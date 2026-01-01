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CHAMPION AUTHOR

S_WorX

Greetings, I´m Alexander! Welcome to my portfolio where creativity meets functionality. Explore a collection of projects curated to bring value to your endeavors. Your downloads power these creations - a big thank you for that! Let´s embark on a journey of innovation and utility together.
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Intro
Music visualization
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PORTFOLIO
Silent Radio
By S_WorX
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2K
00:26
Silent Radio Original theme video
LCD Title Intro
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00:11
LCD Title Intro Original theme video
Fallout Stream
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00:10
Fallout Stream Original theme video
COD Stream
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00:30
COD Stream Original theme video
Cinematic Mountain Intro
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00:17
Cinematic Mountain Intro Original theme video
UFO Title
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00:37
UFO Title Original theme video
Dark Rainy Night
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00:17
Dark Rainy Night Original theme video
Stormwave
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Stormwave Original theme video
Rider Logo Intro
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00:10
Rider Logo Intro Original theme video
Terra Vision
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00:11
Terra Vision Original theme video
Industrial Might Intro
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00:11
Industrial Might Intro Original Logo Color theme video
Punchy Titles Promo
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00:19
Punchy Titles Promo Original theme video
Eye Logo Intro
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00:14
Eye Logo Intro Original theme video
Forza Hydro Drive
By S_WorX
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00:10
Forza Hydro Drive Original theme video
Skullstorm
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Skullstorm Original theme video
Dark Frequency
By S_WorX
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Dark Frequency Original theme video
Soundwave Visualizer
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Soundwave Visualizer Original theme video
Thunderstrike Title Intro
By S_WorX
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00:17
Thunderstrike Title Intro Original theme video
Sheriff's Notice
By S_WorX
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00:09
Sheriff's Notice Original theme video
British Shorthair Cinematic Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
British Shorthair Cinematic Intro Original theme video
Text Strokes Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:17
Text Strokes Logo Reveal Original 2 theme video
Retro Revival
By S_WorX
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00:09
Retro Revival Original theme video
Slot Machine Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:08
Slot Machine Logo Reveal Original theme video
Cloth Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:07
Cloth Logo Reveal New Original theme video
Big Slideshow
By S_WorX
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01:07
Big Slideshow Original theme video
Party Promo
By S_WorX
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00:19
Party Promo Original theme video
Synth Noir
By S_WorX
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Synth Noir Main theme video
Night Rhythm Spectrum
By S_WorX
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Night Rhythm Spectrum Original theme video
Hard Titles
By S_WorX
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00:25
Hard Titles Original theme video
Snow Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
Snow Logo Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Field Logo Reveal
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2K
00:10
Cinematic Field Logo Reveal Original theme video
Colorful Lines Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:13
Colorful Lines Logo Reveal Original theme video
GTA Stream
By S_WorX
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2K
00:24
GTA Stream Original theme video
Saint of Shadows
By S_WorX
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Saint of Shadows Original theme video
Heavy Hit
By S_WorX
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00:08
Heavy Hit Original theme video
Car Wheel Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:11
Car Wheel Logo Reveal Original theme video
Dark Side of The Moon
By S_WorX
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2K
00:15
Dark Side of The Moon Original theme video
EKG Surge Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
EKG Surge Reveal Original theme video
Old PC Visualizer - Horizontal
By S_WorX
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Old PC Visualizer - Horizontal Original theme video
Action Grunge Titles
By S_WorX
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00:20
Action Grunge Titles Original theme video
Temple Resonance
By S_WorX
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Temple Resonance Original theme video
Night City Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:13
Night City Reveal Original theme video
Electro Logo
By S_WorX
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00:11
Electro Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Moon Intro
By S_WorX
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00:17
Cinematic Moon Intro Logo Version Color Style 1 theme video
Midnight Rain Title
By S_WorX
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00:26
Midnight Rain Title Main theme video
Flash Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:08
Flash Logo Intro Original theme video
Stellar Ascend
By S_WorX
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00:10
Stellar Ascend Original theme video
Sky Storm Logo Reveal
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00:12
Sky Storm Logo Reveal Original theme video
Binary Breath
By S_WorX
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Binary Breath Original theme video
Color Smoke Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:07
Color Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Dying Light
By S_WorX
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01:45
Dying Light Original theme video
Cosmic Identity
By S_WorX
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00:15
Cosmic Identity Original theme video
Moonlit Peak
By S_WorX
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00:18
Moonlit Peak Original theme video
Cinematic Sky Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
Cinematic Sky Intro Original theme video
Cinematic Sky Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:30
Cinematic Sky Reveal Original Logo Color theme video
Pieces Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:08
Pieces Logo Reveal Original theme video
Wall Neon Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:13
Wall Neon Logo Intro Default theme video
Inferno Symphony
By S_WorX
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2K
Inferno Symphony Original theme video
Action Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
Action Logo Intro Original theme video
Deep Forest Visualizer
By S_WorX
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Deep Forest Visualizer Original theme video
Color Waves Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:08
Color Waves Logo Reveal Original theme video
Metallic Fusion
By S_WorX
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00:11
Metallic Fusion Original Logo Color theme video
Fire Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
Fire Intro Original theme video
Strike Bolt
By S_WorX
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2K
00:18
Strike Bolt Original theme video
Wind Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:13
Wind Logo Reveal Gray theme video
TV Noise Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
TV Noise Logo Reveal Original theme video
Constellation Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:18
Constellation Logo Reveal Original theme video
Film Maker Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:15
Film Maker Logo Reveal Original theme video
Rapid Drift
By S_WorX
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00:15
Rapid Drift Original theme video
Wood Works
By S_WorX
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00:13
Wood Works Original theme video
High Voltage Reveal
By S_WorX
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2K
00:09
High Voltage Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Fire Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:11
Smoke Fire Logo Reveal Original theme video
Disintegration Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:16
Disintegration Logo Intro Blue theme video
Fractured Visualizer
By S_WorX
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2K
Fractured Visualizer Original theme video
Colorful Twirly Lines Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:11
Colorful Twirly Lines Logo Reveal Original theme video
Epic Cinematic Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:16
Epic Cinematic Logo Reveal Original theme video
Rocking Metal
By S_WorX
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00:13
Rocking Metal Original theme video
Neon Flicker
By S_WorX
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00:10
Neon Flicker Original theme video
Energy Impact Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:11
Energy Impact Logo Reveal Original theme video
Dark Wind Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
Dark Wind Reveal Original theme video
Retro Gas Station
By S_WorX
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2K
Retro Gas Station Original theme video
Epic Sky
By S_WorX
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00:13
Epic Sky Original theme video
Shooting Target Logo
By S_WorX
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2K
00:10
Shooting Target Logo Original theme video
Glass Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
Glass Intro Original theme video
Blooming Flower
By S_WorX
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2K
00:09
Blooming Flower Original theme video
Retro Disco
By S_WorX
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2K
Retro Disco Original theme video
Record Wall
By S_WorX
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2K
Record Wall Original theme video
Hard Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:08
Hard Logo Intro Original theme video
Smoke Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
Smoke Logo Reveal Original theme video
Intense Light
By S_WorX
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2K
00:11
Intense Light Original theme video
Frozen Title
By S_WorX
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2K
00:15
Frozen Title Original theme video
Night Forest Titles
By S_WorX
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01:34
Night Forest Titles Original theme video
Fashion Star
By S_WorX
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2K
00:10
Fashion Star Orginal2 theme video
Vaultout
By S_WorX
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2K
00:11
Vaultout Original theme video
Cinematic Merge
By S_WorX
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2K
00:13
Cinematic Merge Original theme video
Temple Vault
By S_WorX
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2K
00:11
Temple Vault Original theme video
Cracked Glass Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:10
Cracked Glass Logo Intro Original theme video
Temple Sigil
By S_WorX
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2K
00:11
Temple Sigil Original theme video
Woodworker
By S_WorX
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00:07
Woodworker Original theme video
The Mist
By S_WorX
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2K
00:25
The Mist Original theme video
Cinematic Mist Intro
By S_WorX
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00:10
Cinematic Mist Intro Original theme video
Vision Intro
By S_WorX
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2K
00:12
Vision Intro Original theme video
Metallic Impact
By S_WorX
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00:11
Metallic Impact Original theme video
Neural Transmission
By S_WorX
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2K
Neural Transmission Original theme video
Explosive Colors Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:08
Explosive Colors Reveal Logo Version theme video
Fierce Impact
By S_WorX
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00:09
Fierce Impact Original theme video
Thunderstorm Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:12
Thunderstorm Logo Reveal Original theme video
Retro Mind Visualizer
By S_WorX
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2K
Retro Mind Visualizer Original theme video
Academy Awards Intro
By S_WorX
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00:20
Academy Awards Intro Logo Version ORIGINAL LOGO COLOR theme video
Energy Sphere Reveal
By S_WorX
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2K
00:08
Energy Sphere Reveal Original theme video
Hot Intro
By S_WorX
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00:09
Hot Intro Original theme video
Metalfusion Reveal
By S_WorX
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2K
00:13
Metalfusion Reveal Original theme video
The Code Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:11
The Code Logo Reveal Original theme video
Car Light Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
Car Light Logo Intro Original theme video
Knight Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:13
Knight Reveal Original theme video
Dark Rain
By S_WorX
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00:13
Dark Rain Original theme video
Beyond the Cover
By S_WorX
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2K
00:30
Beyond the Cover Original theme video
Mail Card
By S_WorX
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00:19
Mail Card Original theme video
Music Fusion
By S_WorX
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2K
Music Fusion Original theme video
Brainwave Protocol Lyrics
By S_WorX
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2K
Brainwave Protocol Lyrics Original theme video
Merge Splash Reveal
By S_WorX
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2K
00:14
Merge Splash Reveal Original theme video
Pictures Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:16
Pictures Logo Reveal Original theme video
Vibe Drive
By S_WorX
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2K
Vibe Drive Original theme video
Silent Evil Room
By S_WorX
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2K
00:10
Silent Evil Room Original theme video
Inferno Monarch
By S_WorX
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00:16
Inferno Monarch Original theme video
Fire Storm Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:08
Fire Storm Logo Reveal Original theme video
Fire Wings
By S_WorX
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01:03
Fire Wings Original theme video
GTA Neon Stream
By S_WorX
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2K
00:13
GTA Neon Stream Original theme video
Explosive Sparks Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:09
Explosive Sparks Logo Reveal Original theme video
Burn It
By S_WorX
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2K
00:09
Burn It Original theme video
Wall Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:12
Wall Logo Intro Original theme video
Craft World
By S_WorX
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2K
00:10
Craft World Original theme video
Mystique Title Unveil
By S_WorX
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2K
00:13
Mystique Title Unveil Original theme video
Midnight Deluge
By S_WorX
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00:45
Midnight Deluge Original theme video
Pixels Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:17
Pixels Logo Intro Original theme video
In Darkness
By S_WorX
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00:13
In Darkness Original theme video
Logo in Fire
By S_WorX
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00:10
Logo in Fire Original theme video
TV Screens Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:18
TV Screens Reveal Original theme video
Merry Glow
By S_WorX
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00:11
Merry Glow Original theme video
Raindrop Logo Unveil
By S_WorX
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00:15
Raindrop Logo Unveil Original theme video
Car Drift Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:13
Car Drift Logo Intro Version 2 NO CAR CRASH theme video
Misty Road Visualizer - Horizontal
By S_WorX
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Misty Road Visualizer - Horizontal Original theme video
The Legend
By S_WorX
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2K
00:13
The Legend Original theme video
Glitch Intro
By S_WorX
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00:18
Glitch Intro Original theme video
Broken Glass Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
Broken Glass Logo Intro Gray theme video
Smoke Title Intro
By S_WorX
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00:12
Smoke Title Intro Original theme video
Smoke Explosion Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:09
Smoke Explosion Logo Reveal Original theme video
Explosive Energy Lightning Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
Explosive Energy Lightning Logo Intro Original theme video
Epic Flames
By S_WorX
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2K
00:13
Epic Flames Original theme video
Energy Action Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:08
Energy Action Logo Intro Original theme video
Aircraft Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:14
Aircraft Logo Intro Original theme video
Puzzle Fusion
By S_WorX
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00:11
Puzzle Fusion Original theme video
Dispersed Logo
By S_WorX
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00:11
Dispersed Logo White Logo Color theme video
Hot Wheel
By S_WorX
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00:13
Hot Wheel Original theme video
Metal Works
By S_WorX
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00:11
Metal Works Original theme video
Vintage VHS Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
Vintage VHS Intro Original theme video
Speed Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:13
Speed Logo Reveal Default theme video
Terminal Dream
By S_WorX
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2K
Terminal Dream Original theme video
VHS Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:13
VHS Reveal Original theme video
Old TV Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
Old TV Logo Intro Original theme video
Spray Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
Spray Reveal Original theme video
Vintage Arcade Intro
By S_WorX
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00:13
Vintage Arcade Intro Main theme video
Broken Glass
By S_WorX
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00:10
Broken Glass Original theme video
Hot Flames
By S_WorX
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00:09
Hot Flames Original theme video
Desert Drive
By S_WorX
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2K
Desert Drive Original theme video
Misty Road Opening Titles
By S_WorX
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01:19
Misty Road Opening Titles Original theme video
Through Sky
By S_WorX
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Through Sky Theme theme video
Hot Steel Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:10
Hot Steel Logo Intro Original theme video
Guns Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:10
Guns Logo Intro Original theme video
Digital Merge
By S_WorX
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2K
00:09
Digital Merge Original theme video
UFO Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:18
UFO Reveal Original theme video
Golden Shockwave Opener
By S_WorX
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2K
00:10
Golden Shockwave Opener Original theme video
Smash Glass Intro
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00:14
Smash Glass Intro Original theme video
Electronic Circuit
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00:11
Electronic Circuit Original theme video
Chic Leather Debut
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00:10
Chic Leather Debut Original theme video
Color Explosions Reveal
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00:10
Color Explosions Reveal Original theme video
TV Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
TV Intro Original theme video
Stamp Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:12
Stamp Logo Intro Original theme video
Noir Flip
By S_WorX
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00:13
Noir Flip Original theme video
Electricity Lightning Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:15
Electricity Lightning Logo Intro Default theme video
Barbed Wire Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:13
Barbed Wire Logo Intro Original theme video
CS Match Start
By S_WorX
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00:25
CS Match Start Original theme video
Action Explosive Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
Action Explosive Logo Intro Original theme video
80s PC Intro
By S_WorX
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00:11
80s PC Intro Original theme video
Tech Wave Opener
By S_WorX
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00:29
Tech Wave Opener Original theme video
Watercolor Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:11
Watercolor Logo Reveal Original theme video
Thriller Titles
By S_WorX
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00:27
Thriller Titles Original theme video
Grunge Titles
By S_WorX
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00:28
Grunge Titles Main theme video
Colorful Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:06
Colorful Logo Reveal Original 2 theme video
Random Lines Logo Reveal
By S_WorX
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00:10
Random Lines Logo Reveal Original theme video
Winter Holidays Season
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00:10
Winter Holidays Season Original theme video
Liquid Merge
By S_WorX
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00:11
Liquid Merge Original theme video
Sci-Fi Visualizer - Horizontal
By S_WorX
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Sci-Fi Visualizer - Horizontal Original theme video
Infernal Ignition
By S_WorX
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00:11
Infernal Ignition Original theme video
Blooming Spring Flowers
By S_WorX
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00:13
Blooming Spring Flowers Original theme video
Grunge Impact
By S_WorX
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00:10
Grunge Impact Original theme video
City HeartBeat
By S_WorX
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City HeartBeat Original theme video
Fracture Core
By S_WorX
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00:09
Fracture Core Main theme video
Canvas Bloom
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00:12
Canvas Bloom Original theme video
Approved Logo Intro
By S_WorX
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00:08
Approved Logo Intro Original theme video

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