Youtube intro for cooking channel
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TVs Intro - Original - Poster image

TVs Intro

00:18 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 images · 7 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Analog
3D motion graphics
CRT screen
12.2Kexports
rating
Bring the analog era back to life with a bold logo animation built from a stack of classic CRT televisions. This 3D, cinematic intro blends retro aesthetics, glitch artifacts, and moody lighting for an unforgettable reveal. Customize multiple text beats across individual screens, then land on a crisp, centered logo with a clean tagline below. Perfect as an intro, outro, or title sequence, it supports flexible aspect ratios and brand colors. Ideal for creators seeking a dark, stylish, and retro-inspired opener that looks premium and performs across platforms.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us