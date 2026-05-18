Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Resident Evil Save Room - Original - Poster image

Silent Evil Room

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 24 fps · 4 images · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 2 audios
Stream screen
Stream elements
Horror
Atmospheric
Typewriter effect
23exports
rating
Set the perfect pre-stream mood with a cinematic, horror-inspired starting soon screen. This atmospheric scene features a vintage desk setup, warm lamplight, subtle dust particles, and a typewriter-driven text reveal. Easily customize main and wall text, add your logo, and showcase social icons to boost engagement. Fine-tune colors, glow and particle intensity to match your brand, and drop in your own audio or sound effects. Ideal for gaming channels and horror content, this template turns downtime into immersive storytelling while viewers gather and get ready.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us