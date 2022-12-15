Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Sky Intro - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Sky Intro

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
3D motion graphics
Outro
15.9Kexports
rating
Elevate your brand with a cinematic 3D logo reveal set in dramatic storm clouds and radiant light rays. This polished logo animation features metallic extrusion, lightning accents, and atmospheric depth for an epic intro or outro. Customize the logo, tagline, and color styles to match your branding in minutes. Ideal for YouTube, promos, and broadcasts, it blends elegant motion design with high-impact visuals to make your identity unforgettable. Deliver a bold statement with refined 3D motion graphics and a centered, attention-grabbing composition.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us