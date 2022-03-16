Cloth Logo Reveal

Give your brand a refined entrance with a minimal 3D cloth logo animation. A billowing fabric sweeps across the screen to reveal your mark over a clean gradient backdrop, creating an elegant, modern identity moment. Smooth soft‑body motion and a centered layout keep the focus on your branding, while a subtle subtitle line supports your message. Perfect for intros and outros, this polished logo animation fits a wide range of industries and styles. Customize colors, logo, and text to match your brand and deliver a memorable reveal in seconds.