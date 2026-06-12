The Last One

Create a spine‑tingling starting soon screen for your livestream. This horror‑themed design blends a gritty, grunge aesthetic with a looming zombie backdrop, cracked glass overlays, and a bold central title. Customize colors, fonts, glow, and optional logo to match your brand, then add your subscribe line and social icons for instant viewer engagement. Subtle fog and dust add depth while a tense, moody atmosphere keeps audiences on edge until you go live. Perfect for gaming and horror content creators seeking a cinematic, dark stream presence that’s easy to edit and ready to deploy.