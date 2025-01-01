en
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us
undefined

igorilla

Hi, I’m igorilla — motion designer delivering templates for creators, brands, and storytellers. I create professional-quality animations that combine emotional impact with visual flair — from bold logo reveals and trailers to dynamic openers, stylish promos, and social media visuals. Whether you're launching a YouTube channel, promoting a music release, or building a brand presence, my templates help you stand out with style.
Portfolio
Template type
Underwater Tv Reveal Original theme video
Underwater Tv Reveal
Edit
By igorilla
10s
21
7
3
Transport your brand to the depths of creativity with an atmospheric Underwater Tv Reveal. A vintage TV, your logo on its screen, sinks into dreamy waters, surrounded by a play of light and shadow. This template sets the stage for your intros and outros, with customizable options to fit your brand's narrative.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
English
en
Menu
Templates
All
Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Mockups
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video maker
Music visualizers
Lyric videos
Intro maker
Content creator
Stream overlays
Slideshow maker
Corporate videos
Stories
Promo videos
Video ads
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell your templates
Affiliate program
Help
About us
Contact us