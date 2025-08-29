Menu
Discover a cinematic spectacle with our Cinematic Merge template, where logos collide and reforge into a stunning new identity. Ideal for startups, tech companies, and modern brands, this video takes viewers on a journey from fragmentation to unity. Effortlessly customize fonts and colors to match your brand's aesthetic. Ready to publish and leave your audience in awe.
Best of S_WorX
By S_WorX
6s
24
5
11
Experience the thrill of a high-impact brand reveal with our Shatter Reveal template. Your logo breaks through a glass barrier with extraordinary speed, shattering conventions and demanding attention. This video is perfect for any display and can be used across multiple platforms. Tailor it to your brand with customizable fonts and colors, and let your tagline ring out. Perfect for a bold intro or a powerful standalone message!
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
11
Elevate your brand to new heights with our elegant Waveform Merge template, where smooth, flowing elements effortlessly blend to reveal your logo. Accentuate your brand identity by customizing fonts and colors, ensuring a perfect match. This versatile video offers a professional and stylish take on the classic reveal, ideal for any business seeking an impactful introduction.
By ToresMotion
10s
2
3
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
By ToresMotion
6s
2
4
5
By ToresMotion
6s
2
4
5
Dive into the fast lane of branding with the Kinetic Short reveal. Its quick, bold motion grabs attention, while kinetic distortion effects underscore your logo's rhythm. Tailor fonts, colors, and your tagline to suit your branding, and deliver a logo reveal that makes a powerful statement in today's digital world.
By ToresMotion
11s
2
2
1
By ToresMotion
11s
2
2
1
By ToresMotion
6s
2
3
5
By igorilla
13s
2
5
19
By igorilla
13s
2
5
19
Set the stage with a stylish flair using our Balloons Post Reveal template. Your logo takes center stage in a world where glossy social media cards and playful 3D balloons dance around, engaging the viewer in an enchanting reveal. Personalize the ambiance with your logo, text, and color scheme. Ideal for all platforms, this ready-to-publish video will enchant and captivate your audience with its polished, brand-centric finale.
By Shoeeb
9s
4
2
2
Present your brand with a suspenseful twist using our Dark Reveal template. As rings rotate in the shadows, a single spotlight spotlights your logo, creating an atmospheric introduction. Fully customize with your brand's logo and preferred color palette to ensure a perfect fit. This versatile revel video is designed to grab attention and make an unforgettable first impression.
