Bring the analog era back to life with a bold logo animation built from a stack of classic CRT televisions. This 3D, cinematic intro blends retro aesthetics, glitch artifacts, and moody lighting for an unforgettable reveal. Customize multiple text beats across individual screens, then land on a crisp, centered logo with a clean tagline below. Perfect as an intro, outro, or title sequence, it supports flexible aspect ratios and brand colors. Ideal for creators seeking a dark, stylish, and retro-inspired opener that looks premium and performs across platforms.