Create powerful motion graphics in minutes

Choose and customize thousands of pro-designed motion graphics templates online. Skip complicated software, get effortless, cinematic results right here in your browser.
4.6
2,600+ reviews
Best Music Visualizer Templates for YouTube & Artists video

Why make motion graphics with Videobolt?

Motion graphics make brands unforgettable. Whether you're crafting a YouTube intro, a social ad or that electrifying product video, you need something bold, captivating — and undeniably you. But traditional motion graphics are a headache, aren't they? Complex software, steep learning curves, endless fiddling. Videobolt's online maker serves up world-class motion graphics templates instantly. From slick 3D logo reveals to digital glow, cyberpunk vibes and blockbuster animation styles, Videobolt gives you eye-popping visuals in just a few clicks.

With Videobolt, you don't need to be an After Effects sorcerer or a pro designer. Our motion graphics library is stacked with 15,000+ styles — from glitchy to minimal, neon to retro. Just pick your favorite, drop in your assets and brand colors, play with effects, hit preview, and you're set. Every motion graphics template is created by designers with cinema and TV credentials, so your videos shine with polish and professionalism. Best of all? You do it online, fast, without messing up your workflow. Focus on your story, Videobolt handles the motion graphics magic.

Your unlimited, on-demand library of video design

Customize and download premium intros, slideshows, music videos, lower thirds, promo videos and more
Videobolt Intro Maker Hero Image
Intro Maker
Make splashy intros in no time. Choose from killer templates, add your logo and export in HD or 4K. Intros have never been easier.
Videobolt Slideshow Maker Hero Image
Slideshow Maker
Transform photos and clips into cinematic-style slideshow videos. Dive into our template library and make your story unforgettable. Fast, fun and frustration-free.
Videobolt Music Visualizer Hero Image
Music Visualizer
Make your tracks stand out with stunning music visualizer videos. Choose your vibe, customize the visuals and share pro-level results with your fans.
Videobolt Promo Videos Hero Image
Promo Videos
Launch campaigns with premium promo videos from Videobolt. Choose pro templates, customize with your branding and watch your audience grow with every share.
Videobolt Lyric Video Maker Hero Image
Lyric Video Maker
Transform your track into a professional lyric video with Videobolt's premium designs. Just add lyrics and music, your fans will never look away.
Videobolt Stream Overlays Hero Image
Stream Overlays
Create pro-level stream overlays online in minutes and go live with your channel's look. Choose your style, customize and stream with confidence every time.
Videobolt Logo Animation Hero Image
Logo Animation
Turn your static logo into an animated showstopper with our premium templates and make your brand stand out. No design skills required, only imagination.
Videobolt Mockup Generator Hero Image
Mockup Generator
Use our mockup generator to instantly visualize your brand or product in any setting — storefront, device, packaging and more. Perfect for ads, pitch decks, launches, or social.

See what motion graphics can do

Explore our styles — from cinematic to neon, glitch to grunge. All in the Videobolt motion graphics library.
Slideshow
Intro
Minimalist
Cinematic
Stomp
Youtuber
Video Ads
Mockups
Product Promo
Music Visualization
Bold 3D Visuals Slideshow Original theme video
Bold 3D Visuals Slideshow
By motionsparrow
14s
26
21
6
Step into a virtual gallery with our Bold 3D Visuals Slideshow template. This slideshow makes your photos and videos pop through dynamic 3D depth and smooth transitions, perfect for YouTube or Facebook. Customize it with your logo, text, fonts, and colors to tell your story with a professional touch. Ready to publish, this template effortlessly brings presentations or marketing campaigns to life.
Web Search Promo Long Version - Vertical Original theme video
Web Search Promo Long Version - Vertical
By vivace_studio
32s
2
21
24
Introduce your brand or project with a touch of sophistication using our dynamic Web Search Promo Long Version template. Perfect for launching new products or showcasing portfolios, this template's expert-designed animation integrates your media seamlessly. Tailor your video with custom logos, taglines, images, and fonts to elevate your sports, fashion, food, or travel content.
Vogue Storyteller Original theme video
Vogue Storyteller
By Balalaika
29s
24
31
15
Captivate your audience with the Vogue Storyteller template, a dynamic and fashionable template perfect for showcasing your latest collection. Whether you're presenting a portfolio, highlighting sports triumphs, promoting events, or creating an unforgettable intro, this slideshow video engages with its trendy vibe. Customize it fully from logo to colors and watch your content shine in widescreen glory.
Drawing Memories 3 Original theme video
Drawing Memories 3
By igorilla
46s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Browse all templates

How to make motion graphics online

Create premium motion graphics in three simple steps
MOTION FLOW
Variety of motion graphics templates displayed in Videobolt library

Pick a template

Jump into Videobolt's template library and pick from 15,000+ professionally animated motion graphics templates. Preview everything: 3D openers, clean typographic animations, glitch effects, minimal or neon promos. You will find exactly what you need without guesswork.
01

Make it yours

Drop in your logo, text, and brand colors. Play with music, swap looks, and tweak effects, all in your browser. Videobolt's online motion graphics maker makes editing as easy as filling out a form.
02
Customizing motion graphics with easy online editor
Downloading high-quality motion graphics from Videobolt

Download & share

Export HD or 4K. Publish to YouTube or your favorite platform, or download for any project. With Videobolt's online motion graphics, your content is production — ready in minutes.
03
Motion graphics features that go beyond simple animation

Discover the unique perks that make Videobolt the smart choice for motion graphics
Massive motion graphics library
Access over 15,000 professionally crafted motion graphics templates. Whether you crave digital neon, bold typography, futuristic cyberpunk or grunge overlays, you'll find every style under one roof. Inspiration's always just a click away.
No software required
Create broadcast-quality motion graphics in your browser. No After Effects skills or downloads needed. All you need is Wi-Fi, some caffeine and a dash of creativity. Change your workflow forever.
Smart asset management
Keep logos, music, colors, and fonts in one secure spot with Videobolt's Asset Library and Brand Kit. Stay on-brand across every motion graphics project, manage your project assets and save time every session.
Plug & play with pro integrations
Jump right from Videobolt into Adobe Premiere or After Effects with Videobolt Companion extension. You can preview, import and tweak motion graphics seamlessly without missing a beat — perfect for power users and agencies.

Who uses Videobolt motion graphics?

Motion graphics for every creator, marketer, streamer or business.
YouTube creators
Grow your channel with attention-grabbing intros, outros, and seamless overlays. Motion graphics templates make YouTube videos pop and keep viewers hooked.
Social marketers
Run buzzing ad campaigns or promo posts with bold, animated visuals, even on tight deadlines. Motion graphics help your brand cut through feed clutter.
Small businesses
Stand out in your market with dynamic video ads, product presentations, or event recaps - without paying for expensive studio production.
Freelancers & agencies
Offer cinema-quality motion graphics to clients on a schedule. Pitch more projects, deliver more value and never miss a deadline.
Event organizers & photographers
Create event countdowns, highlight reels, and digital invites. Motion graphics templates turn any collection of photos or clips into a showstopper.
Musicians & DJs
Animate your tracks with music visualizers or epic lyric videos. Look pro, even on a garage band setup.

Motion graphics FAQ

Common questions about motion graphics and how Videobolt helps
How do I create motion graphics online?
Use an online motion graphics maker like Videobolt. Choose a template, customize with your brand and export in HD or 4K, all from your browser. No design experience needed.
Can I use motion graphics for my business?
Absolutely. Motion graphics videos are perfect for product launches, ads, social posts or presentations. Videobolt makes it easy and affordable for any business to look professional.
What styles of motion graphics are popular?
Trending styles include 3D, glitch, neon, minimalistic, retro, cinematic and cyberpunk. Videobolt's library covers all these and more, so you're always on trend.
Can I use motion graphics for YouTube?
Yes! Motion graphics are perfect for YouTube intros, outros and overlays. Videobolt templates fit all common YouTube formats for fast professional videos.
How fast can I make motion graphics?
Most users finish their motion graphics video in under 10 minutes. The template editor cuts out the back-and-forth and lets you focus on your content.
Do I need any editing skills?
Nope. Videobolt is beginner-friendly. Just select a template, update text and assets, and render. The platform handles all the technical magic for you.
Are motion graphics templates fully customizable?
Absolutely. Swap images, music, text, and color palettes or dive into timing and effects for deeper control. Every Videobolt template adapts to your assets and brand.
What video formats are available for export?
Videobolt lets you download your motion graphics in Full HD, 4K, and even Apple ProRes — ready for any platform, broadcast or edit suite.

Creators love Videobolt motion graphics

Don’t take our word for it, hear from the users
Super simple to use and really high quality stuff. Highly recommend to content creators.
@anik.debnath2
I found the exact template for what I had in my head! Amazing.
@carlos666matos
By far the best tool for us to stand out to our clients.
@irenesaymyname

Want to master motion graphics?

Top guides and inspiration from the Videobolt blog
Image
Spotlight
byVuk Radovanović
Join us in celebrating 10,000 Videobolt templates as social media star Jo Mendes reveals his five favorite picks for creating video content that turns heads.
Image
Updates
byPetar Drndarević
Boost the production value of your videos with custom overlays, titles, and lower thirds from Videobolt's professionally designed selection for a polished look.
Image
Get inspired
byPetar Drndarević
Create customized overlays for streaming on Twitch and other popular platforms to increase interactions and engage more followers.

Start your motion graphics journey now

No credit card needed
Try For Free
