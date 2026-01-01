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Create music videos that hit every beat

Turn your tracks into dynamic visuals using a powerful music video maker. Choose a style, upload your music and let Videobolt do the heavy lifting. No editing skills needed.
Make yours now
4.6
2,600+ reviews
More details
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why make a music video online?

Let's face it — every track needs a killer music video. You want your song to get noticed, shared and replayed, but shooting a pro video takes time, cash, and more patience than a drummer in studio lock-in. That's where Videobolt's online music video maker hits play. In minutes, you can turn any audio into a dynamic video using hundreds of unique visual styles — from stunningly designed music visualizers to lyric videos. No camera? No problem. You have everything you need right here.

Speed is the name of the game. With Videobolt's massive library of music video templates, your hardest choice is style: digital, neon, cyberpunk, minimal or full cinematic? Upload your track, drop in artwork or your band logo, pick colors to fit your mood and your music video is ready to wow. Forget overwhelming software — our online editor is so intuitive you'll be exporting HD music videos before you've finished your snack break.

Pick a music video vibe worthy of your sound

Explore 20,500+ professional templates: vintage, neon, 3D, retro, cyberpunk and more.
next-level
Lyric video
Glow
Linear spectrum
Beat reactive
Fog
3D motion graphics
Vinyl record
Minimal
Background media
Light rays
Cozy
Metallic
Aura Player Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Aura Player Lyrics Original theme video
Magic Lyrics
By tarazz
Edit
2K
Magic Lyrics Original theme video
Seashore Lyrics
By TippyTop
Edit
2K
Seashore Lyrics Original theme video
Neon Lyrics Cityscape
By MotionDesk
Edit
2K
Neon Lyrics Cityscape Original theme video
Browse all templates

How to create a music video in three steps

No software. No expertise. Just make it.
HIT PLAY
Selecting a music video template from Videobolt's online library

Choose a template

Start by picking a music video template from Videobolt's library. Choose cinematic, glitch, retro, or energy styles-whatever matches your track's mood. Our music video generator gives you instant previews so you know exactly what fits.
01

Customize for your track

Upload your music, tweak visuals, swap colors, add your logo and edit text. With Videobolt's music video maker, you can sync animations to the beat, pick special effects and keep your branding on point.
02
Customizing visuals and music in the Videobolt music video editor
Exporting and downloading the completed music video in HD

Render & share

Preview, render and download your HD or 4K music video in minutes. Share to YouTube, Instagram or anywhere else. No watermarks or awkward file limits — get the pro cut, ready for fans.
03
Get started

Features musicians actually need in a music video creator

Make every frame a banger with Videobolt
sound check
Template library for every genre and vibe
From hypnotic lyric videos to pulsing EDM visualizers, Videobolt's template library is stacked-cinematic, glitch, neon, minimalistic, retro, cyberpunk, 3D, energy and more. Whatever your sound, there's a perfect starting point for your next music video.
Lightning-fast browser-based editing
No downloads, no installs, no pain. Videobolt works entirely in your browser, so you start or finish your music video on any device. Simple sliders, instant previews and real-time updates keep you moving. Forget waiting for clunky software to load.
Brand Kit and unlimited assets
Keep every music video on brand: store your logos, colors and fonts in one place. Import images, clips or custom backgrounds. Access royalty-free audio and stock imagery. Want every release to look sharp and cohesive? Done.
Integrates with YouTube and pro workflows
Push your finished music video straight to YouTube or social platforms, or embed Videobolt's templates into Adobe After Effects and Premiere via the Companion extension. No more jumping through hoops — just direct output into your existing setup.

Who can use Videobolt's music video maker?

Music videos made for creators, bands, marketers, everyone
all access
YouTube musicians
Make cinematic, clickable music videos and intros to grow your channel and keep fans hitting replay. Designed for maximum impact on YouTube.
Independent artists
Get pro-quality music videos without studio bills or steep learning curves. Perfect for solo acts looking to break through the noise.
DJs & producers
Bring your remixes to life with energy visualizers, glitch effects and animated lyric videos. Keep every drop fresh and on-brand.
Labels & managers
Crank out visually stunning music video campaigns for multiple artists. And do it fast. Forget hiring a motion designer for every release.
Event organizers
Build hype for gigs with promo music videos, animated lineups and branded visuals ready for social, screens or invites.
Social media teams
Create bite-size music video content and teasers tailored for Instagram, TikTok or Facebook. No creative block, just instant spark.

Discover more ways to amp your music

Explore more tools, guides and inspiration on Videobolt
keep going
Intro Maker
Create cinematic intros for any project in minutes
Photo Video Maker
Turn your photos into show-stopping videos in minutes.
Music Visualizer
Bring your music alive with a custom visualizer video
Promo Videos
Create premium promo videos that get attention
Lyric Video Maker
Get your lyrics moving with an AI-powered lyric video
Spotify Canvas
Create next-level spotify canvas visuals in minutes.
Outro Maker
Create your perfect outro in just minutes
Mockup Generator
Drop your brand, product, or app into stunning 3D or animated mockup

Music video maker FAQ

Get the lowdown on making your track look as good as it sounds
all clear
How do I create a music video online?
Choose a template from Videobolt's library, upload your track, customize visuals and render your music video. You don't need editing skills — just your song and an idea.
What makes a good music video visual?
A good music video blends eye-catching animation, on-beat visuals and your branding. With Videobolt's music video generator, you get polished effects that fit your music style instantly.
Can I edit my music video after rendering?
Yes. You can re-edit and re-render as many times as you want on Videobolt. Quickly tweak colors, effects or swap in a new track. All within your subscription.
Do I need video editing experience?
No experience needed! Videobolt's music video maker is beginner-friendly. Just choose a template and follow the steps. The platform handles the heavy lifting.
Are the music video templates royalty-free?
All visuals and effects on Videobolt are royalty-free, so you're safe to publish on YouTube, Instagram or anywhere your fans watch.
What export formats does Videobolt support?
Export your music video in HD or 4K. Videobolt's music video creator also supports Apple ProRes. Download ready-to-share files or push them straight to YouTube with no watermarks.
Can I make lyric videos with Videobolt?
Absolutely! Videobolt offers music video templates perfect for lyric videos. Just paste your lyrics and let our AI automatically synchronize them to your vocals. Easy and fast.
How long does it take to make a music video?
With Videobolt, it's minutes. Pick a template, drop in your music and images, tweak and export. Easy as remixing your morning coffee.

What artists and creators say

Real words from real users, no autotune required
fan mail
I evaluated 11 different sites that offer music visualizers, Videobolt is the best for ease of use and the wide variety of templates.
Scott Shannon, USA
I like how this music visualizer not only displays the spectrum of your music but also responds to every beat of the kick drum. You can use any image for the background and foreground as well as any font and colour for the titles.
Jordan Dean Ezekude, UK
I recommend anyone who needs a high quality audio visualizer to come to Videobolt.
Tristan Byles, Canada

Level up your music video skills

Practical guides and tips for creators
pro tips
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Boost your Spotify presence with Videobolt’s Canvas templates. Enhance engagement with custom, brand-consistent video visuals for your music.
Image
Get inspired
byŽare Petkov
Join us in crafting a visual spectacle for your music with AI. Our guide shows you how to create anime-themed lyric videos with a personal touch.
Image
How to
byPetar Drndarević
Turn your music into a visual masterpiece with Videobolt's easy music visualizer creator — no extra software required.

Make your music video in minutes

No credit card. No downloads.
drop the beat
Start creating now
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us