Silent Evil Room

Set the perfect pre-stream mood with a cinematic, horror-inspired starting soon screen. This atmospheric scene features a vintage desk setup, warm lamplight, subtle dust particles, and a typewriter-driven text reveal. Easily customize main and wall text, add your logo, and showcase social icons to boost engagement. Fine-tune colors, glow and particle intensity to match your brand, and drop in your own audio or sound effects. Ideal for gaming channels and horror content, this template turns downtime into immersive storytelling while viewers gather and get ready.