortless online customization
Drag in your logo, tweak the colors, edit your social handles, no video editing skills required! The Videobolt interface is so intuitive you could build an outro while your coffee brews. Preview your edits live and get pixel-perfect results every time.
One-click consistency with Brand Kit and Asset Library
Manage logos, brand colors, taglines and more in your Videobolt Brand Kit. Apply your assets to any outro template instantly for a cohesive, always-recognizable look that keeps your audience coming back.
Plug and play with your workflow
Use the Videobolt Companion to bring completed outros directly into After Effects or Premiere Pro or download in multiple resolutions. You can even mix outros with intros, logo reveals and other video types from the same account. Videobolt keeps your content fresh and your workflow tight.

Who uses Videobolt outros?

Real creators, real outcomes. See for yourself.
right fit
YouTube creators
Boost your channel with memorable outros that drive subscribers and keep eyes on your next upload. Hook viewers to hit subscribe, watch more and connect across your socials.
Small businesses
Add branded outros to pitches, promos or explainer videos. Make sure viewers remember your logo and call-to-action after every play, without hiring a designer.
Social marketers
Tie together campaigns seamlessly on every channel. Consistent, clickable outros boost your brand across social - with options in every style, from glitch to minimal.
Agencies & freelancers
Deliver high-quality outro videos for multiple clients quickly. Save favorite templates, speed up approvals and create custom looks without mastering animation.
Educators & trainers
Make learning stick. Use outros to highlight next lessons, share homework links or reinforce your channel with professional polish-perfect for course videos.
Streamers & gamers
Send off streams with punchy outros, credits or highlight reels. Grow Twitch or YouTube Gaming audiences and leave viewers hyped for your next session.

Discover more video tools and inspiration

Many ways to level up your content with Videobolt
explore
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Slideshow Maker
Turn your highlights into epic slideshow videos in minutes
Promo Videos
Create premium promo videos that get attention
Stream Overlays
Upgrade your stream with custom overlays
Logo Animation
Create unforgettable logo animations in seconds
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup
Motion Graphics
Transform ideas into stunning motion graphics

Outro FAQs

Quick answers for anything outro-related
answers
How do I make a YouTube outro quickly?
Start with Videobolt's outro templates, customize your branding and links and download or add directly to your channel with just a few clicks-no editing software needed.
Can I add my logo and social links to my outro?
Absolutely. Videobolt lets you upload your logos, edit text and drop in social icons to any outro template. Your brand, your way, every time.
Are Videobolt outros compatible with any video editor?
Yes! Export your outro in HD, 4K, or Apple ProRes and import them into any video editing software or platform.
What styles of outro templates are available?
Choose from cinematic, minimal, neon, 3D, glitch, retro, kinetic typography, digital and more. Videobolt's outro library covers every vibe and industry.
Is it possible to swap outro music or sound effects?
Yes, you can easily change outro background tracks and sound effects. Videobolt offers a library of royalty-free music for smooth, trouble-free publishing.
Do I need video editing skills to use outro templates?
Not at all. Videobolt's online editor is like filling out a form. Pick a template, drop in your content and preview instantly. No technical skills required.
Can I use outros for commercial projects?
Yes, all Videobolt outro templates are ready for commercial use. Export watermark-free and license-free for any client, ad or business project.
Will my outro match my brand colors and fonts?
Definitely. Videobolt templates are customizable. Change colors, upload your fonts and save your Brand Kit for quick, on-brand outros every time.

Creators love Videobolt outros

Real reviews, real video wins
fan mail
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Ready to master your outros?

Get more tips and tricks from our blog
pro moves
Start your signature outro now

No credit card. No stress. All style.
mic drop
Create your outro
