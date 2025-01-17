en
Big Slideshow
Created by S_WorX
11exports
1 minute and 8 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
26videos
3texts
1font
1audio
Make an impact with each slide in our dynamic template, designed to turn your photos, videos, and text into a seamless story. Ideal for sharing memories or promoting content, this Slideshow streamlines your narrative, creating a professional presentation. Customize with ease, choosing fonts and colors to match your brand or mood. Your audience awaits a captivating journey deliver it in style!
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By tarazz
1min 8s
24
36
9
Modern Motivational Opener is a fresh looking and energetically animated template. It's structured well and has a trendy design. It contains 19 media placeholders and 20 editable text layers. It will fit all of your motivational videos, from sports to business! Impress your audience with this up to date and dynamically animated template.
By S_WorX
1min 15s
15
18
5
Use this template to share your special moments :)
By Mr.Exclusive
1min
23
22
12
Romantic Slideshow is a stylish template featuring modern text animation with smooth, trendy transitions. It contains 11 text placeholders, 8 media placeholders, and 2 logo or text placeholders. You can use the smart color controller to get the results you want. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, fashion shows, and more. Resolution 2K.
By S_WorX
1min 40s
8
24
7
Step into a mystical realm of wonder and magic with our "Fairy Misty Forest" template. This captivating opening title sequence transports your audience to a dreamlike forest shrouded in a fairy mist. Whether you're creating an opening sequence for a fantasy film, a promotional video for an enchanting event, or simply want to add a touch of magic to your project, our "Fairy Misty Forest" is the perfect choice.
By Mr.Exclusive
1min
7
33
16
Business Presentation - Slideshow is a stylish After Effects template with a minimalist design, modern text animation, and smooth transition effects. It contains 17 placeholders for text, 13 placeholders for photos or videos, and 2 placeholders for logo or text. You can use the intelligent color controller to get the desired results. This template is designed to be displayed at corporate events, business conferences, commercials, presentations, and much more. The resolution is 2K.
By Mr_Free
1min
26
38
27
Modern Clean - Slideshow is a beautiful looking After Effects template aimed at showcasing your favorite photos and videos from various upcoming events. This template contains 15 media placeholders, 17 editable text layers and 2 logo or text placeholders. A spectacular way to show off your new products, portfolio, extreme sports, fashion, food, modeling, traveling, vacations, friends and family photos. 2K Resolution.
By Mr.Exclusive
1min
24
36
31
Geometric Shapes - Slideshow form your story through a video presentation that features a logo reveal, your images or videos, and a branded logo or text outro. Create this video slideshow online with Videobolt.
By Mr_Free
1min
26
38
28
Rectangle Line - Slideshow is a stylish video slideshow template with an attractive design, modern text animation and trendy transitioning effects. Perfect for corporate videos, new product releases, feature promos, as well as sharing company values and key information. Customize with many custom colors, font and a branded logo or text outro. Improve your internal and external communication with professional video, made in minutes!
