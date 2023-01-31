Cinematic Night Sky Reveal
00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 2 audios
3.6Kexports
Create a cinematic logo reveal set above a sea of clouds under a glowing moon. This atmospheric 3D motion-graphics intro/outro features smooth camera drift, subtle parallax, and elegant typography to elevate your brand. Easily customize the logo, headline, and color palette to match your identity, and pair it with your own soundtrack for a polished finish. Perfect for channels, films, events, or any project that needs a mysterious, refined opening or closing.
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