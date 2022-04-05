Color Smoke Logo Reveal

Bring your brand to life with a vibrant smoke logo reveal that explodes with color and energy. A cinematic glow, glittering particles, and a dramatic center burst frame your logo for maximum impact. Ideal as an intro or outro across platforms, it’s fully customizable—adjust colors, type, and tagline to match your identity. Works great in multiple aspect ratios and keeps attention on your logo with a clean, centered layout. Create a striking, professional logo animation in minutes and make your first and last impression unforgettable.