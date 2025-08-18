Menu
Created by S_WorX
32exports
6 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
2audios
Experience the thrill of a high-impact brand reveal with our Shatter Reveal template. Your logo breaks through a glass barrier with extraordinary speed, shattering conventions and demanding attention. This video is perfect for any display and can be used across multiple platforms. Tailor it to your brand with customizable fonts and colors, and let your tagline ring out. Perfect for a bold intro or a powerful standalone message!
Similar templates
Best of S_WorX
By MotionParsec
14s
24
4
18
Destruction Logo is a bombastic logo animation that aims to recreate the moment of impact from a high-speed ballistic projectile in slow-motion. Customize this explosive opener with a custom image or video background, smoke and lighting effects, and even the direction of impact and the damage it causes.
By S_WorX
13s
3
4
11
Set your brand on fire with our sizzling Epic Flames template! As the flames crackle and your logo emerges from the inferno, you'll feel the heat of engagement rise. Perfect for a bold introduction or a hot reveal, ensure your next video project isn't just another flicker in the vast digital world. With customizable fonts, colors, and tagline, stoke the flames of your brand's presence.
By PixBolt
9s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's impact with our Laser Engraved template. Witness the allure as your logo emerges dramatically from the engraved stone, leaving a lasting impression on your audience. This reveal video is perfect for creating captivating intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it by adding your logo, tagline, and colors to create a video that truly represents your brand's unique identity. Crafted for multipurpose use.
By S_WorX
10s
21
5
7
Experience the rush of revealing your brand's identity with a logo animation that defies expectations. Our Crazy Reveal template propels your brand into the spotlight with high energy movement, making every second count. This is ideal for high impact presentations and vibrant social media campaigns. Customize your logo, fonts, text, and colors to craft the perfect narrative for your brand. It's storytelling with a twist, ready for you to publish!
By S_WorX
10s
21
5
8
Discover the power of impactful storytelling with our Grunge Impact template. Introduce your brand with a reveal that oozes edginess and raw energy, bringing your logo to life amidst dynamic, gritty animations. The easy-to-customize features let you blend your logo, tagline, and colors into an explosive, dramatic opening designed to captivate your audience.
By S_WorX
13s
2
4
5
Transform your brand's introduction into an unforgettable experience with this eye catching MetalFusion reveal. Watch in awe as metal shards converge to form your logo, with options to tailor fonts and colors for a true bespoke finish. Whether it’s an intro, outro, or a bold standalone statement, this template offers a window into the strength and style of your identity.
By S_WorX
10s
4
5
9
Set your brand alight with our dynamic Epic Fire template. Vibrant flames come to life, swirling with fiery wings to showcase the power and freedom your logo embodies. Perfect for capturing your audience with a memorable intro or outro, this template offers customization options from fonts to colors, making your brand truly soar on any full-screen display.
By mocarg
11s
5
2
3
Into the Multiverse is a collaboration between CuteRabbit, Tinomotion, Shoeeb, Tarazz, Vivace_studio, Rade and myself. We were inspired by the new "Into the Spiderverse" movie and wanted to try a similar experiment where multiple talented authors around the world worked on a single project to deliver a template no single author could. Please enjoy our very unique template on our platform.
