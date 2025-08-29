Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Cinematic Merge

Templates
/
Outro
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Stone
Metal
Wall
Dark
Grungy
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Cinematic Merge - Original - Poster image
S_WorX profile image
Created by S_WorX
38exports
13 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
7images
1text
1font
2audios
Discover a cinematic spectacle with our Cinematic Merge template, where logos collide and reforge into a stunning new identity. Ideal for startups, tech companies, and modern brands, this video takes viewers on a journey from fragmentation to unity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your brand's aesthetic. Ready to publish and leave your audience in awe.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
Shatter Reveal Color Style 6 theme video
Shatter Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
6s
24
5
11
Experience the thrill of a high-impact brand reveal with our Shatter Reveal template. Your logo breaks through a glass barrier with extraordinary speed, shattering conventions and demanding attention. This video is perfect for any display and can be used across multiple platforms. Tailor it to your brand with customizable fonts and colors, and let your tagline ring out. Perfect for a bold intro or a powerful standalone message!
Waveform Merge Original theme video
Waveform Merge
Edit
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
11
Elevate your brand to new heights with our elegant Waveform Merge template, where smooth, flowing elements effortlessly blend to reveal your logo. Accentuate your brand identity by customizing fonts and colors, ensuring a perfect match. This versatile video offers a professional and stylish take on the classic reveal, ideal for any business seeking an impactful introduction.
Kinetic Short Reveal 6 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 6
Edit
By ToresMotion
10s
2
3
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
Kinetic Short Reveal 3 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 3
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
2
4
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
Kinetic Short Reveal 2 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 2
Edit
By ToresMotion
11s
2
2
1
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
Kinetic Short Reveal 1 Original theme video
Kinetic Short Reveal 1
Edit
By ToresMotion
6s
2
3
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
Balloons Post Reveal Original theme video
Balloons Post Reveal
Edit
By igorilla
13s
2
5
19
Set the stage with a stylish flair using our Balloons Post Reveal template. Your logo takes center stage in a world where glossy social media cards and playful 3D balloons dance around, engaging the viewer in an enchanting reveal. Personalize the ambiance with your logo, text, and color scheme. Ideal for all platforms, this ready-to-publish video will enchant and captivate your audience with its polished, brand-centric finale.
Shadow Spin Reveal Original theme video
Shadow Spin Reveal
Edit
By Shoeeb
9s
4
2
2
Present your brand with a suspenseful twist using our Dark Reveal template. As rings rotate in the shadows, a single spotlight spotlights your logo, creating an atmospheric introduction. Fully customize with your brand's logo and preferred color palette to ensure a perfect fit. This versatile revel video is designed to grab attention and make an unforgettable first impression.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us