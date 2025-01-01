en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
igorilla
Hi, I’m igorilla — motion designer delivering templates for creators, brands, and storytellers. I create professional-quality animations that combine emotional impact with visual flair — from bold logo reveals and trailers to dynamic openers, stylish promos, and social media visuals. Whether you're launching a YouTube channel, promoting a music release, or building a brand presence, my templates help you stand out with style.
Portfolio
Template type
By igorilla
10s
21
7
3
Transport your brand to the depths of creativity with an atmospheric Underwater Tv Reveal. A vintage TV, your logo on its screen, sinks into dreamy waters, surrounded by a play of light and shadow. This template sets the stage for your intros and outros, with customizable options to fit your brand's narrative.
Menu
Templates
Solutions