Create animated backgrounds in minutes. No design skills needed.

Adding a dynamic video background instantly grabs attention. Be it YouTube intros, slideshow videos or promo videos, they will boost your content. But finding a high-quality motion background that looks professional (and doesn't scream 'stock') can be tough. You want something that feels unique to your brand, not a generic afterthought, but creating motion graphics from scratch is expensive and time-consuming.

Videobolt takes out the pain and hassle. You get access to a massive animated background library designed by pro animators. Browse thousands of ready-made motion backgrounds in styles like 3D, glitch, retro, cinematic and neon — just pick your vibe. Each template is an instant building block: tweak colors, adjust animation styles, maybe add some text and your animated background is done in minutes.